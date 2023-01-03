ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Well+Good

Want To Teach Your Kids Emotional Resilience? A Conscious Parenting Expert Says To Model That Behavior Yourself

For parents on social media, there seems to be a new trend or talking point about raising children every other week. Whether you’re researching attachment styles, doing a deep dive into how to implement a chore chart, or just desperate to figure out a discipline method that will make your family life less chaotic, there’s an overwhelming amount of information available. When the stakes are as high as “raising your kids to be good people,” it can feel like you’ve got to get the equivalent of an internet master’s degree in psychology to get parenting right. This leads us to the popular conscious parenting tips that are taking the internet by storm.
Bella Rose

Relationships with selfish partners

A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Upworthy

Grandpa builds grandson with autism an enchanting 'safety bed' to help him sleep well

A doting and incredibly skilled grandpa is making sure his grandchild sleeps well at night. He set up a special bedroom for his grandson—who has autism—according to a viral post on Reddit. u/libertyordeaaathh shared a video on the platform giving viewers a tour of his cool creation. "Some kids with autism and other conditions need a safety bed to keep them safe and contained," he wrote. Keeping this in mind, he created a small yet magical space that featured a "Winnie the Pooh" theme.
Briana B.

Mother Records Herself Cutting All Daughter's Hair Off as Discipline

How far is too far when it comes to disciplining your children?. Child who got hair cut offPhoto byScreenshot/TikTok. Every parent has their way of disciplining their children. Many parents choose to take away privileges, not allow screen time, or hanging with friends to teach children a lesson.
Fatherly

The Still Face Experiment Shows The Damage Done When Parents Stare At Their Phones

The still face experiment is disturbing. At first, a parent and baby play together, dad smiling and cooing, baby clapping her hands and laughing. Then, prompted by the researcher, the dad turns his face away from the stroller and when he turns back his face is completely expressionless. Baby tries to get dad to smile again, but he keeps up the flat affect, remaining neutral and unresponsive. Within a few minutes, the child dissolves, crying, squirming, and desperately trying to make a connection. On a second prompt, dad turns away again, and when he looks at baby again he’s his normal self, soothing the baby who quickly recovers. Baby forgets all and gets back to playtime as if nothing happened. Only the viewer is left shaken.
New York Post

Controversial babysitter alternative is a godsend for parents — if it doesn’t get them arrested

Last fall, North Carolina mom Nicole, 31, took her first vacation since giving birth to her 1-year-old son. She and her husband packed their Owlet Cam baby monitor, left their infant in their Outer Banks apartment rental and headed to the beach, a 5 minutes’ walk away, without hesitation. It’s not unusual, she said, for her to leave her little one unattended while they monitor him remotely. “We sat on the beach and watched the monitor,” said Nicole, who requested that The Post use a pseudonym. The monitor, she noted, has a built-in app that pings her phone with notifications...
purewow.com

How to Get Your Spouse Into Therapy, According to a Clinical Psychologist

Your spouse is going through some stuff (aren’t we all?) and it’s taking a toll on the relationship. It’s never a bad idea to seek outside help from a therapist, but it’s one thing to do it yourself and another to suggest it to someone else. Fortunately, we spoke to clinical psychologist Dr. Bethany Cook and got some expert advice on how to get your spouse into therapy (plus, the mistakes most likely to derail the conversation).
The US Sun

The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss

FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
psychologytoday.com

Happiness Habits for Children

Creating habits can help us move toward any goal, whether it’s building muscles at the gym or learning how to calm and center. The power of habit is immeasurable. In her book Better Than Before, Gretchen Rubin shares how habits change our lives little by little, especially when we schedule those habits.
Upworthy

Stay-at-home mom shares her life 'without the filters' and parents everywhere can relate

In the age of social media, it’s easy for moms to feel bad about themselves. Given the “positivity bias” of social media, parents are much more likely to share idealized pictures of their families that make everyone else feel like they’re the only ones who don’t have it together.A study published in “Computers in Human Behavior” found that being confronted with “idealized motherhood” can increase anxiety and put unnecessary pressure on your mental health.

