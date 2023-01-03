Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians
The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week. Kishida meets with President Joe Biden on Jan. 13 for a summit wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepens its alliance with America. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken for talks on Wednesday. They are expected to focus on their new national security strategies and concerns including China, North Korea and Russia.
India to host virtual summit of over 120 developing nations
NEW DELHI (AP) — A top foreign ministry official says India will host a virtual summit of over 120 developing countries next week to share their economic woes. India holds the G-20 presidency this year. Vinay Kwatra, the top bureaucrat of India’s foreign ministry, says the summit on Jan. 12 and 13 will take up key issues such as the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also on the agenda is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine making access to food, fertilizer and fuel more difficult, and mounting debt and inflationary pressures taking a toll on developing countries’ economies. Kwatra said Friday that invitations are being extended to more than 120 countries whose names will be given after their participation is confirmed.
Pakistani Taliban kill 2 policemen amid spike in violence
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say militants riding on a motorcycle shot and killed two policemen in the country’s northwest, a region bordering Afghanistan where violence has spiked in recent months. Friday’s attack happened in Lakki Marwat, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A police statement says a search operation is underway to find the gunmen, who had fled the scene of the attack. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, have claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan has seen innumerable militant attacks in the past two decades but there has been an uptick since November when the Pakistani Taliban ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government.
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws — as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country — T-U-R-K-I-Y-E. In doing so, the department is acting on a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to the new spelling, although the pronunciation won’t change. Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling. The State Department move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkey’s foreign minister. It’s expected that Turkey’s position on the war in Ukraine and Turkeys resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.
U.S. pledges $30m to Moldova hit hard by war in Ukraine
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — The U.S. has pledged $30 million in aid to Moldova to help the small country tackle an energy crisis and other economic hardships “caused by the Kremlin’s unprovoked and unjustified war” against Ukraine. An official from the U.S. Agency for International Development said Thursday the funds will be paid to Moldova — one of Europe’s poorest countries, landlocked between Ukraine and Romania — through a World Bank trust fund. Some of the funds will also be used to reimburse Moldova for previous electricity purchases. The agency said that the war in Ukraine has placed Moldova’s “short-term economic recovery and its long-term economic prospects at risk.”
Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for prisoners to call family and friends. The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities. Phone calls from prisons and jails are a lifeline for those incarcerated. But the cost varies widely and can be a financial drain on families already struggling to make ends meet with an adult behind bars. The FCC must still go through the rule-making process before the changes can be officially made.
US House has no members, no rules as speaker race drags on
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Republicans squabble over who will be the next speaker, there are essentially no members in the U.S. House of Representatives — only members-elect. Without a speaker, none of the members can be sworn in, and the 118th Congress can’t convene or vote on any rules. The rule-less, member-less House may only be a blip in history if Republicans are able to find a way forward this week and elect a new speaker. While that remains a strong possibility, it could also be a distant reality as Republican Kevin McCarthy of California failed to win the gavel in two days of voting.
Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government has taken the main cathedral of the revered historic Orthodox monastery from the church previously affiliated with Moscow’s patriarchate and allowed its Ukrainian rival to use it for Orthodox Christmas services. The move comes as the long-running tensions between the two churches exacerbated amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ukraine’s culture minister said Thursday that the state took over the Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church of the Pechersk Lavra monastery after the lease of them held by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) expired on Dec. 31. Oleksandr Tkachenko said Friday the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is the similarly named rival church, asked for and was granted permission to conduct the Christmas service.
Cameroonian fishery products banned in EU, commission says
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The European Commission on Thursday banned imports of seafood caught in Cameroon’s waters, or by ships flagged there, and it labeled the West African country as “non-cooperating” in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. The commission said in a statement that Cameroon was not adequately monitoring its fleet of fishing boats, many of which operated in international waters. The actions come about two years after the EU warned Cameroon of the shortcomings. The AP reported in July that many seafood companies were registering their fishing fleets in Cameroon because of the lack of oversight.
German regulator: winter gas shortage increasingly unlikely
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s network regulator says a gas shortage is “increasingly unlikely” this winter, but is cautioning that it remains important to use the fuel sparingly. The Federal Network Agency said in its daily report on Thursday that it views the situation as “less tight than at the beginning of the winter.” It had described the situation as “tight” since Russia started reducing gas deliveries to Germany in June. The agency stressed that “a deterioration of the situation still cannot be ruled out.” Germany rushed to find replacements for Russian gas supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is building several liquefied natural gas terminals and has made a big effort to fill its gas storage facilities.
Iran closes French institute over Charlie Hebdo cartoons
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has shut down a decades-old French research institute in response to cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that mocked the country’s ruling clerics. Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the closure on Thursday of the French Institute for Research in Iran, which was established in 1983, a “first step” in response to the cartoons. The magazine had billed the cartoons as a show of support for anti-government demonstrations that have convulsed Iran for nearly four months. Iran on Wednesday summoned the French ambassador to complain about the cartoons. France condemned Iran’s actions and accused it of violating human rights.
Amnesty International asks Cristiano Ronaldo to ‘draw attention to human rights issues’ in Saudi Arabia
Amnesty International said Wednesday that soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo should highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia during his time playing at Al Nassr. A press release from the human rights watchdog quotes Dana Ahmed, its Middle East researcher, saying, “Al-Nassr’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo fits into a wider pattern of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
Handicraft vendors block roads to Mexico’s Chichen Itza ruin
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of handicraft vendors in southern Mexico have blocked access roads to the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza. The vendors are mainly Mayans from nearby towns who have long sold goods at the entrances and parking lots of the ruin site. The vendors set up protest lines on roads late Monday to demand greater access to the complex to sell their goods after security guards threw some out. The ruin site is operated by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History, and its boundaries are somewhat vague, with local communities claiming some of the land. On Wednesday, the institute’s director said vendors were “invasive” and want “to sell Chinese merchandise in front of the pyramid.”
