5 vehicle crash in Manatee County
Five vehicle crash on Interstate 75 at mile marker 220, Manatee County. All lanes are back open and minor injuries were reported.
Charlotte County Commissioners To Discuss Beach Parking Fees
• Historically, Englewood Beach utilized: Attended gate. parking, Pay and Display Parking, Pay by Space for. • Currently all parking operations use ParkMobile app for. It can get confusing for some beaches in Englewood being in Charlotte County and also in Sarasota County. Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park is a...
Fort Myers City Leaders say project will fix two-year stint of colored water
Moulton said people that are living in the Mcgregor Reserve area, won't see any sort of construction inside the neighborhoods.
Crash causes traffic backup near Caloosahatchee Bridge
Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at the end of the Caloosahatchee Bridge in North Fort Myers.
Sunken boats clogging along Matlacha residential canal
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunken boats are causing quite the headache for Matlacha residents, they say it serves as a reminder of how much the hurricane changed their town. “Once we get here of course you see it first hand,” Mark Friendshuh said. He and his family arrived...
Residents of a Sarasota condo community not eligible for county help to remove Hurricane Ian debris
SARASOTA, Fla. - A group of Sarasota retirees are fed up with piles of debris from Hurricane Ian that have been sitting outside their homes for months. Lori Melton keeps her dog close whenever she steps outside. "My poor little dog I can’t walk her by here at night. It’s...
Main Street parcel acquired for $4.29 million
A downtown parcel at 2051 Main St. has been acquired for $4.29 million. The new owner of the 0.44-acre parcel, Center Pointe Property LLC of Sarasota plans to hold the property with an eye toward future development. An entity named Mainview Sarasota Development LLC had previously acquired the property with...
The Gathering Place closing in Fort Myers
The Gathering Place is closing at the end of January after the owner says their rent is going up by 400 percent.
Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic
First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
Long waits for Cape Coral permits upsetting roofing company customers
People are giving a roofing company negative reviews after they say it’s taking the roofer too long to get the work done. The roofing company in Cape Coral said it’s not their fault. Even before Ian hit, Cape Coral permits were hard to come by. Now, a roofing...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two cars caught on fire in crash off I-75N SR 64
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two cars caught on fire in a multi-vehicle crash around 12:50 pm on January 7th 2023. The crash blocked off three lanes of traffic. Fire crews responded to the scene and towed away two of the cars involved in the crash. Lanes have now been cleared...
Central Cocoanut Residents Are Fighting to Keep a Car Wash Out of Their Backyards
A Tommy’s Express Car Wash may be headed to a large parcel at 1716 N. Tamiami Trail, just north of downtown, and residents of the Central Cocoanut neighborhood are not happy. If you’re not familiar with Tommy's franchise, its buildings are characterized by flashy, primary colors and, in some...
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Wants To Know If You Lost Something In 2022
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is in possession of property that was located within DeSoto County. In accordance with Florida State Statute 705.103, a notice of an intended disposition of the property shall be made and advertised for no less than two consecutive weeks, pending claim of the item(s) by the rightful owner. At the end of 90 days, the property will be appropriated in accordance with Florida State Statute.
City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
Several changes happening this week in Fort Myers Beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach wants people to know about several changes happening this week after Hurricane Ian.
FEMA trailer denial has Cape Coral homeowner confused and frustrated
The homeowner claims FEMA told her the denial was due to the flood zone. However, just five blocks south, another family in the same flood zone has one.
Several Lee County Sheriff's Deputies at Casa Del Lago in Fort Myers
Deputies are parked in the Casa Del Lago housing development in Fort Myers. Neighbors say deputies were outside their vehicles holding shields up and telling neighbors to stay inside their homes.
Boil water notice issued for multiple Fort Myers communities
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for multiple residences and businesses in the McGregor area of Fort Myers due to a broken water valve repair. According to city officials, the affected areas include: 1439-1471 Friendship Walkway, 1501-1710 McGregor Reserve Dr, 1501-1578 Inventors Ct,...
Charlotte County Property Appraiser accepting property tax refund applications
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser's office is accepting applications for partial property tax refunds for Hurricane Ian and Nicole victims.
