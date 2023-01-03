Read full article on original website
Want To Teach Your Kids Emotional Resilience? A Conscious Parenting Expert Says To Model That Behavior Yourself
For parents on social media, there seems to be a new trend or talking point about raising children every other week. Whether you’re researching attachment styles, doing a deep dive into how to implement a chore chart, or just desperate to figure out a discipline method that will make your family life less chaotic, there’s an overwhelming amount of information available. When the stakes are as high as “raising your kids to be good people,” it can feel like you’ve got to get the equivalent of an internet master’s degree in psychology to get parenting right. This leads us to the popular conscious parenting tips that are taking the internet by storm.
Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
"What Is Something People Do In Public That Gets Under Your Skin?": 16 Annoying Habits You'll Probably Agree People Should Stop Doing
"The biggest indicator of character and red flags is how someone treats people they don't 'have to' be nice to like service staff."
PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
Opinion: Unmonogamous Relationships Can Be Healthy When Explored Consensually
In college, I dated someone often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
Upworthy
Grandpa builds grandson with autism an enchanting 'safety bed' to help him sleep well
A doting and incredibly skilled grandpa is making sure his grandchild sleeps well at night. He set up a special bedroom for his grandson—who has autism—according to a viral post on Reddit. u/libertyordeaaathh shared a video on the platform giving viewers a tour of his cool creation. "Some kids with autism and other conditions need a safety bed to keep them safe and contained," he wrote. Keeping this in mind, he created a small yet magical space that featured a "Winnie the Pooh" theme.
A therapist who believes cheating can transform a relationship shares his 7-step process for healing couples after an affair
A therapist noticed couples wanted actionable steps after an affair, so Dr. Talal Alsaleem developed Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy.
Opinion: Boundaries Must Exist For Fully Healthy Relationships
I talk about boundaries constantly. Whether it’s about my personal or my professional life, I hone in on them because I didn’t even know what a boundary was for the first part of my life.
People Shared "One In A Trillion" Moments They Were Actually Able To Capture With A Photo
If you've never seen a totally red rainbow, a Disney princess magically appear in an ice cube, or the edge piece of Goldfish crackers, well, you're in for a treat!
Mother Records Herself Cutting All Daughter's Hair Off as Discipline
How far is too far when it comes to disciplining your children?. Child who got hair cut offPhoto byScreenshot/TikTok. Every parent has their way of disciplining their children. Many parents choose to take away privileges, not allow screen time, or hanging with friends to teach children a lesson.
After a TikTok artist's sketch went viral, viewers accused her of faking it. She said it's not the first time she's had to 'prove' her art is real.
Madison Young posts hyperrealistic sketches to over 56,000 followers on TikTok. After her work went viral, she had to "prove" it was real.
Mom Who’s Sick of Dinnerware Disappearing Comes Up With Genius System to Catch the Culprit
She’s completely over it.
The Still Face Experiment Shows The Damage Done When Parents Stare At Their Phones
The still face experiment is disturbing. At first, a parent and baby play together, dad smiling and cooing, baby clapping her hands and laughing. Then, prompted by the researcher, the dad turns his face away from the stroller and when he turns back his face is completely expressionless. Baby tries to get dad to smile again, but he keeps up the flat affect, remaining neutral and unresponsive. Within a few minutes, the child dissolves, crying, squirming, and desperately trying to make a connection. On a second prompt, dad turns away again, and when he looks at baby again he’s his normal self, soothing the baby who quickly recovers. Baby forgets all and gets back to playtime as if nothing happened. Only the viewer is left shaken.
Controversial babysitter alternative is a godsend for parents — if it doesn’t get them arrested
Last fall, North Carolina mom Nicole, 31, took her first vacation since giving birth to her 1-year-old son. She and her husband packed their Owlet Cam baby monitor, left their infant in their Outer Banks apartment rental and headed to the beach, a 5 minutes’ walk away, without hesitation. It’s not unusual, she said, for her to leave her little one unattended while they monitor him remotely. “We sat on the beach and watched the monitor,” said Nicole, who requested that The Post use a pseudonym. The monitor, she noted, has a built-in app that pings her phone with notifications...
purewow.com
How to Get Your Spouse Into Therapy, According to a Clinical Psychologist
Your spouse is going through some stuff (aren’t we all?) and it’s taking a toll on the relationship. It’s never a bad idea to seek outside help from a therapist, but it’s one thing to do it yourself and another to suggest it to someone else. Fortunately, we spoke to clinical psychologist Dr. Bethany Cook and got some expert advice on how to get your spouse into therapy (plus, the mistakes most likely to derail the conversation).
I was cycling through friends like toilet paper when a colleague declared: ‘Spend quality time with quality people’ | Antoun Issa
Antoun Issa was only in his 20s when an older workmate helped reframe his thinking about friendship forever
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
psychologytoday.com
Happiness Habits for Children
Creating habits can help us move toward any goal, whether it’s building muscles at the gym or learning how to calm and center. The power of habit is immeasurable. In her book Better Than Before, Gretchen Rubin shares how habits change our lives little by little, especially when we schedule those habits.
Stay-at-home mom shares her life 'without the filters' and parents everywhere can relate
In the age of social media, it’s easy for moms to feel bad about themselves. Given the “positivity bias” of social media, parents are much more likely to share idealized pictures of their families that make everyone else feel like they’re the only ones who don’t have it together.A study published in “Computers in Human Behavior” found that being confronted with “idealized motherhood” can increase anxiety and put unnecessary pressure on your mental health.
