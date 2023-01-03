Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Chinese COVID outbreak shaking grain markets
China, the world’s largest soybean buyer, is moving to unwind coronavirus measures on travelers from early January, putting it on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation. That’s set to buoy demand for crops, according to Maxar Technologies. Reuters reported that the relaxing of health...
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Biden administration to rapidly expel more migrants at the border, add legal pathways
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Thursday announced dual immigration strategies that would increase expulsions of migrants who attempt to cross the Southern border, while also expanding opportunities for migrants from several countries to legally enter the United States. But the sweeping new immigration plan brought condemnation from advocates who said he should not broaden […] The post Biden administration to rapidly expel more migrants at the border, add legal pathways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
agupdate.com
Corn prices close out 2022 on the upswing
As 2022 came to an end and 2023 was just getting started, corn prices were on an upswing. “We’ve had a pretty good push in corn. We got back up to the upper end of our trading ranges as we closed out 2022,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “The market looked like it was going to be able to have some strength to be able to try to push and maybe score some new contract highs once we got into the new year.”
EXPLAINER: What is ChatGPT and why are schools blocking it?
Ask the new artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to write an essay about the cause of the American Civil War and you can watch it churn out a persuasive term paper in a matter of seconds
What is a richcession? Term coined by reporter hints at new type of recession in 2023.
Is it time to get ready for a richcession? A Wall Street Journal reporter thinks so. Here's what that could mean for a recession that hits in 2023.
agupdate.com
Spring wheat prices strengthen to end 2022
The spring wheat market saw a little strengthening in prices toward the end of December, closing out 2022. Some factors that were driving it include short coverings in the futures market and perhaps some additional coverage from end-users with the forecasted cold, snowy conditions and potential impacts on rail freight, according to Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. Also, there still continues to be some tightness in the rail freight market in some sectors and delays in car placements.
agupdate.com
Research highlights carbon-reduction methods
Pressure is mounting on dairy farms around the word to consider the carbon footprint of their businesses and actively reduce it. Governments of some countries where dairy farming is more intensive have already caused controversy by calling for cow numbers to be drastically reduced. But that action should be a...
Comments / 0