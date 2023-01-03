One of my favorite things about Portland is all the vintage stores. There are a lot and they are GOOOD. They aren’t crazy cheap or anything but just well-curated. So when I’m missing Lake Arrowhead or realize I haven’t left my house in 5 days, I pop over to one of the antique malls and remember that despite feeling like we live in the country we have a whole city of cool stuff 13 minutes away. So today I have some recent vintage finds for the house…

