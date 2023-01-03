ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Even Need A Front License Plate In Illinois?

With the start of a New Year, a lot of new laws go into effect in every state. Well, this one isn't new. As a matter of fact, it's been this way since they've been dishing out license plates in Illinois. Similar to the other Quad Cities state (Iowa, in case you forgot), the State of Illinois gives you two, count them, two license plates when you register a vehicle.
The Birth Of Evil: These Infamous Killers Were Born In Iowa

Many movies, documentaries, and other forms of media cover the life and history of infamous serial killers. Many cities and Towns are tied to these serial killers. Iowa has some history tied to different serial killers, the most notorious is John Wayne Gacy, but Gacy was not born in Iowa. We will be looking at criminals born in the state of Iowa.
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa

Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
WGN Radio

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
The Center Square

Report: Illinois overspending taxpayer money year after year

(The Center Square) – A recent study sheds some light on Illinois’ history of overspending taxpayer money over the years. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that Illinois is one of only two states in the country with total tax revenue shortfalls exceeding 5% of total expenses, and the only ones with annual deficits in each of the past 15 years. The other state is New Jersey.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
Illinois, You Need To Make Valentine’s Day Reservations Right Now

It's hard to believe that Valentine's Day will be here before we know it. The holiday where singles in their late 20s and early 30s snark in real life and on social media pretending like they're better than everyone for not finding love because they "don't want to" while suppressing their jealousy, and the same holiday where people in relationships are jealous of those loveless singles because they don't have to spend the only money they could save over the past 45 days since being broke from Christmas on decapitated flowers and a crowded dinner.
Illinois Breaks Eleven New World Records In The Last Year

The officials from Guinness World Records made multiple trips to Illinois during the last year to witness history. Illinois Has Very Successful Year In 2022 Breaking World Records. Ever since I saw the Guinness Book Of World Records for the very first time in my grade school library, I've been...
Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place

There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
