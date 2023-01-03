ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

sungazette.news

Volleyball players chosen all-state

With junior Chloe Hokenson leading the way on the first team, two Langley High School girls volleyball players were chosen Class 6 all-state players in helping the Saxons win the Liberty District championship this past fall. Chosen to the second team of the Virginia High School League selections was Langley...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: A late show

There was a late show the night of Dec. 30 at Falls Church High School when the boys championship game of the Joe Cascio Tournament was played with a scheduled 9:15 p.m. tipoff that began about 5 minutes late. The high-school contest was between the Osbourn Eagles and Yorktown Patriots.
sungazette.news

Potomac School junior establishes swim academy in South Africa

For Sasha Minsky, no service project to help others is too big or small to undertake. Whether working in community gardens, volunteering at soup kitchens, collecting baseball equipment to send to players in South Africa or completing other independent projects, since a young age the Potomac School junior multi-sport high-school athlete developed a passion, then a mission, for such work.
POTOMAC, VA
Falls Church News-Press

U.S. Figure Skating Contender Is N. Va. Native

The reigning U.S. Men’s Silver Medalist is from right here, within shouting distance of the City of Falls Church. Not only that, Ilia Malinin, the 18-year-old Marshall High School senior, has already made figure skating history as the first person ever to land a “quadruple Axel” jump in competition and is now considered a “heavy favorite” to win the senior men’s championship at the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating championships Jan. 23-29 in San Jose, California.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
sungazette.news

Work advances on marker to honor educator Syphax

Some details remain to be worked out, but plans are moving forward on the quest to honor the late Evelyn Reid Syphax with an historical marker at the Arlington school system’s headquarters. Syphax (1926-2000) was an educator, civic leader and philanthropist. Among her achievements was service on the county...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Here's where AEDs are required across the DMV

An AED, or Automatic External Defibrillator, likely made a major difference in the response to Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. The small machines give a shock to the heart to ideally restore a heartbeat. But where are AEDs required around the DMV?. D.C., Maryland,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed

Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
SILVER SPRING, MD
sungazette.news

Challenger rips Arlington prosecutor in kickoff bid

Her name never passed his lips, but incumbent Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Deghani-Tafti was in the crosshairs of challenger Josh Katcher as he formally kicked off his bid to unseat her. “We are falling short – we are failing to execute on the process of 21st-century criminal justice,” Katcher...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
hyattsvillewire.com

Gourmet Hot Dog Eatery Coming to College Park

Gourmet hot dog and burger joint Doghaus Biergarten is coming to College Park. The California-based chain, which has 89 locations across the country, will open in the new city hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave. The eatery serves hormone- and antibiotic-free all-beef hot dogs, sausages, burgers and chicken on King’s...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
sungazette.news

Police Beat, 1/5/23 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington. •• On Dec. 23 at 6:58 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the 2000 block of 14th Street North by a witness who reported an assault, Arlington police said. Investigation revealed that the witness had been on hand when a verbal...
Virginia Mercury

Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes

As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

AG Miyares Launches Investigation Into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (“TJHSST”) for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act (“VHRA”). The investigation will examine if the administration’s decision to withhold National […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

