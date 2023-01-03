Read full article on original website
Challenger rips Arlington prosecutor in kickoff bid
Her name never passed his lips, but incumbent Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Deghani-Tafti was in the crosshairs of challenger Josh Katcher as he formally kicked off his bid to unseat her. “We are falling short – we are failing to execute on the process of 21st-century criminal justice,” Katcher...
Two more Democrats join fray for sheriff
The performance of the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office took a drubbing as two challengers on Jan. 4 launched efforts to take away the job of the brand-new sheriff. Wanda Younger and James Herring detailed what they saw as flaws in the office during campaign kickoffs before the Arlington County Democratic Committee.
GOP setting up nomination process for local General Assembly races
The Arlington County Republican Committee and its counterparts across Northern Virginia are gearing up for the selection of nominees for General Assembly races. Republican Legislative District Committees, or LDCs, have been set up to determine the nominating process in each of the state Senate and House of Delegates seats in the local area.
DC Mayor Bowser Vetoes Criminal Code Overhaul
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser followed up Wednesday on her threat to veto the massive overhaul of the District’s criminal code. Bowser and the D.C. Council agree on the urgent need to reduce crime in the District but not on how to do it. D.C.’s criminal code hasn’t been overhauled...
State Del. Korman Chosen Majority Leader of House
Delegate Marc Korman, D-District 16, is the new majority leader of the House of Delegates in Annapolis. He succeeds Eric Luedtke, who resigned as delegate to work in the Governor-Elect Wes Moore administration. Korman of Bethesda was first elected in 2014 and was chosen in 2018 to lead the Montgomery...
Q&A: Candidates in special election make their case
Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are vying in a Jan. 10 special election to succeed former Del. Mark Keam (D) in the 35th House of Delegates District. The district runs from Tysons southwest through portions of Vienna and Oakton before terminating in the Fair Lakes area. The Sun...
Arlington board to tighten speaking time for big hearings
Arlington County Board members have approved a modification to public-hearing rules that would impact, and perhaps streamline, meetings when lots of lots of people want to have their say. The proposal, embedded in the board’s 2023 meeting procedures slated for adoption at the Jan. 3 organizational meeting, would cut the...
Arlington board eschews appointing tie-breaker for 2023
It’s one of the more arcane moments at the Arlington County Board’s annual organization, but again in 2023 it was lacking in drama. Board members on Jan. 3 voted, as board members for decades have been wont to do, that they wouldn’t appoint a member of the community to serve as a tie-breaker on the off chance any votes end in a 2-2 deadlock, with the fifth member either away or abstaining.
DC's Youngest Elected Leader — 18 — Sworn in as ANC
A teenager who is looking forward to his senior prom and being a role model for his generation was sworn in as the youngest elected leader in D.C. Monday. Quentin Colón Roosevelt, 18, is the great, great, great grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt. While he’s quick to say he’s a distant relative, his heritage does play a role in why he ran for advisory neighborhood commissioner.
The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?
Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
Attorney general preps investigation of FCPS’s Thomas Jefferson
Following up on a request yesterday from Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
Communications professional announces Democratic primary challenge to Prince William County board chair
A communications professional and former journalist is mounting a Democratic primary challenge for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Deshundra Jefferson, of Montclair, announced her campaign for the at-large seat this week. All eight seats of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the School Board...
Editor’s Notebook: Eight, count ’em, eight: The kickoffs continue!
Supposedly there were to be nine but ended up being only eight candidate kickoffs at last night’s Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting, but that was plenty. (And there likely will be plenty more in February, too.) As always, you can have coverage done quick or you can have coverage...
Bowser Will Veto D.C. Council’s Overhaul Of Criminal Code, Saying It ‘Sends The Wrong Message’
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Tuesday that she will veto an overhaul of the city’s century-old criminal code approved by the D.C. Council last November, arguing that the sweeping bill “sends the wrong message” amid an increase of violent crime involving youth. “None of us can...
NAACP targets a new civil rights issue—reading
Advocates say using the ‘science of reading’ to improve reading instruction is a step toward social justice for Black children. For years, the Fairfax County NAACP’s small education committee devoted itself mostly to fights over Confederate school names and acts of racism against individual students. It waged battles that mattered for some, “but rarely made us feel like we were having a profound impact on the system,” said Sujatha Hampton, who became chair of the committee in 2019.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin vows to probe 'heinous cover-ups' at state schools: 'I'm not going away'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Tuesday to break down two key school scandals that have riddled The Old Dominion State.
Maryland artist chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought segregation
Steven Weitzman will sculpt the bronze statue of Barbara Rose Johns, a 16-year-old who led protests against school segregation in Virginia. It will replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
EDITORIAL: What Will Become of D.C.’s Downtown?
The impact of COVID-19’s impact on downtown D.C. has been devastating. Headlines shouted the news last year and the year before that the more than 200,000 workers who flowed daily into the city prior to the pandemic had left, leaving thousands of empty office spaces and hundreds of shuttered businesses. In November 2020, NPR reported that “The Pandemic Has Made a Hot Mess of Downtown D.C. Economy,” and in August 2020, DCist reported that D.C.’s downtown economy was “crushed” by the pandemic.
Prince William Co. Republicans tap Weir to run for vacant supervisor seat
HAYMARKET, Va. (DC News Now) — Republicans in the Gainesville District have tapped Bill Weir as their nominee for February’s special election to fill the now-vacant seat most recently held by Pete Candland. Weir will face Democrat Kerensa Sumer in a special election on February 21. Many of the voters at the mass meeting at […]
Economic-development chief to sit on statewide panel
Ryan Touhill, the recently appointed director of Arlington Economic Development, has been named to the board of directors of the Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) for 2023. He is one of three new directors, who will serve two-year terms. For 2023, Christina Winn, director of the Prince William County Department...
