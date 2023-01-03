Read full article on original website
DCI issues endangered person advisory for Mount Ayr area girl
DES MOINES — Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla says 2022 ended with 338 fatal traffic accidents. An endangered person advisory is being issued by the Iowa DCI and the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office for 3-year-old Fallon Wells. The blonde-haired blue-eyed girl was reported missing on December 30th from the Mount Ayr area.
Fatal accidents involving UTV, ATV’s up in 2022
DES MOINES — Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla says 2022 ended with 338 fatal traffic accidents. “That number is down from the past few years. But again, it still is over our goal,” Dinkla says. That goal was to hold traffic deaths to 300 or below, which he says has not been done in Iowa since 1925. Sergeant Dinkla says they haven’t had time to analyze all the numbers yet –but there was one that stuck out.
Iowa’s new attorney general marks start of term with public event
DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is the first of five statewide officials elected in November to hold a public ceremony to recite their oath of office. Bird, who officially started her term on Monday, told a big crowd in the Capitol’s rotunda yesterday that she was just getting used to speaking about her new post in the present tense.
Number of industrial hemp growers continues to drop in Iowa
DES MOINES — The growing of industrial hemp has not taken off as some envisioned when it returned to Iowa fields in 2020. Lane Kozel with the Iowa Department of Agriculture says the number of growers fell again this season. “Believe last year, we dropped to 45. And this year, we had 33, licensed growers. Of those 33, 26 growers actually planted a hemp crop. So we’re down to about 26 growers this year,” he says. “So it’s been cut in half every year since the program was started.”
