Trackwise Designs Raises About 4.76 Mln Stg Via Placing
* RAISED, IN AGGREGATE, ABOUT £4.76 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) THROUGH PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION AND OPEN OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
LG Electronics Q4 Operating Profit Likely 66 Billion Won, Down 91% From Year Earlier
* LG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 66 BILLION WON, DOWN 91% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim)
ASX to open flat. Magellan assets slide
Australian shares were poised to open flat. Newcrest receives early repayment of gold prepay credit facility from Lundin Gold. Helios Energy reports that the Frack Job for Presidio Well is expected to start next week and Magellan experienced net outflows of $2.6 billion.
UPDATE 2-China says talks to include Paxlovid in its health insurance drug list fail
BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China will not include Pfizer Inc's Paxlovid in an update to its list of medicines covered by basic medical insurance schemes as the U.S. firm quoted a high price for the COVID-19 drug, China's Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) said on Sunday. The COVID-19 antiviral drug...
Biomarin Announces Stable And Durable Annualized Bleed Control For Roctavian In Phase 3 Gene Therapy Study In Adults With Severe Hemophilia
* BIOMARIN ANNOUNCES STABLE AND DURABLE ANNUALIZED BLEED CONTROL FOR ROCTAVIAN™ IN LARGEST PHASE 3 GENE THERAPY STUDY IN ADULTS WITH SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A; 134-PARTICIPANT STUDY MET ALL PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS AT 3-YEAR ANALYSIS. * BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL - MEAN ANNUALIZED BLEED RATE REDUCED BY 80% FROM BASELINE...
Apple Hires Workers In India As It Looks To Open First Flagship Stores - FT
* APPLE HIRES WORKERS IN INDIA AS IT LOOKS TO OPEN FIRST FLAGSHIP STORES - FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/3Xis7M1 Further company coverage:.
Which Crypto Companies Have Gone Bankrupt Recently
The crypto markets have been volatile due to unexpected occurrences that have unfolded throughout the years. Many crypto enterprises have gone bankrupt over the years due to massive hacks, scams, or mismanagement, resulting in the loss of billions of dollars in investor capital.
Energy stocks to watch in Q1 2023
Energy bills for average UK households almost doubled between November 2021 and November 2022. In November 2021, this average household energy bill stood at £1,277, £1,223 lower than in November 2022. Energy bills have risen by a significant amount over the past year. The latest data from the...
