Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Citrus County Chronicle

EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing lower limits for a deadly air pollutant, saying tougher standards for soot from tailpipes, smokestacks and wildfires could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year. A proposal released Friday by the Environmental Protection Agency would set maximum levels of 9 to...
Citrus County Chronicle

South Sudan union says journalists detained over viral video

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A journalists' union in South Sudan asserted Friday that six staffers with the national broadcaster are detained in connection with footage apparently showing the country’s president urinating on himself during an event. The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation footage aired in December and was...
Citrus County Chronicle

As young Gazans die at sea, anger rises over leaders' travel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Khaled Shurrab had been waiting more than half his life to get out of Gaza. The 27-year-old had never left the coastal enclave, which has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since 2007. He couldn’t find a job — the territory’s youth unemployment rate is over 60%. Like a growing number of Gazans, he packed his life into a suitcase and eventually made it to Turkey, where he set out on a treacherous sea voyage to Greece last October. When his rickety boat went down, his body disappeared into the sea.
Citrus County Chronicle

Biden Border

Biden restricting Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians at border. The Biden administration says it'll immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S. The announcement was made Thursday. The administration says it'll instead accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offer the ability to legally work, as long as the migrants enter the U.S. legally, have eligible sponsors and pass vetting and background checks. These four nations are among those for whom migrant border crossings have risen most sharply, with no easy way to quickly return migrants to their home countries. Biden travels to Texas this weekend.
Citrus County Chronicle

German factory orders down sharply, contining trend

BERLIN (AP) — Factory orders in Germany dropped 5.3% in November compared with the previous month, on a sharp drop in foreign demand, official figures showed Friday. New orders, an important indicator for Europe's biggest economy, dropped for the third time in four months following a 0.6% uptick in October.

