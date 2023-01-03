Read full article on original website
Highlights, box score, and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Tigers
The Kentucky Wildcats got a feel-good win over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday and were looking to keep the momentum rolling against the LSU Tigers. John Calipari talked about this team playing more deliberately instead of flying up and down the court. That was the case in the first half,...
Recap: Brandon Hagel sticks it to his old team as Tampa Bay get around Chicago
The Tampa Bay Lightning were forced to grind through a game that should’ve been much easier for them, but pulled out a trio of goals in the third period to win 4-1 over Chicago on Tuesday night. Pat Maroon, Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel, and Nick Paul all scored for the Lightning, with Hagel and Hedman each getting two points on the night.
Gamethread #37: Canucks vs Islanders
Hey Canucks...maybe you want to try that winning thing in 2023?. The playoffs are slipping away while J.T. doesn’t shit about what you think of him. I’m not sure I like the fact that the team still has Boeser, Bo, Miller and Demko. I still like Petey though.
CFP National Championship Preview: TCU special teams vs. Georgia special teams
TCU’s special teamers performed well during the team’s 51-45 win over Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Griffin Kell went 6-for-6 on extra-point attempts and booted a 33-yard field goal after a 31-yard punt return from Derius Davis, while Jordy Sandy averaged 44.5 yards per punt with a 51-yard long and one punt downed inside the 20-yard line. How will the Horned Frogs fare in the third phase against top-ranked Georgia, who overcame two missed field goals in the team’s 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl?
Giants Rumors: RESTING Starters vs. Eagles + WHY Giants Can WIN In The Playoffs | NY Giants News
Giants news and rumors are heating up with NFL Week 18 here and the NFL playoffs right around the corner. Today’s New York Giants rumors video is sponsored by Füm, a non-electronic, natural diffusive device designed to transform your negative habits! Get started today - Use PROMO: CHATSPORTS and SAVE 10% when you go to: http://tryfum.com/chatsports. Today’s Giants news focuses on the latest reports that New York could rest the starters against the Philadelphia Eagles in week 18. New York Giants Now by Chat Sports host Marshall Green also takes a look at why the Giants could win in the playoffs!
The Revue: Dennis Gates defying the odds with these upstart Tigers
I’m not even going to try and be clever. I’m just going to enjoy it. Mizzou is ranked for the first time in two years. Just sit back. Relax. And... It's weird how every one Mizzou beats is suddenly considered badhttps://t.co/M5hvMwdZcH. — TOP 20 RANKED BASKETBALL TEAM FAN...
