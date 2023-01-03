Read full article on original website
Genevieve Rafferty
4d ago
A woman with no education ( an Honorary Degree from Iowa State University in 2016) given for following orders and she had to have some certificate on her wall, besides Gas Station Employee of the Month. Never did any Academic work or traveling to gain life experience beyond Iowa. Is in charge of Education for the children of Iowa......
Reply
2
Related
mystar106.com
Iowa’s new attorney general marks start of term with public event
DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is the first of five statewide officials elected in November to hold a public ceremony to recite their oath of office. Bird, who officially started her term on Monday, told a big crowd in the Capitol’s rotunda yesterday that she was just getting used to speaking about her new post in the present tense.
mystar106.com
Number of industrial hemp growers continues to drop in Iowa
DES MOINES — The growing of industrial hemp has not taken off as some envisioned when it returned to Iowa fields in 2020. Lane Kozel with the Iowa Department of Agriculture says the number of growers fell again this season. “Believe last year, we dropped to 45. And this year, we had 33, licensed growers. Of those 33, 26 growers actually planted a hemp crop. So we’re down to about 26 growers this year,” he says. “So it’s been cut in half every year since the program was started.”
mystar106.com
Early predictions show warmer January than normal
DES MOINES — January is typically one of Iowa’s coldest months of the year, but forecasters say this January could be less frigid than in the past. State climatologist Justin Glisan says new computer models being released by the Climate Prediction Center indicate Iowa could be starting off 2023 a bit balmier than usual. “They’re suggesting warmer-than-average temperatures across the state,” Glisan says, “and for January, the statewide average is about 20 degrees, so still cold temperatures, of course, but we’re looking like it could be above average temperature-wise.”
mystar106.com
DCI issues endangered person advisory for Mount Ayr area girl
DES MOINES — Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla says 2022 ended with 338 fatal traffic accidents. An endangered person advisory is being issued by the Iowa DCI and the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office for 3-year-old Fallon Wells. The blonde-haired blue-eyed girl was reported missing on December 30th from the Mount Ayr area.
mystar106.com
Fatal accidents involving UTV, ATV’s up in 2022
DES MOINES — Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla says 2022 ended with 338 fatal traffic accidents. “That number is down from the past few years. But again, it still is over our goal,” Dinkla says. That goal was to hold traffic deaths to 300 or below, which he says has not been done in Iowa since 1925. Sergeant Dinkla says they haven’t had time to analyze all the numbers yet –but there was one that stuck out.
Comments / 2