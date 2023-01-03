NJPW recently announced the full card of their Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 Event, which is set to take place on Saturday, January 21 from inside the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. The PPV will feature a NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH theme for a second year and will have a total of 5 Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. KONGO Matchups, which is billed as a Best Of 5 series. Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 17 is set to have a total of 11 matches, with 2 of them taking place as part of the Pre-Show and will be airing live on NJPW World with English commentary.

1 DAY AGO