Lions Blow Out Bears To Retain Playoff Contention

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles look to secure top seed vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory on Sunday in their regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants. Both NFC East teams are playoff-bound, but the Eagles (13-3) dropped their last two games with Gardner Minshew at quarterback while the Giants (9-6-1) locked up their first postseason appearance since 2016 with a 38-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts last week. ...
Bengals attempt to refocus for division showdown with Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals are finding it tough to focus on their Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens in the aftermath of the serious injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bengals were the opponent Monday night when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. The game was suspended and it hasn't been determined if it will be completed. Seeing...
Dolphins need win over Jets, some help to make AFC playoffs
Despite losing their past five games and their starting and backup quarterbacks to injuries, the Miami Dolphins still have a reasonable chance of making the playoffs. The Dolphins will host the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla., needing a victory coupled with a loss by the New England Patriots at Buffalo in order to secure the AFC's final postseason berth. Only if both happen would Miami (8-8)...
Bills-Bengals canceled; NFL to consider neutral-site AFC title game
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was halted Monday when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin experienced a cardiac arrest on the field will not be resumed or replayed, the NFL announced Thursday night. As a result, the Bills and Bengals will have their postseason positions determined based on their winning percentage for a 16-game season rather than the 17-game slot played by all other NFL teams. Due to the resulting disparity,...
Riled up Lions flip 'respect' card talking Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Playoff time brings out the respect card, and the Detroit Lions deem the deck stacked with disrespect from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said his message to the team was to embrace playing in games that mean something, but don't forget we have "nothing to lose." The Lions can earn a playoff spot if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the...
Jets' Joe Flacco, Dolphins' Skylar Thompson to start AFC East clash
The New York Jets will turn to Joe Flacco in their season finale at Miami with fellow quarterback Mike White ruled out due to injured ribs, coach Robert Saleh announced Friday. The Dolphins, in turn, will start rookie Skylar Thompson for Sunday's game, coach Mike McDaniel announced. The seventh-round pick is getting the starting nod over Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol), Teddy Bridgewater (dislocated finger) and newly signed Mike Glennon. Flacco,...
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Collaborative Game-Planning
The Packers' defensive game plan for Sunday night against the Lions will be a collaborative effort, just like it was for facing the Vikings' Justin Jefferson last week.
Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday. The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series. "Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can," Harbaugh said. "That's where we're at. He won't be playing in this game, we're hopeful for next week." ...
Chiefs seek top seed in AFC playoffs with finale against Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC when they kick off the final week of the NFL regular season Saturday against the host Las Vegas Raiders. To cement their third No. 1 seed in five seasons, the Chiefs (13-3) need to beat the Raiders (6-10) and have the Buffalo Bills lose one game. It's unknown as of Wednesday whether the...
Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup
When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the hash marks will be the last thing many players, coaches and fans care about. Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, will be at the forefront of hearts and minds. Good news came Thursday when Buffalo...
Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon
The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
Tennessee Titans didn't win a game after firing Jon Robinson as GM. What the numbers say
The Tennessee Titans were 7-5 and still comfortably ahead in the AFC South when the franchise fired general manager Jon Robinson on Dec. 6. Owner Amy Adams Strunk cited a belief that "there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met" in a release announcing Robinson's exit. But given the Titans'...
Owners approve AFC neutral site playoff proposals
Neutral site AFC playoff proposals were approved by NFL owners in a 30-minute Zoom call on Friday. A total of 24 votes for approving the proposal were required; 25 voted yes, according to NFL Network. Commissioner Roger Goodell said the plan was designed to "mitigate certain competitive effects in the AFC playoffs resulting from two clubs playing fewer regular-season games." ...
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Best Bets - FanDuel Action Update
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Jaguars stun Titans in final minutes to clinch AFC South
Josh Allen returned a fumble for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining and the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 by recording a 20-16 victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. The victory gave the Jaguars (9-8) the AFC South title, while Tennessee (7-10) endured its seventh straight loss. Jacksonville, which has won five straight games, won the fourth division crown in franchise history. Rayshawn Jenkins...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans
Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after being hit by Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) as he attempts a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hug before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
