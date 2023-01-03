Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Volleyball players chosen all-state
With junior Chloe Hokenson leading the way on the first team, two Langley High School girls volleyball players were chosen Class 6 all-state players in helping the Saxons win the Liberty District championship this past fall. Chosen to the second team of the Virginia High School League selections was Langley...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A late show
There was a late show the night of Dec. 30 at Falls Church High School when the boys championship game of the Joe Cascio Tournament was played with a scheduled 9:15 p.m. tipoff that began about 5 minutes late. The high-school contest was between the Osbourn Eagles and Yorktown Patriots.
sungazette.news
Potomac School junior establishes swim academy in South Africa
For Sasha Minsky, no service project to help others is too big or small to undertake. Whether working in community gardens, volunteering at soup kitchens, collecting baseball equipment to send to players in South Africa or completing other independent projects, since a young age the Potomac School junior multi-sport high-school athlete developed a passion, then a mission, for such work.
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
Falls Church News-Press
U.S. Figure Skating Contender Is N. Va. Native
The reigning U.S. Men’s Silver Medalist is from right here, within shouting distance of the City of Falls Church. Not only that, Ilia Malinin, the 18-year-old Marshall High School senior, has already made figure skating history as the first person ever to land a “quadruple Axel” jump in competition and is now considered a “heavy favorite” to win the senior men’s championship at the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating championships Jan. 23-29 in San Jose, California.
WUSA
Teen lacrosse player who survived cardiac arrest after hit speaks out after Damar Hamlin injury
TOWSON, Md. — A high school lacrosse player in Maryland who survived a cardiac incident on the field nearly two years ago is one of the many people saying prayers for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after a devastating injury Monday evening. Lacrosse defenseman Peter Laake’s heart stopped when...
sungazette.news
Work advances on marker to honor educator Syphax
Some details remain to be worked out, but plans are moving forward on the quest to honor the late Evelyn Reid Syphax with an historical marker at the Arlington school system’s headquarters. Syphax (1926-2000) was an educator, civic leader and philanthropist. Among her achievements was service on the county...
NBC Washington
Are You a Millionaire? Check Your Mega Millions Ticket If You Bought It in MD or VA
Some lucky Mega Millions players -- including two who bought their tickets in Maryland and Virginia -- have tickets worth $1 million in their possession. Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. Those tickets are each worth $1 million.
fox5dc.com
Here's where AEDs are required across the DMV
An AED, or Automatic External Defibrillator, likely made a major difference in the response to Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. The small machines give a shock to the heart to ideally restore a heartbeat. But where are AEDs required around the DMV?. D.C., Maryland,...
mymcmedia.org
Several Winning Lottery Tickets are Unclaimed
If you bought a lottery ticket over the holidays you may have hit the jackpot. According to the Maryland Lottery website, several county residents could be in for a happy 2023, but they haven’t claimed their prizes yet. The big local winner needs to check the Bonus Match 5...
Washington Commanders Made QB Decision For Week 18: Report
Here is the latest update on the starting quarterback situation of the Washington Commanders.
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed
Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
sungazette.news
Challenger rips Arlington prosecutor in kickoff bid
Her name never passed his lips, but incumbent Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Deghani-Tafti was in the crosshairs of challenger Josh Katcher as he formally kicked off his bid to unseat her. “We are falling short – we are failing to execute on the process of 21st-century criminal justice,” Katcher...
hyattsvillewire.com
Gourmet Hot Dog Eatery Coming to College Park
Gourmet hot dog and burger joint Doghaus Biergarten is coming to College Park. The California-based chain, which has 89 locations across the country, will open in the new city hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave. The eatery serves hormone- and antibiotic-free all-beef hot dogs, sausages, burgers and chicken on King’s...
sungazette.news
Police Beat, 1/5/23 edition
News of crime and punishment across Arlington. •• On Dec. 23 at 6:58 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the 2000 block of 14th Street North by a witness who reported an assault, Arlington police said. Investigation revealed that the witness had been on hand when a verbal...
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million
WHITE HALL, Md. - Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!. The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County. Officials say...
New Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open First Location in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has announced its sixth location, a first on the east coast. The hot chicken franchise will open in Woodbridge at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive on Jan. 9, 2023, with a grand opening planned for Jan. 21. “The new location will bring the core menu with...
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
AG Miyares Launches Investigation Into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (“TJHSST”) for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act (“VHRA”). The investigation will examine if the administration’s decision to withhold National […]
