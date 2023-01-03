Read full article on original website
KEYT
Pakistani Taliban kill 2 policemen amid spike in violence
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say militants riding on a motorcycle shot and killed two policemen in the country’s northwest, a region bordering Afghanistan where violence has spiked in recent months. Friday’s attack happened in Lakki Marwat, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A police statement says a search operation is underway to find the gunmen, who had fled the scene of the attack. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, have claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan has seen innumerable militant attacks in the past two decades but there has been an uptick since November when the Pakistani Taliban ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government.
KEYT
Australian charged over travel to IS territory freed on bail
SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian woman charged with willingly entering part of Syria that was under control of the Islamic State group has been freed on bail as a debate raged about the risk to the community. Mariam Raad is one of several Australians whose husbands were killed or jailed after they joined the Islamic State group. Australia repatriated four such women and 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp in October. Raad was first arrested Thursday. Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the returned women posed no threat to the community but would be monitored. A former New South Wales police minister said he had received “completely opposite” advice on Raad and was told she was a security threat.
KEYT
Amnesty International asks Cristiano Ronaldo to ‘draw attention to human rights issues’ in Saudi Arabia
Amnesty International said Wednesday that soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo should highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia during his time playing at Al Nassr. A press release from the human rights watchdog quotes Dana Ahmed, its Middle East researcher, saying, “Al-Nassr’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo fits into a wider pattern of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
KEYT
Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry
LONDON (AP) — In a book full of startling revelations, Prince Harry’s assertion that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan is one of the most striking — and has drawn criticism from both enemies and allies. In his memoir, “Spare,” Harry says he killed more than two...
KEYT
Afghan Taliban kill 8 in raids of IS hideouts in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Afghan Taliban have killed eight Islamic State group fighters and arrested nine others in raids against the militants’ hideouts in Afghanistan. A senior Taliban spokesman said Thursday in a tweet that the IS members had a key role in the attack on a Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign IS members to come to Afghanistan. He added that the raids in the capital city, Kabul, and western Nimroz province on Wednesday struck the network responsible for organizing attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, the Pakistani embassy and a recent attack near Kabul airport.
KEYT
Building collapse in northern Iraqi city kills 3, injures 9
BAGHDAD (AP) — Police say a building under construction has collapsed in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, killing three people and injuring nine others. The Thursday afternoon collapse occurred in a western neighborhood of Mosul when workers were casting the building with cement. Police said the building is owned by the city’s department in charge of the sewage system. Police said Friday that the nine injured were taken to a hospital in the city.
KEYT
Philippine police chief offers to quit over drug-linked cops
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine national police chief says he has tendered his resignation to encourage nearly a thousand other police officials to heed an official appeal for them to resign en masse to regain public trust after some enforcers were implicated in drug trafficking. Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Thursday that those who submit their courtesy resignations will stay in their posts unless President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. decides to accept their resignation offers. Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Wednesday urged all police generals and colonels to submit their “courtesy resignations” in a desperate move to regain public trust after some law enforcers in the frontlines of the drug crackdown were caught engaging in the illegal trade.
KEYT
Pakistan unsure flood aid conference to translate into funds
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials are increasingly concerned whether next week’s U.N.-backed conference will succeed in raising the billions of dollars needed to help survivors and launch reconstruction efforts following last summer’s devastating floods. Authorities say they need $16.3 billion, half of which will be financed from the budget. The government seeks the other half — about $8 billion — in aid donations from the international community. The United Nations and Pakistan are jointly hosting the conference on Monday in Geneva. Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the U.N., said at a news conference on Thursday that the event aims to foster “solidarity” and support for the victims of the floods that killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million Pakistanis.
KEYT
Chad’s government says it foiled ‘destabilization’ attempt
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s government says it has foiled an attempt to destabilize the country and undermine the constitution. The government spokesman said Thursday that 11 people conspired in the plot including soldiers and a human rights activist. The men were arrested last month and transferred to the high court. The accused were all military except for one human rights activist Baradine Berdei Targuio, who was sentenced to three years in prison in February. Targuio was charged with breaching national security and the illegal possession of weapons. Tensions have risen in the West African nation in recent months with unprecedented protests mounting against the government.
KEYT
Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli police have arrested two teenagers who they said vandalized over two dozen Christian graves in a historic Jerusalem cemetery earlier this week. The graves of Christian figures at the Protestant Cemetery on Jerusalem’s Mount Zion were found pushed over and pulled from their foundations on Sunday, unsettling the contested city’s Christian minority and drawing worldwide condemnation. The cemetery is more than 170 years old and houses prominent members of the armed forces and clergy in the holy city. Israeli police said on Friday the suspected vandals were 18 and 14 year-old residents from central Israel. The Anglican Church in Jerusalem has denounced the desecration as the latest hate crime targeting the Christian community.
KEYT
Kenyan LGBTQ activist’s body found in metal box
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya are investigating the death of a local LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box. The body of Edwin Chiloba was found on Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County in the west of the country. Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box dumped by a vehicle with no license plates. The rider reported the incident to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock. LGBTQ people living in Kenya have often decried discrimination and attacks in a country where sex between men is illegal. Kenya is largely a conservative society and the president has in past said that gay rights are a nonissue in the east African country.
KEYT
Handicraft vendors block roads to Mexico’s Chichen Itza ruin
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of handicraft vendors in southern Mexico have blocked access roads to the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza. The vendors are mainly Mayans from nearby towns who have long sold goods at the entrances and parking lots of the ruin site. The vendors set up protest lines on roads late Monday to demand greater access to the complex to sell their goods after security guards threw some out. The ruin site is operated by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History, and its boundaries are somewhat vague, with local communities claiming some of the land. On Wednesday, the institute’s director said vendors were “invasive” and want “to sell Chinese merchandise in front of the pyramid.”
KEYT
Hong Kong cardinal, Taiwan at papal funeral, but not China
BEIJING (AP) — The attendance of both the former bishop of Hong Kong and an adviser to Taiwan’s leader at this week’s funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI highlights the Vatican’s uneasy relationship with communist-ruled China. Pope Francis has tried to mend fences with Beijing, signing an agreement in 2018 on the appointment of bishops in China. At the same time, the Vatican has maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan instead of China, one of only a handful of governments that still do. Cardinal Joseph Zen, the former Hong Kong bishop, has harshly criticized the agreement on bishops.
KEYT
New Israeli government takes steps to penalize Palestinians
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new Security Cabinet has approved a series of punitive steps against the Palestinian leadership. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Friday that the moves were in retaliation for the Palestinians pushing the U.N.’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation. The move underscores the hard-line approach to the Palestinians that Israel’s new ultranationalist government has promised at a time of rising violence in the occupied territories. It comes a week after the United Nations General Assembly voted to approve a resolution requesting that the International Court of Justice intervene and render an opinion on the state of the conflict.
KEYT
Mexico nabs son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ before Biden visit
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state’s capital.
KEYT
US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country — T-U-R-K-I-Y-E. In doing so, the department is acting on a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to the new spelling, although the pronunciation won’t change. Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling. The State Department move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkey’s foreign minister. It’s expected that Turkey’s position on the war in Ukraine and Turkeys resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.
KEYT
Cameroonian fishery products banned in EU, commission says
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The European Commission on Thursday banned imports of seafood caught in Cameroon’s waters, or by ships flagged there, and it labeled the West African country as “non-cooperating” in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. The commission said in a statement that Cameroon was not adequately monitoring its fleet of fishing boats, many of which operated in international waters. The actions come about two years after the EU warned Cameroon of the shortcomings. The AP reported in July that many seafood companies were registering their fishing fleets in Cameroon because of the lack of oversight.
KEYT
Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week. Kishida meets with President Joe Biden on Jan. 13 for a summit wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepens its alliance with America. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken for talks on Wednesday. They are expected to focus on their new national security strategies and concerns including China, North Korea and Russia.
KEYT
India to host virtual summit of over 120 developing nations
NEW DELHI (AP) — A top foreign ministry official says India will host a virtual summit of over 120 developing countries next week to share their economic woes. India holds the G-20 presidency this year. Vinay Kwatra, the top bureaucrat of India’s foreign ministry, says the summit on Jan. 12 and 13 will take up key issues such as the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also on the agenda is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine making access to food, fertilizer and fuel more difficult, and mounting debt and inflationary pressures taking a toll on developing countries’ economies. Kwatra said Friday that invitations are being extended to more than 120 countries whose names will be given after their participation is confirmed.
