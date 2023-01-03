The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is in possession of property that was located within DeSoto County. In accordance with Florida State Statute 705.103, a notice of an intended disposition of the property shall be made and advertised for no less than two consecutive weeks, pending claim of the item(s) by the rightful owner. At the end of 90 days, the property will be appropriated in accordance with Florida State Statute.

DESOTO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO