IKEA Kitchen Corner Cabinets for L or U-shaped Kitchen
Base corner cabinets can be difficult to access; we designed ways for easier access and more storage. You may feel backed into a corner by your corner kitchen base cabinet, or as we like to call it, the place where heirloom casserole dishes go to die. It’s practically impossible to design a kitchen without a less-than-convenient corner base cabinet, but there are only two alternatives:
A disused Boeing 737 is being turned into a luxury villa in Bali. Take a look.
Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin bought the aircraft in 2021 and is converting it into a unique two-bedroom residence costing about $7,300 a night.
Interior design trends for 2023 reflect "anger in the world" and post-covid community focus
Interiors will get weirder in 2023 with bolder colours, mushroom materials and less birch plywood, designers have told Dezeen. As the new year begins, Dezeen asked 12 interior designers and architects about their predictions for the interior design trends that will dominate in 2023. Interiors to feature maximalism and weirdness.
Lighting Trends for 2023: White Finish
One of the brightest and most versatile trends we are seeing in the lighting world is the white finish. Lights finished in white offer up a warm and comfortable look that pairs beautifully with any decor style!. For example, in the Savoy House Daniels chandelier pictured above, the white finish...
My Recent Vintage Haul…And A Few Peeks Around The House
One of my favorite things about Portland is all the vintage stores. There are a lot and they are GOOOD. They aren’t crazy cheap or anything but just well-curated. So when I’m missing Lake Arrowhead or realize I haven’t left my house in 5 days, I pop over to one of the antique malls and remember that despite feeling like we live in the country we have a whole city of cool stuff 13 minutes away. So today I have some recent vintage finds for the house…
