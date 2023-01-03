Read full article on original website
Iranian drone maker sanctioned for supplying Moscow
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has hit six executives and board members of an Iranian drone manufacturer with sanctions after the firm allegedly supplied Moscow with drones that Russian forces have been using to attack Ukraine. Qods Aviation Industries, a previously sanctioned Iranian defense manufacturer, is alleged to be responsible for the design and production of unmanned aerial vehicles used to conduct strikes on civilians during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The financial penalties highlight the growing tension between the U.S. and Iran over U.S. allegations that Russia and Iran are deepening cooperation through shared military assistance as the war rages on.
Iran closes French institute over Charlie Hebdo cartoons
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has shut down a decades-old French research institute in response to cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that mocked the country’s ruling clerics. Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the closure on Thursday of the French Institute for Research in Iran, which was established in 1983, a “first step” in response to the cartoons. The magazine had billed the cartoons as a show of support for anti-government demonstrations that have convulsed Iran for nearly four months. Iran on Wednesday summoned the French ambassador to complain about the cartoons. France condemned Iran’s actions and accused it of violating human rights.
The race to overthrow Putin and take his Kremlin crown has begun, says former Russian loyalist
The battle to replace Putin is raging to the extent that 'even we can notice it', said Igor Strelkov, a former FSB colonel key to Putin's annexation of Crimea and subjugation of the Donetsk region of Ukraine in 2014.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
Taiwan’s Tsai visits base as China protests US ship passage
CHIAYI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base to observe drills while rival China protested the passage of a U.S. Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as Chinese territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary. Taiwan has expanded its domestic arms industry and extended the national service requirement for all men from four months to a full year to boost its defenses against the rising threat from China. Meanwhile, China accused the U.S. of “publicly hyping” the Thursday passage of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon through the strait. China says its forces monitored the ship the entire time. The U.S. says the strait is international waters.
Pakistani Taliban kill 2 policemen amid spike in violence
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say militants riding on a motorcycle shot and killed two policemen in the country’s northwest, a region bordering Afghanistan where violence has spiked in recent months. Friday’s attack happened in Lakki Marwat, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A police statement says a search operation is underway to find the gunmen, who had fled the scene of the attack. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, have claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan has seen innumerable militant attacks in the past two decades but there has been an uptick since November when the Pakistani Taliban ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government.
Pakistan unsure flood aid conference to translate into funds
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials are increasingly concerned whether next week’s U.N.-backed conference will succeed in raising the billions of dollars needed to help survivors and launch reconstruction efforts following last summer’s devastating floods. Authorities say they need $16.3 billion, half of which will be financed from the budget. The government seeks the other half — about $8 billion — in aid donations from the international community. The United Nations and Pakistan are jointly hosting the conference on Monday in Geneva. Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the U.N., said at a news conference on Thursday that the event aims to foster “solidarity” and support for the victims of the floods that killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million Pakistanis.
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws — as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country — T-U-R-K-I-Y-E. In doing so, the department is acting on a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to the new spelling, although the pronunciation won’t change. Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling. The State Department move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkey’s foreign minister. It’s expected that Turkey’s position on the war in Ukraine and Turkeys resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.
Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week. Kishida meets with President Joe Biden on Jan. 13 for a summit wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepens its alliance with America. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken for talks on Wednesday. They are expected to focus on their new national security strategies and concerns including China, North Korea and Russia.
New Israeli government takes steps to penalize Palestinians
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new Security Cabinet has approved a series of punitive steps against the Palestinian leadership. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Friday that the moves were in retaliation for the Palestinians pushing the U.N.’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation. The move underscores the hard-line approach to the Palestinians that Israel’s new ultranationalist government has promised at a time of rising violence in the occupied territories. It comes a week after the United Nations General Assembly voted to approve a resolution requesting that the International Court of Justice intervene and render an opinion on the state of the conflict.
Afghan Taliban kill 8 in raids of IS hideouts in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Afghan Taliban have killed eight Islamic State group fighters and arrested nine others in raids against the militants’ hideouts in Afghanistan. A senior Taliban spokesman said Thursday in a tweet that the IS members had a key role in the attack on a Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign IS members to come to Afghanistan. He added that the raids in the capital city, Kabul, and western Nimroz province on Wednesday struck the network responsible for organizing attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, the Pakistani embassy and a recent attack near Kabul airport.
Amnesty International asks Cristiano Ronaldo to ‘draw attention to human rights issues’ in Saudi Arabia
Amnesty International said Wednesday that soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo should highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia during his time playing at Al Nassr. A press release from the human rights watchdog quotes Dana Ahmed, its Middle East researcher, saying, “Al-Nassr’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo fits into a wider pattern of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
Mexico nabs son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ before Biden visit
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state’s capital.
Kenyan LGBTQ activist’s body found in metal box
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya are investigating the death of a local LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box. The body of Edwin Chiloba was found on Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County in the west of the country. Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box dumped by a vehicle with no license plates. The rider reported the incident to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock. LGBTQ people living in Kenya have often decried discrimination and attacks in a country where sex between men is illegal. Kenya is largely a conservative society and the president has in past said that gay rights are a nonissue in the east African country.
Cuban migrants arrive in Florida to uncertain future
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Cuban migrants are still arriving by boat in the Florida Keys even as the Biden administration promises a crackdown. Yoandri Sánchez Sánchez arrived in the Keys on Thursday on a rickety boat with 22 other Cubans. He left behind his wife and parents, but said he must find work in the U.S. to support them. More than 4,400 Cubans and Haitians have arrived in Florida since August. Another 200,000 flew to Central American and arrived at the Texas border. The Biden administration said Thursday that those at the Mexican border will be turned back into that country if they arrive illegally. It is unclear what will happen to those who arrive in Florida by sea.
