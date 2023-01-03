Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver considers buying Stay Inn for homeless hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declarationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Related
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Results (1/6/2023): Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with the first AEW Rampage show of the New Year. On tap for tonight's show is an appearance by The House of Black and Perro Pelligraso of...
rajah.com
Manny Lemons Reflects On Recent AEW Dark: Elevation & WWE Raw Appearances
During his interview with PWMania.com, Manny Lemons disccused his recent WWE and AEW television appearances, which both happened on January 2nd. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where Manny touches on this topic with his thoughts. On his AEW Dark: Elevation and Monday Night Raw appearances:. “To be...
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Coming Tuesday's Episode Of AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this coming Tuesday's episode of Dark inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. The TV Tapings took place before last night's AEW Rampage episode and featured Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) taking on The Butcher and The Blade in a Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Goes Into Detail About His Duties Behind-The-Scenes In AEW
What is the duties fulfilled by "The Last Outlaw" in All Elite Wrestling?. Jeff Jarrett spoke about his on-air and behind-the-scenes responsibilities during a recent appearance on "Talk Is Jericho" for an in-depth interview with fellow pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where...
rajah.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Results (1/6/2023): Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with the first AEW Battle Of The Belts show of the New Year. On tap for tonight's show is On tap for tonight's show is a No...
rajah.com
Lee Johnson Talks His Relationship With Julia Hart, Sting's AEW Debut
AEW Star Lee Johnson recently appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a number of topics such as his relationship with fellow AEW Star Julia Hart and how they just hit it off from the moment she walked into The Nightmare Factory to train.s. Lee Johnson said:. “She’s great....
rajah.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Preview For Tonight's Show In Portland, OR. (1/6/2023)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with the first AEW Battle of the Belts lineup of the New Year. On tap for tonight's show is a No Holds Barred match for the AEW...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight's AEW Double-Header, Orange Cassidy Talks Battle Of The Belts, Max Caster
Tony Khan has jumped on Twitter a few times today to hype tonight's All Elite Wrestling double-header on TNT, with AEW Rampage at 10/9c and AEW Battle of the Belts V at 11/12c. In his latest pre-show tweet, Khan wrote, "TONIGHT, coming up soon on TNT: Friday Night AEW Rampage [plus] AEW Battle Of The Belts, back-to-back LIVE Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT On TNT TONIGHT!" He added, "Thank you all who watch AEW on TV! See you tonight on TNT for 2 hours of great live wrestling in Don Owen's old venue in Portland!" Check out the tweet below.
rajah.com
AEW's Ryan Nemeth To Play Gino Hernandez In “The Iron Claw” Film
F4WOnline.com reports that AEW's Ryan Nemeth of The Wingmen is set to play the role of Gino Hernandez in the upcoming biopic known as "The Iron Claw" from Sean Durkin about the Von Erich family. Gino was an American professional wrestler who tragically passed away at the age of 28 due to an overdose, but authorities suspected Hernandez's death was brought about by foul play. Hernandez’s death was further talked about in the "Dark Side Of The Ring" series.
rajah.com
Kenny Omega Wants To Defend IWGP U.S. Title In AEW, Talks About Potential Shingo Takagi Match
Could "The Cleaner" defend his newly won IWGP United States Championship in All Elite Wrestling?. Kenny Omega spoke about this possibility, as well as his thoughts on a potential showdown against Shingo Takagi, during a recent Tokyo Sports interview. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how he wants...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 8,822 total tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 8,641 tickets, WWE's Monday Night RAW selling 8,183 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 4,972 tickets.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Live Results (01/06): Venice, Florida
WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which took place inside the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida. The show saw reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Apollo Crews and Axiom take on Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Grayson Waller in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Lee Johnson Talks His AEW Signing In February Of 2021
AEW Star Lee Johnson recently appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a number of topics such as his All Elite Wrestling signing in February 2021 following his match teaming with Cody Rhodes as well as what that moment felt like after going through so much. Lee Johnson said:
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Talks The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as when he believes was the exact moment the beginning of the end of WCW began, which would eventually lead to the ultimate downfall of WCW as they went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Two Matches For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the two matches that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show were made official. It was announced that Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will go up against House of Black's Brody King and Malakai Black in Tag Team action and Tay Melo and Anna Jay of the Jericho Appreciation Society will battle Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight.
rajah.com
Max Caster Includes Vince McMahon Reference In Freestyle Rap At AEW Battle Of The Belts V (Video)
For those who missed it, Max Caster included a reference to the buzz within the pro wrestling world regarding Vince McMahon's return to WWE during his ring entrance freestyle rap at AEW Battle of the Belts V. Caster teamed with Anthony Bowens for a match that saw the duo, collectively...
rajah.com
Exodus Prime Reflects On His AEW Experience
During his recent interview with Toned In Entertainment, current MPX Addicts Champion Exodus Prime weighed in on his All Elite Wrestling experience. “It means a lot, man, because you don’t know if you’re actually going to do anything when you get there. I really didn’t think I was going to do anything, and just to get the call that you are going to do something 20 to 30 minutes before you actually have to do it, it is one of those things where, you know, you gotta stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. I was ready, but I wasn’t expecting it, so it was like a big surprise. Then when I learned it was going to be on national TV, I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, I made it, Mama.'”
rajah.com
AEW Rampage & Battle Of The Belts V Pre-Show Featuring Alex Abrahantes (Video)
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. with this week's episode of AEW Rampage. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, which this week will be immediately followed by the fifth installment in the AEW Battle of the Belts quarterly series, Alex Abrahantes checks in from the show venue with the official pre-show.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (01/05): Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, where the show's main event saw IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin face Matt Cardona in Singles action and the main event segment saw IMPACT Executive Vice President confront Bully Ray after Bully calls Josh Alexander out. Below...
rajah.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon "Always Hated" Tag Team Wrestling
During the latest recording of his own Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recalled an issue with WWE Executive Chairman and majority owner Vince McMahon. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast where Nash touches on this topic with his thoughts. On McMahon's feelings towards tag...
