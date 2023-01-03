Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
PWMania
Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight
Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
wrestlingrumors.net
International Incident: WWE Star Loses Title At Major International Event
It had to happen eventually. There are all kinds of titles in wrestling and some of the most well known are in WWE. Those are not all of the titles around the world though as other promotions have championships and honors of their own. You will occasionally see those paths cross though, and now one of the crossings that led to some interesting questions have been closed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Officially Back with WWE
William Regal is reportedly back to work with WWE this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that Regal is officially back with WWE as of this morning. There’s no word yet on what his official title is, but he previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his WWE United States Championship on the line against Seth Rollins. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matchups and the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Reason Bobby Lashley Was Released From IMPACT Wrestling Back In 2010
Bobby Lashley's exit from TNA Wrestling in 2010 was one of the subjects focused on during the latest installment of 83 Weeks. On the episode of the official podcast hosted by Eric Bischoff, the longtime pro wrestling executive and on-air performer reflected on Lashley's release from TNA. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE's WrestleMania Plans; Rousey vs. Lynch No Longer Scheduled
-- WWE's biggest event of the year - WrestleMania - is now on the horizon, however, there is a lot of uncertainty around who will be appearing at the show as well as what the matches are scheduled to be at the top of the card. As way back as last year, it was believed that one of the headline matches would be Becky Lynch returning and taking on Ronda Rousey - a bout that was penciled in by Vince McMahon when he led creative. However, multiple sources are now confirming that that match is no longer planned with Rousey possibly going against Rhea Ripley instead. Fightfulselect.com reports that at least one talent believes Rousey will still be booked into a "big match" at the show.
rajah.com
WrestleMania 39 Go-Home Episode Of WWE Monday Night RAW Almost A Sellout
WWE will be holding their WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and the promotion will also be holding the WrestleMania 39 go-home episode of WWE RAW on Monday, March 27 from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
rajah.com
Tony Khan On If The TV Changes Will Transition To Their PPV Events
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling to discuss a variety of topics such as how the new look of All Elite Wrestling this 2023 will come from the company having a sports-based presentation. Tony Khan said:. “It’s a sports-based presentation and that’s what we...
rajah.com
Mercedes Mone Calls NJPW Debut "A Dream Come True"
For former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, debuting as Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro Wrestling was a "dream come true." The women's wrestling star wrote as much in one of several posts on social media covering her appearance at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event in Tokyo, Japan this week.
rajah.com
WWE News: Upcoming DVD Releases, WWE Network On Peacock Schedule
On January 24th, the promotion will release The Best of the Attitude Era Royal Rumble Matches, along with an entire season of Biography: WWE Legends . -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, this weeks WWE Netowrk on Peacock schedule has surfaced on the streaming service. Check out the full...
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: Best Matches Of 2022 Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
The WWE announced that a new compilation called “Best Of WWE: Best Matches Of 2022” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The WWE also announced that the new compilation, which features the return of WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 to face Kevin Owens, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
CJ "Lana" Perry Says She's Willing To Shut Down Premium Content Website To Return To WWE
Lana is willing to shut down her website to return to WWE. CJ "Lana" Perry recently appeared as a guest on The Bailey Show for an interview, during which she spoke about being willing to shut down her premium content website to make a WWE comeback. Featured below is an...
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Nashville, TN. (1/2/2023)
WWE Monday Night Raw is back tonight. Scheduled to emanate from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program kicks off tonight at 8/7c. On tap for this week's show is two title matches, with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Seth...
rajah.com
Being The Elite (Ep. 329): Carnage & Cold Weather (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, January 2, 2022, episode number 329 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring All Elite Wrestling action from the recent 2022 year-end taping, this week's episode...
rajah.com
Taya Valkyrie On What Sets The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Division Apart From Other Women's Division
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Taya Valkyrie appeared on the Retro Chat podcast to discuss a number of topics such as what she thinks sets the IMPACT Wrestling knockouts division apart from the women's division of other promotions. Taya Valkyrie said:. “I definitely think that we are,...
rajah.com
Various News: Danhausen Posts Final Unboxing Video, Raw Superstar Set To Drop Second Album Soon
-- A former WWE Tag Team Champion is gonna release a new album soon. In a post on Instagram, the Street Profits own Montez Ford broke the news that "Album No. 2" will drop in March:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling...
rajah.com
Jey Uso Says They Were Once Told They Looked A Lot Like Roman Reigns
One-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jey Uso recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves and discussed a number of topics such as how he and his brother Jimmy Uso were once told they looked too much like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Jey...
rajah.com
Ariana Grace Shares Positive Update Following ACL Surgery
Following a recent ACL injury, WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace has shared a positive health update. In a post on Twitter, the 2022 Women's Breakout Tournament competitor noted that she is "very happy with the recovery process," after undergoing surgery to repair the injury:
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff On If TNA Competing With WWE RAW Was Necessary For The Company To Grow Or A Big Mistake
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed topics such as if he had any expectations when he decided to have TNA compete with WWE's RAW head-to-head back in 2010 on Monday nights. Eric Bischoff said:. “I didn’t...
Comments / 0