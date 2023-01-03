Read full article on original website
Lebanon charges 7 suspects in killing of UN peacekeeper
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s military tribunal has charged seven suspects in last month’s attack that killed an Irish peacekeeper when a group of armed local residents ambushed his convoy and opened fire. The shooting took place near the town of Al-Aqbiya in southern Lebanon, a center of support for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has denied any role in the killing. One suspect was arrested in late December, allegedly “in cooperation with Hezbollah,” which said he was not a member of the group. Lebanese officials said on Thursday that the arrested man and six others who are on the run have been charged with the killing.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Australian charged over travel to IS territory freed on bail
SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian woman charged with willingly entering part of Syria that was under control of the Islamic State group has been freed on bail as a debate raged about the risk to the community. Mariam Raad is one of several Australians whose husbands were killed or jailed after they joined the Islamic State group. Australia repatriated four such women and 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp in October. Raad was first arrested Thursday. Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the returned women posed no threat to the community but would be monitored. A former New South Wales police minister said he had received “completely opposite” advice on Raad and was told she was a security threat.
Pakistani Taliban kill 2 policemen amid spike in violence
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say militants riding on a motorcycle shot and killed two policemen in the country’s northwest, a region bordering Afghanistan where violence has spiked in recent months. Friday’s attack happened in Lakki Marwat, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A police statement says a search operation is underway to find the gunmen, who had fled the scene of the attack. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, have claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan has seen innumerable militant attacks in the past two decades but there has been an uptick since November when the Pakistani Taliban ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government.
Building collapse in northern Iraqi city kills 3, injures 9
BAGHDAD (AP) — Police say a building under construction has collapsed in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, killing three people and injuring nine others. The Thursday afternoon collapse occurred in a western neighborhood of Mosul when workers were casting the building with cement. Police said the building is owned by the city’s department in charge of the sewage system. Police said Friday that the nine injured were taken to a hospital in the city.
Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli police have arrested two teenagers who they said vandalized over two dozen Christian graves in a historic Jerusalem cemetery earlier this week. The graves of Christian figures at the Protestant Cemetery on Jerusalem’s Mount Zion were found pushed over and pulled from their foundations on Sunday, unsettling the contested city’s Christian minority and drawing worldwide condemnation. The cemetery is more than 170 years old and houses prominent members of the armed forces and clergy in the holy city. Israeli police said on Friday the suspected vandals were 18 and 14 year-old residents from central Israel. The Anglican Church in Jerusalem has denounced the desecration as the latest hate crime targeting the Christian community.
Afghan Taliban kill 8 in raids of IS hideouts in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Afghan Taliban have killed eight Islamic State group fighters and arrested nine others in raids against the militants’ hideouts in Afghanistan. A senior Taliban spokesman said Thursday in a tweet that the IS members had a key role in the attack on a Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign IS members to come to Afghanistan. He added that the raids in the capital city, Kabul, and western Nimroz province on Wednesday struck the network responsible for organizing attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, the Pakistani embassy and a recent attack near Kabul airport.
2 convicted over carbon monoxide poisoning at Norwegian rave
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two men have been convicted over an illegal rave in Oslo that came to an abrupt end when dozens of people were taken to hospitals with carbon monoxide poisoning. A Norwegian court on Friday handed down 18 months in jail to each men for gross violations of health and safety laws. They used portable diesel generators to power lighting and sound systems at the event in 2020. The generators gave off carbon monoxide. The pair who were not identified, also were ordered to pay more than 500,000 kroner ($49,000) in compensation to two young men who suffered serious injuries after inhaling carbon monoxide — an odorless, colorless gas produced by the burning of carbon-based fuels.
Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in key move by West
PARIS (AP) — The French Defense Ministry says it will hold talks “very quickly” with its Ukrainian counterpart about the number of armored combat vehicles it will deliver to help the country in its fight against Russian forces. The ministry said Thursday discussions will include the delivery’s timetable as well as the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the vehicles. According to the French presidency, it’s the first time this type of Western-made vehicles will be provided to the Ukrainian military. Designated as a “light tank” in French, the AMX-10 RC is primarily designed for reconnaissance missions. Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to thank France for its decision.
Chad’s government says it foiled ‘destabilization’ attempt
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s government says it has foiled an attempt to destabilize the country and undermine the constitution. The government spokesman said Thursday that 11 people conspired in the plot including soldiers and a human rights activist. The men were arrested last month and transferred to the high court. The accused were all military except for one human rights activist Baradine Berdei Targuio, who was sentenced to three years in prison in February. Targuio was charged with breaching national security and the illegal possession of weapons. Tensions have risen in the West African nation in recent months with unprecedented protests mounting against the government.
U.S. pledges $30m to Moldova hit hard by war in Ukraine
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — The U.S. has pledged $30 million in aid to Moldova to help the small country tackle an energy crisis and other economic hardships “caused by the Kremlin’s unprovoked and unjustified war” against Ukraine. An official from the U.S. Agency for International Development said Thursday the funds will be paid to Moldova — one of Europe’s poorest countries, landlocked between Ukraine and Romania — through a World Bank trust fund. Some of the funds will also be used to reimburse Moldova for previous electricity purchases. The agency said that the war in Ukraine has placed Moldova’s “short-term economic recovery and its long-term economic prospects at risk.”
Kenyan LGBTQ activist’s body found in metal box
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya are investigating the death of a local LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box. The body of Edwin Chiloba was found on Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County in the west of the country. Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box dumped by a vehicle with no license plates. The rider reported the incident to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock. LGBTQ people living in Kenya have often decried discrimination and attacks in a country where sex between men is illegal. Kenya is largely a conservative society and the president has in past said that gay rights are a nonissue in the east African country.
Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry’s assertion that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan has drawn criticism from both enemies and allies. Harry says in his memoir “Spare” that he killed more than two dozen Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-2013. He writes that in the heat of battle he regarded enemy combatants as pieces being removed from a chessboard. Prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani tweeted “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans.” Some veterans and military leaders in Britain said publishing a head count violated an unspoken military code and could increase the security risk for him and for British forces around the world.
Philippine police chief offers to quit over drug-linked cops
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine national police chief says he has tendered his resignation to encourage nearly a thousand other police officials to heed an official appeal for them to resign en masse to regain public trust after some enforcers were implicated in drug trafficking. Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Thursday that those who submit their courtesy resignations will stay in their posts unless President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. decides to accept their resignation offers. Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Wednesday urged all police generals and colonels to submit their “courtesy resignations” in a desperate move to regain public trust after some law enforcers in the frontlines of the drug crackdown were caught engaging in the illegal trade.
Iran closes French institute over Charlie Hebdo cartoons
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has shut down a decades-old French research institute in response to cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that mocked the country’s ruling clerics. Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the closure on Thursday of the French Institute for Research in Iran, which was established in 1983, a “first step” in response to the cartoons. The magazine had billed the cartoons as a show of support for anti-government demonstrations that have convulsed Iran for nearly four months. Iran on Wednesday summoned the French ambassador to complain about the cartoons. France condemned Iran’s actions and accused it of violating human rights.
Cameroonian fishery products banned in EU, commission says
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The European Commission on Thursday banned imports of seafood caught in Cameroon’s waters, or by ships flagged there, and it labeled the West African country as “non-cooperating” in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. The commission said in a statement that Cameroon was not adequately monitoring its fleet of fishing boats, many of which operated in international waters. The actions come about two years after the EU warned Cameroon of the shortcomings. The AP reported in July that many seafood companies were registering their fishing fleets in Cameroon because of the lack of oversight.
Mexico nabs son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ before Biden visit
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state’s capital.
Pakistan unsure flood aid conference to translate into funds
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials are increasingly concerned whether next week’s U.N.-backed conference will succeed in raising the billions of dollars needed to help survivors and launch reconstruction efforts following last summer’s devastating floods. Authorities say they need $16.3 billion, half of which will be financed from the budget. The government seeks the other half — about $8 billion — in aid donations from the international community. The United Nations and Pakistan are jointly hosting the conference on Monday in Geneva. Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the U.N., said at a news conference on Thursday that the event aims to foster “solidarity” and support for the victims of the floods that killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million Pakistanis.
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws — as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country — T-U-R-K-I-Y-E. In doing so, the department is acting on a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to the new spelling, although the pronunciation won’t change. Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling. The State Department move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkey’s foreign minister. It’s expected that Turkey’s position on the war in Ukraine and Turkeys resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.
