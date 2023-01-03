Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Sasha Banks Says ‘Thank You’ To WWE, Vince McMahon & More Ahead Of NJPW Debut
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, spoke out today to express her gratitude to amongst others, her fans and ‘Sasha Banks’ herself. Varnado took to Twitter ahead of what is expected to be her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to say a series of thank yous.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
rajah.com
Various News: Danhausen Posts Final Unboxing Video, Raw Superstar Set To Drop Second Album Soon
-- A former WWE Tag Team Champion is gonna release a new album soon. In a post on Instagram, the Street Profits own Montez Ford broke the news that "Album No. 2" will drop in March:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling...
rajah.com
WWE News: B-Fab Shares Photo With John Cena, Off-Air Raw Moments (Video)
-- A member of Smackdown faction Hit Row recently met a wrestling legend. In a post on Twitter, B-Fab shared a picture of herself and John Cena, after the multi-time WWE Champion returned to WWE on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
rajah.com
Jey Uso Says They Were Once Told They Looked A Lot Like Roman Reigns
One-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jey Uso recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves and discussed a number of topics such as how he and his brother Jimmy Uso were once told they looked too much like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Jey...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Keeping Sasha Banks’ Wrestle Kingdom 17 Plans A Secret, AEW Future?
Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado, will be appearing at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view on Wednesday as part of a lucrative deal that will fetch her $100,000 per appearance. Fightful Select is reporting that Varnado’s plans for Wrestle Kingdom are nothing short of a tight-kept secret, and no one...
rajah.com
Billie Starkz Reflects On Her AEW Dark Experience
Billie Starkz recently appeared as a guest on the Joshi Pod for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about her AEW Dark experience. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.
rajah.com
Current Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Also Headed to Japan to Support Sasha Banks
-- Mercedes Varnado (aka Sasha Banks) makes her first public wrestling appearance tomorrow at the 1/4 Wrestle Kingdom 17 event for New Japan Pro Wrestling. It is expected that she will appear on camera at the very least with at least one more appearance or possibly even a match for sister promotion Stardom later this year. It was reported yesterday that Banks' most recent tag team partner Trinity Fatu (Naomi) would be flying over to accompany Banks, though it wasn't clear if she would also be appearing on camera.
rajah.com
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says He Would Love To Help Talent In AEW With Their Promos
There aren't too many men who have mastered the art of the promo in pro wrestling quite like Jake "The Snake" Roberts. During the latest installment of his DDP Snakepit podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and more recent AEW performer spoke about how he would like to help talent with their promos in All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals He Didn’t Expect Seth Rollins To Be As Big Of A Star As He Became In WWE
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he didn't expect Seth Rollins to be as big of a star as he became in the WWE, but Gabe Sapolsky did. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “I didn’t see...
rajah.com
Ariana Grace Shares Positive Update Following ACL Surgery
Following a recent ACL injury, WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace has shared a positive health update. In a post on Twitter, the 2022 Women's Breakout Tournament competitor noted that she is "very happy with the recovery process," after undergoing surgery to repair the injury:
rajah.com
Saraya Says Sasha Banks Knows Her Worth And That She Wants To Be Treated A Certain Way
Former WWE Star and current AEW Star Saraya (Paige) recently spoke to Alistair McGeorge of Metro on a number of topics such as how she loves the fact that fellow former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks took her career into her own hands and she knows her worth and that she wants to be treated a certain way. AEW Star Saraya also spoke about how Sasha deserves all those things she is getting and wherever she ends up, she is gonna be happy for her.
rajah.com
Ric Flair's Last Match Full Event Now Available To Subscribers Of IMPACT Plus Streaming Service
Ric Flair's Last Match is now available for On Demand viewing. The official IMPACT Wrestling Twitter feed released a post this week promoting the Ric Flair's Last Match special event on their IMPACT Plus digital streaming service. "BREAKING: The FULL Ric Flair's Last Match event is available NOW for subscribers...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About His Massive Respect For Dustin Rhodes, Says He's Always Been Important To AEW
Tony Khan respects Dustin Rhodes. During his recent appearance on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, the AEW and ROH President spoke about his massive level of respect for the pro wrestling legend, as well as how he has been important to All Elite Wrestling since the beginning of the company.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Comments On Ricky Starks’ Potential In AEW
Ricky Starks has an “Absolute” ton of potential. Tony Schiavone thinks so. On the latest installment of the “What Happened When?” podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about the potential he sees Starks have as a possible top star for the future. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
Santino Marella Talks At Length About Infamous Behind-The-Scenes Incident With Jim Cornette
The slap heard 'round the wrestling world. Santino Marella reflected on the infamous behind-the-scenes incident that saw Jim Cornette slap him during his days in the WWE developmental system during a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he talks about this...
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE's WrestleMania Plans; Rousey vs. Lynch No Longer Scheduled
-- WWE's biggest event of the year - WrestleMania - is now on the horizon, however, there is a lot of uncertainty around who will be appearing at the show as well as what the matches are scheduled to be at the top of the card. As way back as last year, it was believed that one of the headline matches would be Becky Lynch returning and taking on Ronda Rousey - a bout that was penciled in by Vince McMahon when he led creative. However, multiple sources are now confirming that that match is no longer planned with Rousey possibly going against Rhea Ripley instead. Fightfulselect.com reports that at least one talent believes Rousey will still be booked into a "big match" at the show.
rajah.com
Bruce Prichard Reveals WWE Thought About Doing A Sandman Gimmick, Who Were Considered For The Role
WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to his "Something To Wrestle With" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how the WWE thought about doing a Sandman gimmick, which had no connection to the ECW original as well as how WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and WWE legend Dustin Rhodes were both considered for the role.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Kofi Kingston Announces Charity Plans
-- A fresh edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on YouTube,. Check out the footage below, featuring NXT World Champion Bron Breakker:. -- In other World Wrestling Etertainment news, WWE SMackdown Superstar and current NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston has announced plans to build a computer lab and library for kids in Ghana:
rajah.com
Mike Mondo Reveals Elijah Burke Turned Down Joining The Spirit Squad
Former WWE Star Mike Mondo (Mikey) recently appeared on the Cafe de Rene show to talk about a variety of topics such as how fellow former WWE Star Elijah Burke turned down joining The Spirit Squad stable and how he did the right thing because he ended up having a really good and luscious wrestling career after that.
Comments / 0