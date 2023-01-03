ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Benedict funeral to be similar to that of reigning popes

VATICAN CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 3 story has been refiled to correct grammar in paragraph 11) Tens of thousands more people paid homage to former Pope Benedict on Tuesday on the second day his body lay in state, and the Vatican announced that his funeral will be similar to that of a reigning pope, including a three coffin burial.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
The Associated Press

Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

VATICAN CITY — Pope Benedict XVI’s coffin has been put in its resting place in the grottoes beneath St. Peter’s Basilica. The wooden lid on the outermost coffin is decorated with a simple metal cross, the emblem of his nearly eight-year-long papacy and an inscription in Latin noting that he had lived 95 years, eight months and 15 days when he died on Dec. 31.
CNBC

Pope Benedict's funeral draws thousands to the Vatican

Thousands gathered at the Vatican's St. Peter's Square on Thursday for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The event was presided over by Pope Francis, with a living pontiff leading the farewell to his predecessor for an event that is unprecedented in modern times. The late pope emeritus was...
The Associated Press

An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people filed through St. Peter’s Basilica to view his body as it lay in state for a second day. When the viewing ends Wednesday evening, a one-page account of Benedict’s nearly eight-year papacy will be put into a metal cylinder and placed inside the coffin, along with other items including Vatican coins minted during his reign, said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. Benedict, 95, died Saturday after 10 years in an extraordinary papal retirement lived out in a monastery in the Vatican Gardens. Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday.
KEYT

Taiwan’s Tsai visits base as China protests US ship passage

CHIAYI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base to observe drills while rival China protested the passage of a U.S. Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as Chinese territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary. Taiwan has expanded its domestic arms industry and extended the national service requirement for all men from four months to a full year to boost its defenses against the rising threat from China. Meanwhile, China accused the U.S. of “publicly hyping” the Thursday passage of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon through the strait. China says its forces monitored the ship the entire time. The U.S. says the strait is international waters.
KEYT

Amnesty International asks Cristiano Ronaldo to ‘draw attention to human rights issues’ in Saudi Arabia

Amnesty International said Wednesday that soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo should highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia during his time playing at Al Nassr. A press release from the human rights watchdog quotes Dana Ahmed, its Middle East researcher, saying, “Al-Nassr’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo fits into a wider pattern of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
KEYT

Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government has taken the main cathedral of the revered historic Orthodox monastery from the church previously affiliated with Moscow’s patriarchate and allowed its Ukrainian rival to use it for Orthodox Christmas services. The move comes as the long-running tensions between the two churches exacerbated amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ukraine’s culture minister said Thursday that the state took over the Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church of the Pechersk Lavra monastery after the lease of them held by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) expired on Dec. 31. Oleksandr Tkachenko said Friday the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is the similarly named rival church, asked for and was granted permission to conduct the Christmas service.

