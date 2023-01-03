Read full article on original website
Secure Energy Announces New Director And Chairman Of The Board
* SECURE ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. * APPOINTS MICK DILGER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE JANUARY 5TH, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
Frasers' Hugo Boss exposure falls to $691 mln
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers Group said on Friday its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss had fallen to 580 million pounds ($691 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 3.9%...
Fujitsu Ltd Says It Bought Back 1,946,700 Own Shares Worth 35.5 Billion Yen In December
* FUJITSU LTD SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 1,946,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 35.5 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Biomarin Announces Stable And Durable Annualized Bleed Control For Roctavian In Phase 3 Gene Therapy Study In Adults With Severe Hemophilia
* BIOMARIN ANNOUNCES STABLE AND DURABLE ANNUALIZED BLEED CONTROL FOR ROCTAVIAN™ IN LARGEST PHASE 3 GENE THERAPY STUDY IN ADULTS WITH SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A; 134-PARTICIPANT STUDY MET ALL PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS AT 3-YEAR ANALYSIS. * BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL - MEAN ANNUALIZED BLEED RATE REDUCED BY 80% FROM BASELINE...
Icelandair Number Of Passengers Up At 233,500 In December
* IN DECEMBER 2022, NUMBER OF ICELANDAIR'S PASSENGERS WAS 233,500, COMPARED TO 168,500 IN DECEMBER 2021. * TOTAL NUMBER OF PASSENGERS IN 2022 REACHED AROUND 3.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO 1.5 MILLION IN 2021, AN INCREASE OF 150% BETWEEN YEARS. * LOAD FACTOR ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WAS 73%, COMPARED TO 71%...
UPDATE 2-China says talks to include Paxlovid in its health insurance drug list fail
BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China will not include Pfizer Inc's Paxlovid in an update to its list of medicines covered by basic medical insurance schemes as the U.S. firm quoted a high price for the COVID-19 drug, China's Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) said on Sunday. The COVID-19 antiviral drug...
Apple Hires Workers In India As It Looks To Open First Flagship Stores - FT
* APPLE HIRES WORKERS IN INDIA AS IT LOOKS TO OPEN FIRST FLAGSHIP STORES - FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/3Xis7M1 Further company coverage:.
Which Crypto Companies Have Gone Bankrupt Recently
The crypto markets have been volatile due to unexpected occurrences that have unfolded throughout the years. Many crypto enterprises have gone bankrupt over the years due to massive hacks, scams, or mismanagement, resulting in the loss of billions of dollars in investor capital.
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — What must it have been like to run a restaurant before the invention of electricity and air conditioning? Or the availability of trains and trucks that can deliver fresh food supplies daily? While the concept of going out to eat probably seems like it hasn’t changed much since the earliest known restaurant […]
Australian shares open flat; BHP rose 2% to $46.99
Australian shares opened flat on Friday as upbeat economic data from the U.S. and the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance stoked fears of prolonged interest rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trade this morning, the ASX200 index was slightly up. It was trading at 7,075 points, up from yesterday's close of 7,063 points.
Energy stocks to watch in Q1 2023
Energy bills for average UK households almost doubled between November 2021 and November 2022. In November 2021, this average household energy bill stood at £1,277, £1,223 lower than in November 2022. Energy bills have risen by a significant amount over the past year. The latest data from the...
