Clearwater, FL

School boundary changes impact Hillsborough property values

Many parents are speaking out about Hillsborough County School’s proposed boundary changes, but it’s not just families with children in school concerned, some residents say this is an issue that affects everyone in Hillsborough County, with or without children, because property values could take a hit. What You...
Doctor says "humble beginnings" inspired free health clinic

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of uninsured Floridians participated in a survey by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and the poll revealed that nearly 70% feel they are unable to afford health insurance or that coverage is simply too expensive. Pioneer Medical Group hosted a health fair in hopes...
Blood banks in need of donors after dry holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. — January is known as Blood Donor Month and it’s also a critical time for blood banks who see less donations during the holiday season and winter months. January is a critical time for blood banks who see less donations during the holidays. Back-to-back hurricanes have...
Cross retrieved at 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The cross has been retrieved at the yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration took place Friday. Considered the largest Epiphany celebration in the Western Hemisphere, the event commemorates Jesus' baptism in the River Jordan. The young man who retrieved...
Oldest living Epiphany cross retriever recalls 1950 celebration

TAMPA, Fla — Nick Faklis, 91, recalls the Epiphany celebration of 1950. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered the largest Epiphany celebration in the Western Hemisphere, the event commemorates Jesus' baptism in the River Jordan. "The water was fairly chilled or cold," he said.
St. Pete Comic Con returns for its second year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Comic Con is back for its second year in St. Petersburg. When you’ve never gone to a comic con before there’s a lot of preconceived notions on what you’ll see. Maybe some Pokémon, Sayans or Sith lords but one thing that could...
Tampa native takes to the stage with 'Hamilton' tour

TAMPA, Fla. — The return of "Hamilton" to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts also brings a hometown performer back to the theater he grew up attending. "I've been here so many times," Deejay Young said of the Straz. "I think elementary school was the first time I'd ever been here, and I would come see the Florida Orchestra. I was so incredibly inspired by that. I would come see other Broadway tours — me and my family would come. So, this is a very special homecoming moment that I'm just incredibly grateful for."
Cold, aging infrastructure blamed for Tampa pipe breaks

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Water Department is asking for patience from the public as crews work to catch up after nearly 100 pipe breaks were reported in a matter of days at the end of December. Experts say last month's cold weather and with aging infrastructure are to...
Saturday Morning Shoppe arrives at Tropicana Field this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Saturday Morning Shoppe will host its first market of 2023 in Lot 4 of the Tropicana Field parking lot on Saturday, January 7 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. The pop-up shop will feature more than 100 local artists, makers and vendors, as well as family-friendly activities such as bounce houses, kids' play zones and a children's market.
Bradenton residents lose belongings in apartment fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials say 14 people were left without a home after their apartment units went up in flames Wednesday at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton. Multiple units at Carlton Arms Apartments in Bradenton were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. At least one says he resident lost all...
