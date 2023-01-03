ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and investigation could impact President Biden’s legacy

President Biden is marking the second anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot by awarding the presidential citizen’s medal to 12 members of the Capitol and Metropolitan Police who defended the building during the attack. NBC News presidential historic Michael Beschloss explains the significance the second anniversary of the riot holds in American history and how January 6 could play into President Biden’s legacy. Jan. 6, 2023.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership

Former President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.   “There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party,” Trump…
Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
COLORADO STATE
Capitol Rioters Were Armed to the Teeth and Ready for War

When rioters arrived in Washington, DC on Jan. 6, 2021—they did so armed to the teeth. The Secret Service confiscated hundreds of knives prior to the riots, picked up by the magnetometers that protesters had to pass through at the Ellipse, where former President Donald Trump held his rally before the riot at the Capitol, according to the final report from the Jan. 6 House Select Committee.
WASHINGTON, DC
Former Interior Secretary Zinke on Trump: His GOP influence is ‘absolutely’ waning

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is a representative-elect to Congress, said former President Trump’s influence on the Republican Party is “absolutely” waning after his endorsement of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) did not yield any additional votes for him.  Rep.-elect Zinke (R-Mont.) said in an interview on “CNN Tonight” on Thursday that the…
