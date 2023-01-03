Read full article on original website
mystar106.com
Longtime Mason City Chamber of Commerce President & CEO honored during retirement party
MASON CITY — The longtime president and CEO of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce was recognized on Thursday as she has retired. Robin Anderson was the head of the organization for 22 years. She spoke at the end of a short program during her retirement party. “I’ll miss the people, I’ll miss all of you. This has been a great job and an honor. I can sincerely say that I loved coming to work every day, some days more than others, but we have a great community, and I think North Iowa is on the move and has a bright future, so please please keep pushing forward.”
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to violent burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a violent burglary in Cerro Gordo County. Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced February 20 for second-degree burglary. Snyder was arrested after he illegally entered a home in the 600 block of...
mystar106.com
Plea change hearing set for man accused of bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County Jail
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man who was accused of bringing a large knife into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 33-year-old Justin Bielefeld was taken into custody on the afternoon of November 15th on fifth-degree theft and failure to appear charges. A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court states that Bielefeld knowingly and unlawfully introduced a weapon into the jail by concealing a large knife covered by his underpants. Bielefeld was charged with possession of a weapon inside a correctional institution, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
KGLO News
Mason City Salvation Army says they received another gold Krugerrand coin in Christmas kettle
MASON CITY — The Mason City Salvation Army says they found a gold Krugerrand coin in a kettle at the end of their annual fundraising drive. The Salvation Army in a news release issued on Wednesday says the coin was wrapped in a $100 bill and placed in a kettle at HyVee East on Saturday December 24th.
