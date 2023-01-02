Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Lake Resources Says Stu Crow Transitions To Non-Executive Chairman Role
* STU CROW TRANSITIONS TO NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Semtech Corporation And Sierra Wireless Announce Termination Of The Waiting Period Under The Hart-Scott-Rodino Act
* SEMTECH CORPORATION AND SIERRA WIRELESS ANNOUNCE TERMINATION OF THE WAITING PERIOD UNDER THE HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Nof Corp -Bought Back 182,400 Own Shares Worth 1 Billion Yen In December
* NOF CORP: BOUGHT BACK 182,400 OWN SHARES WORTH 1 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Wuxi Biologics And Gsk Enter Into License Agreement On Multiple Novel Bi- & Multi-Specific T Cell Engagers
* WUXI BIOLOGICS AND GSK ENTER INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT ON MULTIPLE NOVEL BI- & MULTI-SPECIFIC T CELL ENGAGERS. * WUXI BIOLOGICS - WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $40 MILLION AND TIERED ROYALTIES ON NET SALES. * WUXI BIOLOGICS- WILL PROVIDE AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO GSK FOR ONE PRECLINICAL BI-SPECIFIC...
kalkinemedia.com
Iconic Labs Says Company Voluntary Arrangement Approved By Creditors
* COMPANY VOLUNTARY ARRANGEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CREDITORS. * OUR GOAL NOW IS TO GET SUSPENSION OF ICONIC'S SHARES LIFTED SO THAT TRADING CAN RESUME. * COMPANY AND ITS ADVISORS ARE CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA TO LIFT TRADING SUSPENSION ON COMPANY'S SHARES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. * INCURRED...
kalkinemedia.com
Fusion Pharmaceuticals And Bwxt Medical Announce Actinium-225 Partnership To Scale Supply For Developing Targeted Alpha Therapies
* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS AND BWXT MEDICAL ANNOUNCE ACTINIUM-225 PARTNERSHIP TO SCALE SUPPLY FOR DEVELOPING TARGETED ALPHA THERAPIES. * FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, BWXT MEDICAL WILL PROVIDE PREDETERMINED AMOUNTS OF FUSION'S ACTINIUM SUPPLY NEEDS AT VOLUME-BASED PRICING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
kalkinemedia.com
Secure Energy Announces New Director And Chairman Of The Board
* SECURE ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. * APPOINTS MICK DILGER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE JANUARY 5TH, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Canfor extending production curtailments in BC
Canfor Corp. is extending its sawmill curtailments in British Columbia due to ongoing weak market conditions and the lack of available economic fiber. The production capacity will be reduced through two-week curtailment extensions in January at select solid wood facilities in B.C. This will remove approximately 21 million board feet...
kalkinemedia.com
Medi Lifestyle Says Unit Signed Distributor Agreement With Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre
* UNIT HAS SIGNED A DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENT WITH MALAYSIAN GENOMICS RESOURCE CENTRE. * AGREEMENT FOR MARKETING, SALES & DISTRIBUTION OF CELL & CELL-FREE PRODUCTS IN SINGAPORE & CAMBODIA MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Curaleaf Holdings Files For Mixed Shelf Of Up To $1.0 Bln
* CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $1.0 BILLION - SEC FILING Source: (https://bit.ly/3CkUzod) Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Aditxt Forms Adimune As Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Appoints Dr. Kapp As Its CEO
* ADITXT FORMS ADIMUNE, INC. AS A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY WITH A FOCUS ON IMMUNE MODULATION THERAPIES AND APPOINTS DR. FRIEDRICH KAPP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE THERAPEUTIC BUSINESS UNIT AT SCHERING AG, AS ITS CHAIRMAN AND CEO. * ADITXT INC - COMPLETION OF GMP DRUG SUBSTANCES IN JANUARY FOR CLINICAL...
kalkinemedia.com
Frontage Holdings Says Abdul Mutlib Promoted To Chief Executive Officer
* SONG LI CONTINUES TO SERVE AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Three ASX small-cap resource stocks that gained over 100% in six months
The ASX provides access to a significant resource portfolio across a wide range of commodities. S&P/ASX 200 Resources index has gained over 14% in the last six months, as of 5 January 2023. Many ASX-listed small-cap resource space players have delivered decent returns. Resource stocks refer to the stocks of...
kalkinemedia.com
Amazon to Lay Off 18,000 Workers
As a global recession looms, tech giant Amazon is set to fire 18,000 of its staff, representing a six percent cut of the company’s entire corporate workforce. The cut is understood to be the largest in Amazon’s history as the company’s chief executive office Andy Jassy announced the massive job cuts to staff in a note on Thursday, describing it as a “difficult decision”.
kalkinemedia.com
Will Brazil's Petrobras play a leading role in refinery expansion?
Brazil's new mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that state-run oil company Petrobras would lead in expanding the refining sector and stressed the importance of developing renewable resources. Petrobras would encourage other groups to join the process, Silveira said during an official event to start his term in office.
kalkinemedia.com
Antilles Gold Says Brian Johnson Will Continue As Executive Chairman For Further 12 Months
* BRIAN JOHNSON WILL CONTINUE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF CO FOR A FURTHER 12 MONTHS. * JOHNSON WILL THEN STEP DOWN TO A NON-EXECUTIVE ROLE AFTER 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX Penny Stocks to watch today
Riversgold (ASX: RGL) has entered into a Farm-in and Joint Venture agreement with London-listed mining and mineral resource development company, Corcel to earn up to a 70% interest in their Mt Weld Rare Earth Elements project. R3D Resources (ASX: R3D) announced it has commenced receiving assays from the recent reverse circulation drilling programme at Tartana open pit. Cyclone Metals (ASX: CLE) announced the acquisition of Labrador Iron Pty Ltd, 100% owner of the Block 103 Magnetite Iron Ore Project.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX edges up; Hancock sweetens Warrego takeover offer
Australian shares opened higher on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed agreement over slowing the pace of hiking interest rates. The benchmark index S&P/ASX200 was up, gaining 25.90 points or 0.37% to 7,085.10 and crossing above its 200-day moving average as of 05 Jan, 10:08 am Sydney time.
kalkinemedia.com
Comstock Announces Consolidation Of Properties In Comstock And Silver City Mining Districts
* COMSTOCK : CONSOLIDATION OF PROPERTIES IN COMSTOCK AND SILVER CITY MINING DISTRICTS, INCREASING COMPANY'S TOTAL OWNED, PUBLISHED MINERAL RESOURCES. * COMSTOCK INC: CONSOLIDATION MORE THAN DOUBLING EXISTING GOLD AND TRIPLING EXISTING SILVER RESOURCES. * COMSTOCK : ADDITIONALLY, TERMINATED TONOGOLD LEASE-OPTION ON FULLY PERMITTED PROCESSING FACILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE IN AMERICAN...
kalkinemedia.com
Why did Australian shares rise despite falls on Wall Street overnight?
Australian shares rose at the open of trade on Wednesday despite falls on Wall Street overnight as investors assessed the pain ahead for growth stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7 per cent, with most sectors trading higher. Tech stocks rose 1.7 per cent, while consumer discretionary added 1.4 per cent.
Comments / 0