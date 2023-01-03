Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Lazio fans hurl racist abuse at tearful Umtiti in Italy
France international Samuel Umtiti reportedly left the pitch in tears after he and Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy's Serie A. The referee stopped the game in the second half on Wednesday because of racist taunts "coming from the visitor sector occupied by...
Cristiano Ronaldo was rejected by numerous teams despite being available for just £80k-a-week
The 37-year-old forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?
CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move...
BBC
Lazio racism: Fans' chants mean part of stadium to be closed
Lazio have been ordered to close part of their stadium for their next match after their fans directed racist abuse at two Lecce players on Wednesday. The Curva Nord section of Stadio Olimpico in Rome will close for Sunday's Serie A game against Empoli. Defender Samuel Umtiti and winger Lameck...
Roberto Firmino ‘offered Saudi Arabia transfer after Cristiano Ronaldo but Liverpool star leaning towards new contract’
ROBERTO FIRMINO could follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps with a move to Saudi Arabia. But the Brazilian would reportedly prefer to pen a new contract with Liverpool instead. Ronaldo, 37, stunned footy fans by accepting a £173million-a-year deal to join Middle Eastern giants Al-Nassr following his Manchester United exit....
Cristiano Ronaldo banned from making Al-Nassr debut
Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait to make his debut for new club Al-Nassr as he must first serve an existing two-match ban for knocking a teenager’s phone out of their hands.Ronaldo was unveiled as a free-agent signing by the Saudi Arabain side earlier this week after leaving Manchester United during the World Cup break following an explosive interview slamming the Red Devils but looks set to have to wait until January 21 for his first appearance.The 37-year-old forward was due to face Al-Ta’ee later today, to start his reported £175million-a-year deal at Al-Nassr in earnest, but will instead...
Yardbarker
Ligue 1: Galtier Talks Whether PSG Will Celebrate Messi’s World Cup at First Home Match (Video)
Lionel Messi will have his first game at the Parc des Princes on Jan. 11 when Paris Saint-Germain faces Angers. Since returning to training on Tuesday, there’s been discussion over whether the capital club will celebrate the 35-year-old’s 2022 FIFA World Cup victory. While PSG still has their...
Marconews.com
Lazio given partial stadium ban for racist chants at Umtiti
ROME (AP) — Lazio will play its next game with part of the Stadio Olimpico closed to spectators after fans of the Roman club directed racist chants at Lecce defender Samuel Umtiti and winger Lameck Banda, who are both Black. The referee briefly halted Wednesday’s match, which Lecce won...
Al-Nassr’s first match since signing Cristiano Ronaldo called OFF because of rain causing electrical issues at stadium
AL NASSR'S first match since unveiling Cristiano Ronaldo has been CALLED OFF due to rain causing electrical problems. The Portuguese superstar, 37, took part in a training session on Tuesday as he prepared to begin his new venture in Saudi Arabia. He was not set to feature in their clash...
Man Utd make ‘loan offer for Cameroon World Cup star Vincent Aboubakar but face competition from Fenerbahce’
MANCHESTER UNITED have made a loan offer to sign Al-Nassr striker Vincent Aboubakar, according to reports. Erik ten Hag's side have won every game without conceding since the season resumed following the World Cup. The Prem wins over Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Bournemouth have seen the Red Devils climb above...
The gap between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has never been clearer
Before leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was so intent on staying at the top level that he had actually taken it upon himself to directly speak to figures he knew at elite clubs. Few were interested. There was no offer that would have been acceptable to the Portuguese. He still had strong ideas about his own worth.Ronaldo’s plan was clearly to go to the World Cup and remind everyone what that worth is, before watching the offers flood back.Instead, reality intervened. That didn’t just apply to a tournament that saw a limited Ronaldo unable to perform to anything like...
Yardbarker
Ex Juventus man asks Serie A to do more to stop racism
Former Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has urged Serie A to do more to stop racism after a new incident involving Lecce defender Samuel Umtiti and the Lazio Ultras. Racism has been a problem in Italian football for a long time and authorities have constantly tried their best to stamp it out.
Former Chelsea, Juventus soccer star Gianluca Vialli dies at 58
Former Chelsea and Juventus soccer star Gianluca Vialli died after battling cancer, his family announced Friday. He was 58.
Soccer-Juve and Milan look to close gap as Napoli stumble in Serie A
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Juventus may be in turmoil off the pitch but they are slowly clawing their way back into the Serie A title race, which has opened up after leaders Napoli suffered their first defeat of the season this week.
Yardbarker
Napoli Could Face Disciplinary Action Over Fans Allegedly Racially Abusing Inter Milan Striker Romelu Lukaku, Italian Media Report
Napoli could potentially face disciplinary action in response to alleged racist chants aimed at Inter striker Romelu Lukaku by Napoli fans during yesterday evening’s Serie A clash. This according to Italian news service ANSA, who quote a report by Serie A’s Sporting Justice judge who could close down sections...
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd target Disasi, Kudus and Kolo Muani as Real Madrid lead Bellingham race
Manchester United are being linked with new signings in today’s transfer news, rumours and gossip as the Premier League side aim to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.Ronaldo’s departure has left an attacking spot available in Erik ten Hag’s squad and the club are eyeing two World Cup stars as possible replacements. Eintracht Frankfurt’s 24-year-old forward Randal Kolo Muani is one of those on United’s radar, according to Sky Germany, after impressing for France in several cameo appearances. Another is 22-year-old Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, who Ajax have reportedly priced at £40m. United are also in the race to sign France defender...
Yardbarker
Samuel Umtiti breaks down after suffering racial abuse from Lazio fans
On loan Barcelona defender suffered from racist chants during Lecce’s 2-1 victory over Lazio on Wednesday night, as the scourge of the game continues to rear its ugly head ever more frequently. Just a week after Vinicius Junior was the victim of racist behaviour for the fifth time in...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Journalist explains finer details of Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr
After agreeing to mutually terminate his contract with Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo become arguably football’s highest-profile free agent, ever. The Portugal superstar, who represented his country during the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar, spent just a few weeks without a club before eventually agreeing to join Saudi club Al-Nassr.
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s major U-turn on Saudi Arabia transfer exposed
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be being entirely honest about his transfer to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr. The former Manchester United forward has just been unveiled by his new club, and publicly stated his career in Europe is over, as he claims to have chosen the move to Saudi Arabia over other offers.
