Trackwise Designs Raises About 4.76 Mln Stg Via Placing
* RAISED, IN AGGREGATE, ABOUT £4.76 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) THROUGH PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION AND OPEN OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Secure Energy Announces New Director And Chairman Of The Board
* SECURE ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. * APPOINTS MICK DILGER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE JANUARY 5TH, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
EU commission approves delaying implementation of medical devices law - statement
LONDON (Reuters) - The EU Commission said on Friday it approved delaying the deadline for companies to comply with a new law regulating medical devices in order to prevent shortages of lifesaving equipment. The proposal now must be adopted by the European Parliament and Council through an accelerated process, a...
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
Fujitsu Ltd Says It Bought Back 1,946,700 Own Shares Worth 35.5 Billion Yen In December
* FUJITSU LTD SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 1,946,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 35.5 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Hydro Lithium Inc Wins 2.8 Billion Won Order
* SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 REVENUE LIKELY 70 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 71 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT LIKELY 4.3 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 5.9 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELEC: DEMAND FOR MEMORY CHIPS FELL MORE THAN EXPECTED IN Q4 DUE TO CLIENTS' CONCERNS ON CONSUMER SENTIMENT WORSENING.
Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down; economic concerns loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by...
Frasers' Hugo Boss exposure falls to $691 mln
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers Group said on Friday its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss had fallen to 580 million pounds ($691 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 3.9%...
LG Electronics Q4 Operating Profit Likely 66 Billion Won, Down 91% From Year Earlier
* LG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 66 BILLION WON, DOWN 91% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim)
Icelandair Number Of Passengers Up At 233,500 In December
* IN DECEMBER 2022, NUMBER OF ICELANDAIR'S PASSENGERS WAS 233,500, COMPARED TO 168,500 IN DECEMBER 2021. * TOTAL NUMBER OF PASSENGERS IN 2022 REACHED AROUND 3.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO 1.5 MILLION IN 2021, AN INCREASE OF 150% BETWEEN YEARS. * LOAD FACTOR ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WAS 73%, COMPARED TO 71%...
AIA Group Bought Back 2.5 Million Shares For HK$224.9 Million On Jan 5-HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.5 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 5-HKEX FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Mar. 30
Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 MANILA - Philippines' central bank launches 2022 financial stability report. - 0600 GMT MANILA - Philippine central bank Governor Felipe Medalla speaks at a business media roundtable. – 0100 GMT BUCHAREST - Romania Central Bank holds Board meeting on monetary policy issues. THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 BELGRADE - National Bank of Serbia holds executive board meeting, expected to announce interest rate decision. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hosts a meeting with the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos – 0630 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 SEOUL - Bank of Korea governor Rhee Chang-yong holds a press conference with foreign media in Seoul to speak on South Korea's monetary policy conditions compared with major economies. - 0600 GMT KUALA LUMPUR - Central Bank of Malaysia monetary policy committee meeting (to Jan. 19) FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 BUCHAREST - Romania Central Bank published minutes of the board meeting on monetary policy issues - 10 January 2023 - 1300 GMT MONDAY, JANUARY 23 ISLAMABAD - Pakistan central bank releases monetary policy decision TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 BUDAPEST - Hungarian central bank holds its rate-setting meeting. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 SANTIAGO - Central Bank of Chile holds monetary policy committee meeting. (To Jan. 26) BANGKOK - Bank of Thailand announces Monetary policy decision LILONGWE - Reserve Bank of Malawi holds a monetary policy committee meeting (to January 26). THURSDAY, JANUARY 26 KYIV - National Bank of Ukraine holds a monetary policy meeting. MONDAY, JANUARY 30.
ASX to open flat. Magellan assets slide
Australian shares were poised to open flat. Newcrest receives early repayment of gold prepay credit facility from Lundin Gold. Helios Energy reports that the Frack Job for Presidio Well is expected to start next week and Magellan experienced net outflows of $2.6 billion.
Australian shares open flat; BHP rose 2% to $46.99
Australian shares opened flat on Friday as upbeat economic data from the U.S. and the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance stoked fears of prolonged interest rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trade this morning, the ASX200 index was slightly up. It was trading at 7,075 points, up from yesterday's close of 7,063 points.
Will this commodity pack a punch in 2023?
Uranium futures peaked at USD64.50 per pound in mid-April 2022. Nuclear power has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 66 gigatonnes globally in the past 50 years. Owing to its role in global power supply, uranium is expected to be among the top priorities in 2023. The Resources and Energy Quarterly...
Emergency service chief details ‘worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history’
Military helicopters airlifted hundreds of people from communities cut off by "once in a century" floods in Australia's northwest after severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone, brought heavy rain to the area.The crisis in the Kimberley — a sparsely populated area in Western Australia state about the size of California."People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history," Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said on Sunday morning.Water covered some areas "as far as the eye could see", he added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK weather: Flood warnings issued across Britain as country braces for heavy rainKeir Starmer wants second jobs for MPs banned but defends David Lammy earning £200kRishi Sunak refuses to answer whether he uses a private GP amid NHS crisis
ASX lithium penny shares with decent show in last one year
The growing popularity of electric vehicles is boosting the demand for lithium-based batteries. Many ASX-listed lithium-focused players are undertaking aggressive moves to boost their journey in the hot battery mineral market. With a growing inclination toward net-zero emissions and sustainable energy sources, the lithium market has witnessed a boom which...
