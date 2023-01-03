All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as the comments he made on a podcast about being tired as some people took it the wrong way and though that he would be retiring soon, but he said that news became like a clickbait and he has no plans of stepping away from announcing, even though he does get tired as he is the luckiest guy in the world.

2 DAYS AGO