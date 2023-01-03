WeHo is spending $11,000 — a “portion” of revenue collected from parking meters over five days in December — on socks, sleeping bags and other items for homeless people in the city. There are 38 homeless people in West Hollywood, according to the official count by the Los Angeles County Housing Authority, so each official person will receive slightly less than $300 in supplies if funds are divided equally. That’s a lot of socks. Burning question: Are the city’s parking meters seriously reeling in more than $2,200 PER DAY? The full press release is below:

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO