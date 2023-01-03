ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television

WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
PWMania

Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
wrestlingrumors.net

International Incident: WWE Star Loses Title At Major International Event

It had to happen eventually. There are all kinds of titles in wrestling and some of the most well known are in WWE. Those are not all of the titles around the world though as other promotions have championships and honors of their own. You will occasionally see those paths cross though, and now one of the crossings that led to some interesting questions have been closed.
wrestlingheadlines.com

William Regal Officially Back with WWE

William Regal is reportedly back to work with WWE this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that Regal is officially back with WWE as of this morning. There’s no word yet on what his official title is, but he previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.
rajah.com

Backstage News on WWE's WrestleMania Plans; Rousey vs. Lynch No Longer Scheduled

-- WWE's biggest event of the year - WrestleMania - is now on the horizon, however, there is a lot of uncertainty around who will be appearing at the show as well as what the matches are scheduled to be at the top of the card. As way back as last year, it was believed that one of the headline matches would be Becky Lynch returning and taking on Ronda Rousey - a bout that was penciled in by Vince McMahon when he led creative. However, multiple sources are now confirming that that match is no longer planned with Rousey possibly going against Rhea Ripley instead. Fightfulselect.com reports that at least one talent believes Rousey will still be booked into a "big match" at the show.
rajah.com

WrestleMania 39 Go-Home Episode Of WWE Monday Night RAW Almost A Sellout

WWE will be holding their WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and the promotion will also be holding the WrestleMania 39 go-home episode of WWE RAW on Monday, March 27 from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
rajah.com

Tony Khan On If The TV Changes Will Transition To Their PPV Events

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling to discuss a variety of topics such as how the new look of All Elite Wrestling this 2023 will come from the company having a sports-based presentation. Tony Khan said:. “It’s a sports-based presentation and that’s what we...
rajah.com

Mercedes Mone Calls NJPW Debut "A Dream Come True"

For former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, debuting as Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro Wrestling was a "dream come true." The women's wrestling star wrote as much in one of several posts on social media covering her appearance at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event in Tokyo, Japan this week.
rajah.com

WWE News: Upcoming DVD Releases, WWE Network On Peacock Schedule

On January 24th, the promotion will release The Best of the Attitude Era Royal Rumble Matches, along with an entire season of Biography: WWE Legends . -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, this weeks WWE Netowrk on Peacock schedule has surfaced on the streaming service. Check out the full...
rajah.com

Best Of WWE: Best Matches Of 2022 Added To Peacock And The WWE Network

The WWE announced that a new compilation called “Best Of WWE: Best Matches Of 2022” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The WWE also announced that the new compilation, which features the return of WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 to face Kevin Owens, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com

Being The Elite (Ep. 329): Carnage & Cold Weather (Full Episode Video)

This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, January 2, 2022, episode number 329 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring All Elite Wrestling action from the recent 2022 year-end taping, this week's episode...
rajah.com

Jey Uso Says They Were Once Told They Looked A Lot Like Roman Reigns

One-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jey Uso recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves and discussed a number of topics such as how he and his brother Jimmy Uso were once told they looked too much like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Jey...
rajah.com

Ariana Grace Shares Positive Update Following ACL Surgery

Following a recent ACL injury, WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace has shared a positive health update. In a post on Twitter, the 2022 Women's Breakout Tournament competitor noted that she is "very happy with the recovery process," after undergoing surgery to repair the injury:

