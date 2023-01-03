Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live: How to watch, stream link, team news
Tottenham Hotspur hopes to avoid slipping further off the Premier League’s top four pace when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Spurs are 1W-1D-2L in their last four PL matches and are now five...
Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth - Three Things We Learned
Manchester United have continued their winning ways with a 3-0 win against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
BBC
Matt Lowton: Huddersfield Town sign Burnley defender on loan
Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley. The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term. Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Ings, Mings, and Martinez’s golden glove!
What did Cole, Tom, and Seb make of Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on Wednesday evening?. More importantly, what can be made of Villa’s form under Unai Emery, securing 10 out of a possible 15 points?. With a very slow start during the...
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
Mitrovic goal helps surging Fulham beat Leicester 1-0
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic’s early goal was enough for Fulham in a 1-0 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Serbia striker’s 11th goal — matching his best league haul — helped the visitors win their third straight game and hold onto seventh place, within sight of European competition.
BBC
'Lampard's tactics appear naive at times, but he's been dealt a bad hand'
Frank Lampard's tactics are partly to blame for Everton's results this season, but the club has been on a downward spiral in recent years, according to The Athletic journalist Paddy Boyland. He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I think they have been circling the drain for a...
BBC
Emil Riis: Preston North End striker to see knee specialist after injury
Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday. The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term. Riis, who was forced off in...
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United sack Grant McCann and reappoint former boss for fourth spell
Peterborough United have reappointed Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager until the end of the season after sacking boss Grant McCann. The 50-year-old resigned from his third spell in charge last season, with Posh heading for relegation to League One. McCann, 42, and assistant Cliff Byrne, 40, departed...
BBC
Aaron Pressley: Accrington Stanley sign Brentford striker on loan
Brentford have loaned striker Aaron Pressley to Accrington Stanley for the remainder of the season. Pressley, the son of former Hearts defender Steven, has played three senior games for his parent club. He is yet to figure at Premier League level but did play in the Championship, and scored four...
BBC
Alistair Johnston calls for consistency after Celtic denied Old Firm penalty
Celtic debutant Alistair Johnston admits he was surprised his side did not get a penalty during Monday's 2-2 derby draw with Rangers at Ibrox. Connor Goldson appeared to block Carl Starfelt's rising shot with two hands raised to his face. But referee John Beaton played on and video assistant referee...
BBC
'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'
Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.
BBC
Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair
League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...
BBC
'I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go'
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. "Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have...
