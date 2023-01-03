ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalkinemedia.com

Lazio fans hurl racist abuse at tearful Umtiti in Italy

France international Samuel Umtiti reportedly left the pitch in tears after he and Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy's Serie A. The referee stopped the game in the second half on Wednesday because of racist taunts "coming from the visitor sector occupied by...
The US Sun

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?

CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move...
BBC

Lazio racism: Fans' chants mean part of stadium to be closed

Lazio have been ordered to close part of their stadium for their next match after their fans directed racist abuse at two Lecce players on Wednesday. The Curva Nord section of Stadio Olimpico in Rome will close for Sunday's Serie A game against Empoli. Defender Samuel Umtiti and winger Lameck...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo banned from making Al-Nassr debut

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait to make his debut for new club Al-Nassr as he must first serve an existing two-match ban for knocking a teenager’s phone out of their hands.Ronaldo was unveiled as a free-agent signing by the Saudi Arabain side earlier this week after leaving Manchester United during the World Cup break following an explosive interview slamming the Red Devils but looks set to have to wait until January 21 for his first appearance.The 37-year-old forward was due to face Al-Ta’ee later today, to start his reported £175million-a-year deal at Al-Nassr in earnest, but will instead...
Marconews.com

Lazio given partial stadium ban for racist chants at Umtiti

ROME (AP) — Lazio will play its next game with part of the Stadio Olimpico closed to spectators after fans of the Roman club directed racist chants at Lecce defender Samuel Umtiti and winger Lameck Banda, who are both Black. The referee briefly halted Wednesday’s match, which Lecce won...
The Independent

The gap between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has never been clearer

Before leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was so intent on staying at the top level that he had actually taken it upon himself to directly speak to figures he knew at elite clubs. Few were interested. There was no offer that would have been acceptable to the Portuguese. He still had strong ideas about his own worth.Ronaldo’s plan was clearly to go to the World Cup and remind everyone what that worth is, before watching the offers flood back.Instead, reality intervened. That didn’t just apply to a tournament that saw a limited Ronaldo unable to perform to anything like...
Yardbarker

Ex Juventus man asks Serie A to do more to stop racism

Former Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has urged Serie A to do more to stop racism after a new incident involving Lecce defender Samuel Umtiti and the Lazio Ultras. Racism has been a problem in Italian football for a long time and authorities have constantly tried their best to stamp it out.
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd target Disasi, Kudus and Kolo Muani as Real Madrid lead Bellingham race

Manchester United are being linked with new signings in today’s transfer news, rumours and gossip as the Premier League side aim to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.Ronaldo’s departure has left an attacking spot available in Erik ten Hag’s squad and the club are eyeing two World Cup stars as possible replacements. Eintracht Frankfurt’s 24-year-old forward Randal Kolo Muani is one of those on United’s radar, according to Sky Germany, after impressing for France in several cameo appearances. Another is 22-year-old Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, who Ajax have reportedly priced at £40m. United are also in the race to sign France defender...
Yardbarker

Samuel Umtiti breaks down after suffering racial abuse from Lazio fans

On loan Barcelona defender suffered from racist chants during Lecce’s 2-1 victory over Lazio on Wednesday night, as the scourge of the game continues to rear its ugly head ever more frequently. Just a week after Vinicius Junior was the victim of racist behaviour for the fifth time in...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Journalist explains finer details of Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr

After agreeing to mutually terminate his contract with Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo become arguably football’s highest-profile free agent, ever. The Portugal superstar, who represented his country during the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar, spent just a few weeks without a club before eventually agreeing to join Saudi club Al-Nassr.
Yardbarker

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s major U-turn on Saudi Arabia transfer exposed

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be being entirely honest about his transfer to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr. The former Manchester United forward has just been unveiled by his new club, and publicly stated his career in Europe is over, as he claims to have chosen the move to Saudi Arabia over other offers.

