Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
COVID tests for US travelers from China spark fears of new wave of anti-Asian hate
As COVID-19 testing mandates for travelers entering the U.S. from China take effect, some worry they could prompt a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.
EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing lower limits for a deadly air pollutant, saying tougher standards for soot from tailpipes, smokestacks and wildfires could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year. A proposal released Friday by the Environmental Protection Agency would set maximum levels of 9 to...
South Sudan union says journalists detained over viral video
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A journalists' union in South Sudan asserted Friday that six staffers with the national broadcaster are detained in connection with footage apparently showing the country’s president urinating on himself during an event. The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation footage aired in December and was...
As young Gazans die at sea, anger rises over leaders' travel
JERUSALEM (AP) — Khaled Shurrab had been waiting more than half his life to get out of Gaza. The 27-year-old had never left the coastal enclave, which has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since 2007. He couldn’t find a job — the territory’s youth unemployment rate is over 60%. Like a growing number of Gazans, he packed his life into a suitcase and eventually made it to Turkey, where he set out on a treacherous sea voyage to Greece last October. When his rickety boat went down, his body disappeared into the sea.
GM wants U.S. Treasury to reconsider tax credits for Cadillac Lyriq EV
WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said Friday it wants the U.S. Treasury to reconsider classification of GM's electric Cadillac Lyriq to allow it to qualify for federal tax credits.
Venezuela owes over $20 million to law firms on guarding overseas assets
CARACAS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Venezuela owes $20.7 million to U.S. law firms handling litigation against creditors seeking to collect unpaid debts from bond defaults and nationalizations carried out more than 15 years ago, according to a document seen by Reuters.
Biden Border
Biden restricting Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians at border. The Biden administration says it'll immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S. The announcement was made Thursday. The administration says it'll instead accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offer the ability to legally work, as long as the migrants enter the U.S. legally, have eligible sponsors and pass vetting and background checks. These four nations are among those for whom migrant border crossings have risen most sharply, with no easy way to quickly return migrants to their home countries. Biden travels to Texas this weekend.
German factory orders down sharply, contining trend
BERLIN (AP) — Factory orders in Germany dropped 5.3% in November compared with the previous month, on a sharp drop in foreign demand, official figures showed Friday. New orders, an important indicator for Europe's biggest economy, dropped for the third time in four months following a 0.6% uptick in October.
