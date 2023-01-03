TAMPA, Fla. — The return of "Hamilton" to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts also brings a hometown performer back to the theater he grew up attending. "I've been here so many times," Deejay Young said of the Straz. "I think elementary school was the first time I'd ever been here, and I would come see the Florida Orchestra. I was so incredibly inspired by that. I would come see other Broadway tours — me and my family would come. So, this is a very special homecoming moment that I'm just incredibly grateful for."

