Desoto County, FL

wengradio.com

Charlotte County Commissioners To Discuss Beach Parking Fees

• Historically, Englewood Beach utilized: Attended gate. parking, Pay and Display Parking, Pay by Space for. • Currently all parking operations use ParkMobile app for. It can get confusing for some beaches in Englewood being in Charlotte County and also in Sarasota County. Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park is a...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Main Street parcel acquired for $4.29 million

A downtown parcel at 2051 Main St. has been acquired for $4.29 million. The new owner of the 0.44-acre parcel, Center Pointe Property LLC of Sarasota plans to hold the property with an eye toward future development. An entity named Mainview Sarasota Development LLC had previously acquired the property with...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic

First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two cars caught on fire in crash off I-75N SR 64

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two cars caught on fire in a multi-vehicle crash around 12:50 pm on January 7th 2023. The crash blocked off three lanes of traffic. Fire crews responded to the scene and towed away two of the cars involved in the crash. Lanes have now been cleared...
BRADENTON, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Wants To Know If You Lost Something In 2022

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is in possession of property that was located within DeSoto County. In accordance with Florida State Statute 705.103, a notice of an intended disposition of the property shall be made and advertised for no less than two consecutive weeks, pending claim of the item(s) by the rightful owner. At the end of 90 days, the property will be appropriated in accordance with Florida State Statute.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
NORTH PORT, FL

