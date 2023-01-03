During his recent interview with Toned In Entertainment, current MPX Addicts Champion Exodus Prime weighed in on his All Elite Wrestling experience. “It means a lot, man, because you don’t know if you’re actually going to do anything when you get there. I really didn’t think I was going to do anything, and just to get the call that you are going to do something 20 to 30 minutes before you actually have to do it, it is one of those things where, you know, you gotta stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. I was ready, but I wasn’t expecting it, so it was like a big surprise. Then when I learned it was going to be on national TV, I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, I made it, Mama.'”

