Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Unhappy returns: Pats eliminated in losing to Bills
The New England Patriots are blaming themselves after being eliminated from playoff contention following a 35-23 season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills
Broncos close disappointing season on high note, edge Chargers
Russell Wilson was 13-for-24 passing for 283 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, Latavius Murray rushed for 103 yards and
Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury
Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury
Browns part ways with Bernie Kosar after former NFL star places bet on team to win
The Cleveland Browns parted ways with Bernie Kosar after the former quarterback placed a bet on the team to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Seahawks down Rams in overtime to remain in playoff hunt ... for now
The Seattle Seahawks’ confusing day continues. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, on Sunday. The Seahawks’ victory eliminated the Detroit Lions from the NFC Wild-Card race. That’s where the confusion comes into play. After Seattle ended Detroit’s hopes for a postseason berth, it needs the Lions...
