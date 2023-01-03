Read full article on original website
Lady Frost Talks About Her Free Agent Status, Working With CMLL & More
Lady Frost recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout spoke about her free agent status, working with CMLL and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On confirming that...
WWE Reportedly Hires JPMorgan to Assist in Sale; List of Prospective Buyers Revealed
-- Vince McMahon officially made his return to WWE in an executive capacity, appointing himself and two others to the Board of Governors in a massive shakeup with rumors rampant that the company is being readied for a sale. Citing a source close to the situation, CNBC is reporting that WWE has hired JPMorgan to "advise on a potential sale" but neither the bank nor WWE has commented on the matter. The report added that if a sale is to occur, it would happen within the next three to six months, immediately before negotiations for TV rights deals begin with respect to Raw and Smackdown.
Vince McMahon Not Spotted at Either Smackdown or WWE HQ; Notes on Board Members Who Are Gone
-- Even though he is officially back in WWE, there is no sign of Vince McMahon at either WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT or backstage in Memphis at tonight's Friday Night Smackdown. The latter non-development is expected as Vince's statement to the public noted that there would not be any expected changes to WWE's leadership team other than the announced changes to the Board of Directors.
WWE Announces July's Money in the Bank PLE Will Be Held in London, England
-- WWE announced today that this year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is headed to London, England - the first time a major event will be held there in over two decades. The show will take place at the O2 Arena, which holds approximately 20,000 people. FOR IMMEDIATE...
Lee Johnson Happy AR Fox Is With AEW, Reflects On Training With Wrestling Veteran
Lee Johnson is happy for AR Fox. Following Fox's exciting one-on-one showdown with former career rival Shane "Swerve" Strickland on this week's AEW Dynamite show, Johnson spoke as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an interview, during which he reflected on training at AR Fox's wrestling school. Featured...
Report: Sasha Banks Not Headed to AEW; WWE Officials Eventually Expect Her Back
-- Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks is set to make her in-ring debut with NJPW under the name Mercedes Mone and rumors of her headed to AEW were also a hot topic of discussion until last night when AEW announced that Saraya's mystery partner next week will actually be Toni Storm and not Mercedes as strongly rumored. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that AEW went ahead and announced Storm as the mystery competitor because everyone was thinking it was incorrectly believing it was going to be Mercedes and by leaving it for next week, it was likely going to end up being a massive let down.
Eric Bischoff Predicts NXT Will Draw Stronger Ratings Than AEW By Mid-Summer 2023
Will WWE NXT out-draw AEW Dynamite in television ratings in 2023?. Eric Bischoff thinks they will. The former WWE, WCW and IMPACT Wrestling executive recently spoke on the Strictly Business podcast about how he thinks NXT will be drawing stronger ratings for their weekly show than AEW Dynamite by mid-summer of this year.
Eric Bischoff Thinks Vince McMahon's Return Indicates WWE Sale Is Likely
Could the return of the longtime WWE Chairman be a sign of a potential sale coming soon?. On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff spoke about how he feels Vince McMahon's return to WWE indicates that there is a good chance a company sale is in the works.
Kenny Omega Wants To Defend IWGP U.S. Title In AEW, Talks About Potential Shingo Takagi Match
Could "The Cleaner" defend his newly won IWGP United States Championship in All Elite Wrestling?. Kenny Omega spoke about this possibility, as well as his thoughts on a potential showdown against Shingo Takagi, during a recent Tokyo Sports interview. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how he wants...
Lee Johnson Talks His Relationship With Julia Hart, Sting's AEW Debut
AEW Star Lee Johnson recently appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a number of topics such as his relationship with fellow AEW Star Julia Hart and how they just hit it off from the moment she walked into The Nightmare Factory to train.s. Lee Johnson said:. “She’s great....
Matt Hardy Comments On Recent AEW Dynamite Set, Production Design Changes
What does Matt Hardy think of the new look for AEW Dynamite on TBS?. On the latest episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the All Elite Wrestling veteran spoke about the new look, which debuted with the first live episode of AEW Dynamite of 2023 this past Wednesday night.
First-Time-Ever Matchup Made Official For IMPACT's Hard To Kill Event
Last night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling saw Kenny King visit "Speedball" Mike Bailey's personal dojo in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and attack Speedball's students. Bailey then cut a promo, saying that his students will have more heart than Kenny King ever will. Mike Bailey then issued a challenge to Kenny King for a Pit Fight Match at their upcoming Hard To Kill Event, in which there will be no ropes, the tape will be up and the only way to win is via KO or submission.
WWE Stock Surging After Vince McMahon Announcement; WWE Holding All Hands on Deck Meeting Today
-- In the wake of the announcement that Vince McMahon is back on WWE's Board of Directors along with former co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, the company's stock took flight this morning soaring over 20% and currently sitting at $88.26 per share. Just a week ago, it was hovering in the $68 range. Obviously Wall Street is loving the idea that McMahon is back to help facilitate any media rights deal for WWE or even the potential of the entire company being sold.
Two New Countdown To IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 Matches Announced
IMPACT Wrestling's first pay-per-view of the New Year has two new matches. On Friday evening, IMPACT announced the addition of two new matches to the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The Hard To Kill pre-show will feature a big...
NJPW Announces Two Matches For Their STRONG: Nemesis Night 1 Event Tomorrow
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently took to their official NJPW of America Twitter account and announced the two matchups that will be taking place as part of their STRONG: Nemesis Night 1 Event tomorrow at 8PM ET on NJPW World and FITE TV. It was announced that Bullet Club (Jay...
Change Announced To Lineup For IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
A change has been announced to the scheduled lineup for the first IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view of the New Year. Ahead of the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view, a change has been announced to the scheduled four-way number one contenders match. Previously, the company announced Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo...
Deonna Purrazzo Says Current Knockouts Division Is Best In IMPACT Wrestling History
What does Deonna Purrazzo think of the current state of the Knockouts division in IMPACT Wrestling?. "The Virtuosa" spoke about this, as well as her thoughts on Gisele Shaw during a recent interview with The Miami Herald to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. Featured below are...
Lio Rush's Replacement For PWG's Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Announced
Lio Rush will not be working the Pro Wrestling Guerilla "Battle of Los Angeles" 2023 tournament as originally advertised. On Friday, PWG announced Bryan Keith as the replacement for Rush, who has been forced to pull out of the tourney due to injury issues. "Unfortunately, Lio Rush suffered an injury...
AEW Announces Two Matches For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the two matches that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show were made official. It was announced that Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will go up against House of Black's Brody King and Malakai Black in Tag Team action and Tay Melo and Anna Jay of the Jericho Appreciation Society will battle Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight.
Jeff Jarrett Goes Into Detail About His Duties Behind-The-Scenes In AEW
What is the duties fulfilled by "The Last Outlaw" in All Elite Wrestling?. Jeff Jarrett spoke about his on-air and behind-the-scenes responsibilities during a recent appearance on "Talk Is Jericho" for an in-depth interview with fellow pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where...
