The 8th Annual Jeep the Mac event will move a little later in the spring this year, taking place on May 12-14, 2023 in St. Ignace and Drummond Island, MI. This annual event draws Jeep enthusiasts from around the Midwest to participate in Jeep activities in the Eastern Upper Peninsula including a group ride across the Mackinac Bridge, ferry passes to Drummond Island for Saturday trail riding (including access to Turtle Ridge Off-road Park), optional street cruises with discounts at designated stops, commemorative gifts, and lots of vendors and sponsors selling Jeep products as well as other products. Registration for this event is now open. Register and find more details here: https://stignace.com/event/jeep-the-mac/

DRUMMOND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO