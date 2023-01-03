Read full article on original website
Nick Aldis Says He Had A Conversation With Cody Rhodes About Doing A Trilogy Of Matches
Professional wrestling veteran and former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis appeared on the Universal Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he had a conversation with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes about doing a trilogy of matches, with their third match taking place in London, but it never came into fruition.
Vince McMahon Not Spotted at Either Smackdown or WWE HQ; Notes on Board Members Who Are Gone
-- Even though he is officially back in WWE, there is no sign of Vince McMahon at either WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT or backstage in Memphis at tonight's Friday Night Smackdown. The latter non-development is expected as Vince's statement to the public noted that there would not be any expected changes to WWE's leadership team other than the announced changes to the Board of Directors.
Jim Ross On How Starrcade 1992 Was His Final PPV In WCW
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he had no idea Starrcade 1992 was his final PPV in WCW, but he did know his long-term future in the business was elsewhere.
Japanese Legend Thinks Will Ospreay Will End Up In WWE
Jushin Thunder Liger thinks so. The Japanese pro wrestling legend recently spoke with Tokyo Sports for an interview, during which he spoke about how he believes WWE will scoop up Ospreay. "Ospreay has an aura right now," Liger said. "He’s also top of the line. If you’re not careful, WWE...
John Laurinaitis' First Post-WWE Appearance Canceled Amid Fan Backlash
-- After being fired from WWE last year after a sexual misconduct investigation that involved Vince McMahon, former executive John Laurinaitis was announced for his first public appearance as part of Big Time Collectibles in Los Angeles that takes place during WrestleMania weekend. However, immediately following the announcement, Big Time Collectibles received "only negative feedback" and so they have decided to cancel Laurinaitis' appearance:
WWE News: Latest UUDD Battle Of The Brands, Top 10 Royal Rumble 2022 Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, fresh content has been posted on the official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.
Matt Hardy Says Mercedes Moné’s NJPW Debut Was A Big Deal
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) showing up at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and how that was a big deal as well as how he has so much respect for someone like Mercedes who is willing to leave WWE and go out and hustle on their own.
William Regal Reportedly Set To Be Working Tonight's WWE SmackDown Episode
According to PWInsider.com, newly returned WWE Star William Regal will be working with the WWE’s main roster on tonight's WWE SmackDown from inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as that is a part of his new duties with the promotion, but he won't appear on WWE television until 2024 due to what is stated on the conditions of his AEW release.
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (01/05): Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, where the show's main event saw IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin face Matt Cardona in Singles action and the main event segment saw IMPACT Executive Vice President confront Bully Ray after Bully calls Josh Alexander out. Below...
WWE Stock Surging After Vince McMahon Announcement; WWE Holding All Hands on Deck Meeting Today
-- In the wake of the announcement that Vince McMahon is back on WWE's Board of Directors along with former co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, the company's stock took flight this morning soaring over 20% and currently sitting at $88.26 per share. Just a week ago, it was hovering in the $68 range. Obviously Wall Street is loving the idea that McMahon is back to help facilitate any media rights deal for WWE or even the potential of the entire company being sold.
Mickie James Talks IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023, Jordynne Grace
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockout spoke about Jordynne Grace and their upcoming showdown at the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
Nick Aldis Talks At Length About Dixie Carter's Run As TNA Wrestling President
Nick Aldis recently appeared as a guest on The Universal Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke at length about Dixie Carter's run as President of TNA Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
Eric Bischoff Thinks Vince McMahon's Return Indicates WWE Sale Is Likely
Could the return of the longtime WWE Chairman be a sign of a potential sale coming soon?. On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff spoke about how he feels Vince McMahon's return to WWE indicates that there is a good chance a company sale is in the works.
Cody Deaner Reflects On His Work With WWE Hall Of Famer
Cody Deaner recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Deaner explained how WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash helped him, during Cody's time in Border City Wrestling. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where the former Impact World Taf...
Tommy Dreamer Reveals Running Into Mercedes Moné In Mexico
Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about a number of topics such as running into Mercedes Moné (F.K.A. Sasha Banks in the WWE) in Mexico prior to the pandemic as she was interested in training for lucha-libre.
Dax Harwood On Finding Out About The Double Dog Collar Match Just One Day Before It Took Place
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as finding out about the Double Dog Collar Match he and Cash Wheeler had against The Briscoes at ROH's Final Battle PPV Event just one day before it went down and how he was in the gym when he found out about it.
Bully Ray Reveals The Moment He Knew He Wanted To Become A Wrestler
Ahead of his Impact World Championship opprotunity at Hard To Kill, Bully Ray spoke with Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter, and revealed the moment that he decided he wanted to be a wrestler. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview. “I was in the front row, Madison Square Garden, the...
Report: Sasha Banks Not Headed to AEW; WWE Officials Eventually Expect Her Back
-- Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks is set to make her in-ring debut with NJPW under the name Mercedes Mone and rumors of her headed to AEW were also a hot topic of discussion until last night when AEW announced that Saraya's mystery partner next week will actually be Toni Storm and not Mercedes as strongly rumored. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that AEW went ahead and announced Storm as the mystery competitor because everyone was thinking it was incorrectly believing it was going to be Mercedes and by leaving it for next week, it was likely going to end up being a massive let down.
