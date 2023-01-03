Read full article on original website
rajah.com
AEW Announces Two Matches For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the two matches that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show were made official. It was announced that Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will go up against House of Black's Brody King and Malakai Black in Tag Team action and Tay Melo and Anna Jay of the Jericho Appreciation Society will battle Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight.
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight's Show In Portland, OR. (1/6/2023)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with the first AEW Rampage show of the New Year. On tap for tonight's show is an appearance by The House of Black and Perro Pelligraso of...
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Coming Tuesday's Episode Of AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this coming Tuesday's episode of Dark inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. The TV Tapings took place before last night's AEW Rampage episode and featured Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) taking on The Butcher and The Blade in a Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Results (1/6/2023): Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with the first AEW Rampage show of the New Year. On tap for tonight's show is an appearance by The House of Black and Perro Pelligraso of...
rajah.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Results (1/6/2023): Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with the first AEW Battle Of The Belts show of the New Year. On tap for tonight's show is On tap for tonight's show is a No...
rajah.com
William Regal Reportedly Set To Be Working Tonight's WWE SmackDown Episode
According to PWInsider.com, newly returned WWE Star William Regal will be working with the WWE’s main roster on tonight's WWE SmackDown from inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as that is a part of his new duties with the promotion, but he won't appear on WWE television until 2024 due to what is stated on the conditions of his AEW release.
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Goes Into Detail About His Duties Behind-The-Scenes In AEW
What is the duties fulfilled by "The Last Outlaw" in All Elite Wrestling?. Jeff Jarrett spoke about his on-air and behind-the-scenes responsibilities during a recent appearance on "Talk Is Jericho" for an in-depth interview with fellow pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Episode
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS was able to draw a total of 864,000 viewers, with a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 1.36% from last week’s 876,000 viewers for the New Year’s Smash episode. Last Wednesday's 0.26 rating is...
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Show In Memphis, TN. (1/6/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. Tonight's two-hour WWE on FOX program kicks off at 8/7c from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. On tap for the show this evening is SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Ricochet vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble qualifier, as well as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defending against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
rajah.com
Lee Johnson Happy AR Fox Is With AEW, Reflects On Training With Wrestling Veteran
Lee Johnson is happy for AR Fox. Following Fox's exciting one-on-one showdown with former career rival Shane "Swerve" Strickland on this week's AEW Dynamite show, Johnson spoke as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an interview, during which he reflected on training at AR Fox's wrestling school. Featured...
rajah.com
Top WWE SmackDown Stars Set To Appear On The 30th Anniversary Special Of WWE RAW
According to the official website of WWE Events, top WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns are scheduled to make an appearance on the 30th Anniversary episode of WWE RAW on Monday, January 23rd from inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
rajah.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event Title Match Announced (Spoiler)
You can officially pencil in the championship main event for the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. It was announced during the first WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of the New Year this week at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. that Roman Reigns will be putting his title on-the-line at the first WWE special premium live event of 2023.
rajah.com
Two New Countdown To IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 Matches Announced
IMPACT Wrestling's first pay-per-view of the New Year has two new matches. On Friday evening, IMPACT announced the addition of two new matches to the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The Hard To Kill pre-show will feature a big...
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of Smackdown On FOX have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the highlights below, featuring Karrion Kross, Hit Row, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has also been added to the promotions YouTube library. Catch up on...
rajah.com
AEW Rampage & Battle Of The Belts V Pre-Show Featuring Alex Abrahantes (Video)
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. with this week's episode of AEW Rampage. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, which this week will be immediately followed by the fifth installment in the AEW Battle of the Belts quarterly series, Alex Abrahantes checks in from the show venue with the official pre-show.
rajah.com
Various News: Latest Ronda Rousey Vlog, Xavier Woods Comments On Kenny Omega's Wrestle Kingdom Attire
-- Former Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has shared new footage on her official YouTube channel. Earlier today, the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' posted the following video, featuring fellow Smackdown Superstar Shayna Baszler:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, current WWE NXT Tag Team...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Comments On Recent AEW Dynamite Set, Production Design Changes
What does Matt Hardy think of the new look for AEW Dynamite on TBS?. On the latest episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the All Elite Wrestling veteran spoke about the new look, which debuted with the first live episode of AEW Dynamite of 2023 this past Wednesday night.
rajah.com
NJPW Announces The Full Card Of Their Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 Event
NJPW recently announced the full card of their Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 Event, which is set to take place on Saturday, January 21 from inside the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. The PPV will feature a NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH theme for a second year and will have a total of 5 Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. KONGO Matchups, which is billed as a Best Of 5 series. Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 17 is set to have a total of 11 matches, with 2 of them taking place as part of the Pre-Show and will be airing live on NJPW World with English commentary.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Predicts NXT Will Draw Stronger Ratings Than AEW By Mid-Summer 2023
Will WWE NXT out-draw AEW Dynamite in television ratings in 2023?. Eric Bischoff thinks they will. The former WWE, WCW and IMPACT Wrestling executive recently spoke on the Strictly Business podcast about how he thinks NXT will be drawing stronger ratings for their weekly show than AEW Dynamite by mid-summer of this year.
rajah.com
Falls Count Anywhere Match Added To IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
IMPACT Wrestling's first pay-per-view of the New Year will feature a Falls Count Anywhere match. Following this week's edition of IMPACT On AXS TV, a Falls Count Anywhere showdown between Rich Swann and Steve Maclin has been added to the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
