65K mourn Benedict XVI as pope emeritus lies in state at Vatican; funeral is Thursday
Public viewing lasts through Wednesday as officials expect tens of thousands to pass by Benedict's body at the Vatican.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Benedict funeral to be similar to that of reigning popes
VATICAN CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 3 story has been refiled to correct grammar in paragraph 11) Tens of thousands more people paid homage to former Pope Benedict on Tuesday on the second day his body lay in state, and the Vatican announced that his funeral will be similar to that of a reigning pope, including a three coffin burial.
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
Pope is entombed in crypt under St Peter's Basilica in private ceremony
In the private ceremony where he was laid to rest, Pope Benedict's XVI's longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, imparted a blessing beneath St. Peter's Basilica.
Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
VATICAN CITY — Pope Benedict XVI’s coffin has been put in its resting place in the grottoes beneath St. Peter’s Basilica. The wooden lid on the outermost coffin is decorated with a simple metal cross, the emblem of his nearly eight-year-long papacy and an inscription in Latin noting that he had lived 95 years, eight months and 15 days when he died on Dec. 31.
Pope Benedict's funeral draws thousands to the Vatican
Thousands gathered at the Vatican's St. Peter's Square on Thursday for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The event was presided over by Pope Francis, with a living pontiff leading the farewell to his predecessor for an event that is unprecedented in modern times. The late pope emeritus was...
An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people filed through St. Peter’s Basilica to view his body as it lay in state for a second day. When the viewing ends Wednesday evening, a one-page account of Benedict’s nearly eight-year papacy will be put into a metal cylinder and placed inside the coffin, along with other items including Vatican coins minted during his reign, said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. Benedict, 95, died Saturday after 10 years in an extraordinary papal retirement lived out in a monastery in the Vatican Gardens. Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday.
Thousands Attend Pope Benedict’s Funeral in Ceremony That Makes History
Francis became the first living pope Thursday to preside over the funeral of a deceased one.
Former Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral
The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95, began Monday in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral later this week.
'Our final goodbye': Thousands mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in unprecedented Vatican City funeral
Thousands of people gathered at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City to mourn the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in a funeral that had no blueprint.
Watch live: Funeral Mass held for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
We apologize, this video has expired. Watch live coverage as Pope Francis presides over the funeral Mass of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Vatican City.Jan. 5, 2023.
