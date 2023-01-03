ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN girls basketball team of the week for Jan. 8, 2023

The 2020-21 Shady Side Academy girls basketball team finished the covid-shortened season with a record of 1-10. Less than two years later, the Bulldogs have completely turned things around. Heading into the second week of January, they are 10-1 overall, tied for first place in Section 3-3A and are No....
PITTSBURGH, PA

