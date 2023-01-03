Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
School boundary changes impact Hillsborough property values
Many parents are speaking out about Hillsborough County School’s proposed boundary changes, but it’s not just families with children in school concerned, some residents say this is an issue that affects everyone in Hillsborough County, with or without children, because property values could take a hit. What You...
Bay News 9
Doctor says "humble beginnings" inspired free health clinic
TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of uninsured Floridians participated in a survey by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and the poll revealed that nearly 70% feel they are unable to afford health insurance or that coverage is simply too expensive. Pioneer Medical Group hosted a health fair in hopes...
Bay News 9
Lutz cafe' owners featured in Faith Meets Fitness health summit and documentary
LUTZ, Fla. — Robby and Mia Graham are proud to provide customers with a space for more than just a good meal at Revelations Cafe. Lutz cafe owners featured in faith meets fitness health summit and documentary. Revelations Cafe focuses on faith and food for the soul. The cafe...
Bay News 9
Blood banks in need of donors after dry holiday season
TAMPA, Fla. — January is known as Blood Donor Month and it’s also a critical time for blood banks who see less donations during the holiday season and winter months. January is a critical time for blood banks who see less donations during the holidays. Back-to-back hurricanes have...
Bay News 9
Cross retrieved at 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The cross has been retrieved at the yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration took place Friday. Considered the largest Epiphany celebration in the Western Hemisphere, the event commemorates Jesus' baptism in the River Jordan. The young man who retrieved...
Bay News 9
Oldest living Epiphany cross retriever recalls 1950 celebration
TAMPA, Fla — Nick Faklis, 91, recalls the Epiphany celebration of 1950. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered the largest Epiphany celebration in the Western Hemisphere, the event commemorates Jesus' baptism in the River Jordan. "The water was fairly chilled or cold," he said.
Bay News 9
Lakeland commissioners concerned over converting former church into bar and event space
LAKELAND, Fla. — Some city commissioners in Lakeland are concerned about a former church that owners are planning on converting into a bar and events space. When we first met Kara Simm, she saw the inside of this abandoned church with quite the creative lens. “Just very European,” she...
Bay News 9
St. Pete Comic Con returns for its second year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Comic Con is back for its second year in St. Petersburg. When you’ve never gone to a comic con before there’s a lot of preconceived notions on what you’ll see. Maybe some Pokémon, Sayans or Sith lords but one thing that could...
Bay News 9
Health advisory issued for Picnic Island and Cypress Point beaches
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A public health advisory has been issued for Picnic Island and Cypress Point beaches because of high bacteria levels, according to Hillsborough County’s Florida Department of Health. What You Need To Know. Health officials warn not to swim at Picnic Island and Cypress Point...
Bay News 9
Tampa native takes to the stage with 'Hamilton' tour
TAMPA, Fla. — The return of "Hamilton" to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts also brings a hometown performer back to the theater he grew up attending. "I've been here so many times," Deejay Young said of the Straz. "I think elementary school was the first time I'd ever been here, and I would come see the Florida Orchestra. I was so incredibly inspired by that. I would come see other Broadway tours — me and my family would come. So, this is a very special homecoming moment that I'm just incredibly grateful for."
Bay News 9
Cold, aging infrastructure blamed for Tampa pipe breaks
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Water Department is asking for patience from the public as crews work to catch up after nearly 100 pipe breaks were reported in a matter of days at the end of December. Experts say last month's cold weather and with aging infrastructure are to...
Bay News 9
Saturday Morning Shoppe arrives at Tropicana Field this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Saturday Morning Shoppe will host its first market of 2023 in Lot 4 of the Tropicana Field parking lot on Saturday, January 7 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. The pop-up shop will feature more than 100 local artists, makers and vendors, as well as family-friendly activities such as bounce houses, kids' play zones and a children's market.
Bay News 9
Bradenton residents lose belongings in apartment fire
TAMPA, Fla. — Officials say 14 people were left without a home after their apartment units went up in flames Wednesday at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton. Multiple units at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. At least one says he resident lost all...
