Read full article on original website
Related
How Using Ozempic For Weight Loss Is Impacting Diabetes Patients
The use of Ozempic for weight loss is now affecting those with diabetes. Unfortunately, there are now a number of issues patients with the condition are facing.
What Causes Type 2 Diabetes?
Diabetes is a common disease affecting 425 million adults worldwide. That number is expected to rise to 592 million by 2035. It’s a chronic disease that causes hyperglycemia (high blood sugar levels).Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. Risk factors are both genetic and environmental. The main cause of type 2 diabetes is insulin resistance.CauseYour body converts food to glucose (sugar) and uses it for energy. Insulin, a hormone made in the pancreas, tells your body how much sugar to release into the bloodstream.Diabetes occurs when you don’t have enough insulin or your body doesn’t use insulin...
diabetesdaily.com
Diabetes and High Potassium Levels
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. People with diabetes are at a higher risk of having high potassium levels, or hyperkalemia. Unfortunately, most people do not realize they have this potentially life-threatening condition until they are in the emergency room. Find out how you can check your potassium levels and prevent complications.
How Is Type 2 Diabetes Treated?
Type 2 diabetes is a metabolic condition in which your pancreas does not process sugar properly, limiting your body’s ability to turn food into energy.When your blood sugar rises after eating food, it signals your pancreas to create insulin. Insulin enables your body to convert this sugar into energy. If you have type 2 diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or doesn’t process it correctly. This can lead to an excess of sugar in the blood that, over time, can lead to a variety of health conditions and concerns.Type 2 diabetes often requires you to take an active...
EatingWell
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not...
The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists
Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
studyfinds.org
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
EatingWell
6 "Bad" Fruits You Should Be Eating
Whether you want to lose weight, monitor your blood sugar levels or simply look out for your health, you may have a running mental list of off-limits foods. While many people reach for more fruit to improve their health, some may skip certain types, fearing they will sabotage their wellness goals.
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
The new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5: What you must know now
The new XBB.1.5 COVID-19 mutation is popping up in new cases across the country at a concerning speed. Health experts weigh in on the latest variant of the virus.
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain
New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
2 Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Reduce Inflammation And Slow Aging
We’d all love a miracle cure to prevent aging forever–both in terms of beauty and brains. Unfortunately, that miracle cure doesn’t actually exist (at least not yet, anyway). However, there are a few ways to keep your brain functioning to the best of its ability and your face looking as youthful as possible, and that includes switching up your diet. As it turns out, there are many foods (namely processed varieties like these) that can take a serious toll on your health by causing chronic inflammation, which often leads to premature aging. While cutting these foods out is one major step towards a healthier body and brain, adding anti-inflammatory, antioxidant-rich foods to your plate can also do wonders.
Medical News Today
Weight loss: Increased protein intake may prevent weight regain after a diet
In a recent study, researchers investigated the causes of weight regain following weight loss from dieting. The findigns show that high-protein diets help promote weight management by reducing levels of a particular gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption. The researchers noted that reducing levels of specific gut bacteria via...
MindBodyGreen
Green Tea Regulates Blood Sugar Balance & Promotes Healthy Insulin Levels
It's no secret that many Americans struggle to maintain healthy blood sugar levels, including individuals with diabetes (which make up over 10% of the U.S. population, per the CDC). Luckily, a certain antioxidant-rich beverage can help the body modulate healthy blood sugar balance and improve insulin sensitivity. (Bonus: It's exceedingly common in many countries and cultures!)
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Bariatric surgery can be considered to help keep weight off
Dear Dr. Roach: I have had a BMI over 40 for the last 20 years, and I have not been able to lose weight or keep the weight off. My doctor prescribed Ozempic, which is helping, but as soon as I stop, in a few weeks, all the weight creeps back on. I was always wary of surgery for weight loss, but recent studies seem to indicate better long-term health outcomes. What are your thoughts?
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Adding Salt to Foods Linked to Cardiovascular Risk, Regardless of Overall Diet Quality
People who add salt to their foods are at higher risk for cardiovascular disease — regardless of whether they also follow elements of a diet intended to help prevent high blood pressure — according to a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Comments / 0