Doctor accused of punching officer during Capitol riot has just been arrested, feds say
The physician had bragged to a friend that she had “prepared” for Jan. 6 and had a knife-proof shirt and bottles of mace, according to the FBI.
Sandra Garza, longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, sues Former President Donald Trump
The longtime partner of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick has filed a lawsuit against Former President Donald Trump. Sandra Garza, longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, sues Former President Donald Trump. Sandra Garza and Brian Sicknick were together for 11 years. The pair shared a home...
'It broke me': Capitol officer describes recurring trauma of Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — Two years after the Jan. 6 attack, U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn says he's still dealing with the emotional scars from that day. Dunn, who struggled to defend the Capitol amid the hours of violence, described how his PTSD flared up this past fall. "That moment...
Feds boost reward to $500K for information on Capitol pipe bomber
WASHINGTON — Federal investigators have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who left two pipe bombs near the Capitol the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by five times, to $500,000, the FBI said Wednesday. The announcement, made ahead of the second...
How the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and investigation could impact President Biden’s legacy
President Biden is marking the second anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot by awarding the presidential citizen’s medal to 12 members of the Capitol and Metropolitan Police who defended the building during the attack. NBC News presidential historic Michael Beschloss explains the significance the second anniversary of the riot holds in American history and how January 6 could play into President Biden’s legacy. Jan. 6, 2023.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Rapper who posed on cop car at US Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has been sentenced
WASHINGTON — The FBI experienced considerable difficulty tracking down many of the rioters who illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal agents had no problem whatsoever in finding rapper Bugzie the Don. Why was it so easy? Glad you asked. The Virginia-born and bred rapper,...
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership. “There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party,” Trump…
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership…
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Tennessee Man Who Yelled ‘You’re Going to Die’ at Police and Lit Up Inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
A Donald Trump supporter who brought multiple weapons to Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, and shouted at law enforcement officers that they were “going to die” and to “get out of the way” as rioters marauded through the building that day has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
CNN analyst identifies important aspect of Idaho killings that no one is talking about
CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller joins Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon to discuss the surveillance operation that led to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four Idaho college students.
Pennsylvania police chief killed in shootout, another officer wounded
A police chief in Pennsylvania is dead following a shootout with a suspect on the run Monday.
After two years, Attorney General Merrick Garland says work on Jan. 6 probe is "far from over"
Washington – In the two years since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented riot, an equally historic criminal investigation into the insurrection has played out less than a mile away from the Capitol grounds at Washington, D.C.'s federal courthouse. Far-right groups. Members of the far-right...
Capitol Rioters Were Armed to the Teeth and Ready for War
When rioters arrived in Washington, DC on Jan. 6, 2021—they did so armed to the teeth. The Secret Service confiscated hundreds of knives prior to the riots, picked up by the magnetometers that protesters had to pass through at the Ellipse, where former President Donald Trump held his rally before the riot at the Capitol, according to the final report from the Jan. 6 House Select Committee.
Former Trump aide said he and other staffers couldn't imagine Trump marching to the Capitol on January 6 because he'd 'never seen the man walk across a golf course without a golf cart'
Former White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere also told the January 6 committee that he drafted a resignation letter on the night of the riot.
Former Interior Secretary Zinke on Trump: His GOP influence is ‘absolutely’ waning
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is a representative-elect to Congress, said former President Trump’s influence on the Republican Party is “absolutely” waning after his endorsement of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) did not yield any additional votes for him. Rep.-elect Zinke (R-Mont.) said in an interview on “CNN Tonight” on Thursday that the…
Late Capitol Officer's Fiancee Sues Donald Trump And 2 Convicted Rioters
Brian Sicknick died shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol two years ago.
