Looking for a new way to decorate your home? Coastal farmhouse is a blend of gorgeous, neutral tones with soft fabrics, natural woods, and beachy art to tie everything together. You're likely well aware of this sought-after design trend, but if not, let this be your introduction. Want to try it, but don't want to spend a bundle? Good news! There are pieces you can introduce to your living space that'll keep it nice and beachy, like the all-purpose woven storage basket, a staple of this cozy aesthetic.

17 MINUTES AGO