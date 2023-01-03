Read full article on original website
Do You Even Need A Front License Plate In Illinois?
With the start of a New Year, a lot of new laws go into effect in every state. Well, this one isn't new. As a matter of fact, it's been this way since they've been dishing out license plates in Illinois. Similar to the other Quad Cities state (Iowa, in case you forgot), the State of Illinois gives you two, count them, two license plates when you register a vehicle.
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Birth Of Evil: These Infamous Killers Were Born In Iowa
Many movies, documentaries, and other forms of media cover the life and history of infamous serial killers. Many cities and Towns are tied to these serial killers. Iowa has some history tied to different serial killers, the most notorious is John Wayne Gacy, but Gacy was not born in Iowa. We will be looking at criminals born in the state of Iowa.
“Most Haunted Road In Illinois”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Illinois is home to many haunted roads and highways, each with its own eerie history and ghostly tales. From haunted bridges to abandoned stretches of pavement, these spooky roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are four of the most haunted roads in Illinois:
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa
Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
Why Illinois is The Top Outbound State For 9 Years In A Row
The 2022 Moving Migration report looks very similar to those in the state of Illinois. Because for the 9th straight year, more people are leaving Illinois than any other state in the country. While 4 of the 5 top states on the list are all in the north/northeast there are...
Southern Illinois Has One of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
One southern Illinois hotspot has recently been named one of the most underrated destinations in the United States, and if you are from this area, you have probably been there a few times. When you think about popular destinations in Illinois, you will first think of all of the sights...
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support Migrants
Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Lori LightfootPhoto byYouTube and Twitter. It was only recently that Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that she needed money to support migrants that were bussed in from Texas. She recently announced the City of Chicago needed $53.5 million to support the recently arrived migrants.
Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas, Missouri skies
The last time anyone saw the comet C/2022E3(ZTF) was during the time of the Neanderthals. Now it's set to return to Earth.
fox32chicago.com
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
Report: Illinois overspending taxpayer money year after year
(The Center Square) – A recent study sheds some light on Illinois’ history of overspending taxpayer money over the years. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that Illinois is one of only two states in the country with total tax revenue shortfalls exceeding 5% of total expenses, and the only ones with annual deficits in each of the past 15 years. The other state is New Jersey.
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
Illinois, You Need To Make Valentine’s Day Reservations Right Now
It's hard to believe that Valentine's Day will be here before we know it. The holiday where singles in their late 20s and early 30s snark in real life and on social media pretending like they're better than everyone for not finding love because they "don't want to" while suppressing their jealousy, and the same holiday where people in relationships are jealous of those loveless singles because they don't have to spend the only money they could save over the past 45 days since being broke from Christmas on decapitated flowers and a crowded dinner.
Illinois Breaks Eleven New World Records In The Last Year
The officials from Guinness World Records made multiple trips to Illinois during the last year to witness history. Illinois Has Very Successful Year In 2022 Breaking World Records. Ever since I saw the Guinness Book Of World Records for the very first time in my grade school library, I've been...
Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place
There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
Report: Illinois is the #2 state people moved away from in 2022
According to United Van Lines' 46th Annual National Movers Study, Illinois was the second state on the list of places that people were moving out of in 2022.
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
The Fascinating History Behind Illinois Ditching the Triangle Pizza Slice
Pizza is a beloved and ubiquitous food around the world, and each region has its own unique style and traditions. In Illinois, one of the most notable quirks is that pizzas are typically cut into square slices, rather than the more common triangular shape. But why is this the case?
