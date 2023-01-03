Dua Lipa Shows Us How 'Wednesday-Core' Is Done In A Graphic Tee And Black Blazer

Splash News

Dua Lipa proved that she’s just as much of a fan of Netflix’s new Addams Family spin-off as the rest of us! The “Levitating” hitmaker, 27, was recently photographed by paparazzi while out and about in London and rocking a grungy look that clearly paid homage to the hit show, Wednesday.

The Grammy winner donned a graphic tee adorned with the traditional Addams fam logo used in the 90s film series, and added a pinstripe oversized black blazer, dark-wash baggy gray jeans, and topped off her edgy get-up with a classic pair of Dr. Martens black boots.

Dua Lipa Rocks Grungy Addams Family-Inspired Outfit In London

The “Don’t Start Now” singer and style icon accessorized her all-black ensemble with a dark blue shoulder bag and glistening silver hoop earrings. Lipa wore her signature long brunette tresses down, parted in the middle, and styled into loose waves.

As for makeup, the “New Rules” crooner went for a subtle look to enhance her naturally beautiful features, with a dash of rosy blush, mascara and a mauve early aughts-esque lipstick.

The “One Kiss” performer gave fans a better look at her graphic tee on her Instagram Story with a video that flaunted it in the mirror with the caption, “my fave teeee ever.” She tagged her friend Chipi Menendez and shared a clip of her posing with her 87.6 million followers.

Lipa Concludes Her Epic Future Nostalgia Tour

Following her popular global Future Nostalgia tour that honored her 2020 hit record of the same name, Lipa has been spending more of her free time in her native London (and stunning us all in epic outfits all the while!)

The “Cold Heart” artist recently uploaded a stylish Instagram carousel that showed her wearing a shiny black leather jacket and matching thigh-skimming skirt that revealed her long, toned legs. Lipa posted 9 photos in the monochromatic outfit, also highlighting her incredible figure with mid-calf length black heeled boots.

In her caption, she wrote, “Motomamiiiii Londressssss” with black heart emojis and tagged famous friends like Camila Morrone and Rosalía. Lipa’s jacket, shirt and skirt were from the Spring 2023 Courreges collection, and her boots were designed by Acne Studios.

(We, like her many fans, obviously can’t get enough of Lipa’s gothic glam looks lately!)