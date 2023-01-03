ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Comeback

Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation

Even though the terrifying situation regarding Damar Hamlin directly affects the Buffalo Bills more than any other team in the league, it certainly sent shockwaves throughout the entire NFL and every team is having to deal with the tough situation. During his Wednesday morning press conference, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh opened up a Read more... The post Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin's Medical 'Hero' Has Been Revealed

A miracle took place at during Monday Night Football earlier this week.  Damar Hamlin was kept alive by a prepared medical staff after he collapsed from cardiac arrest early on in the Bills-Bengals game.  Now, the football world has a face and a name to associate with such a ...
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed

Zac Taylor on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since his Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Taylor shared what Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him after Hamlin suffered his medical emergency. The NFL resumes games even after serious... The post Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
KPEL 96.5

Proposed Solutions to Bills-Bengals Game Upsetting Many NFL Fans

As Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition following an on-field incident during Monday night's NFL matchup between his team, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals the NFL hierarchy is knee-deep in ideas on how best to handle the playoff situation the game's suspension has created. By...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX 5 San Diego

5 NFL players who suffered career-altering injuries during a game

While injuries are a part of the game of football, they can also be its kryptonite. Buffalo Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was indefinitely postponed. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac […]
COLORADO STATE
PIX11

NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game: AP source

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring […]
CINCINNATI, OH
