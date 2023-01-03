Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Vince McMahon Not Spotted at Either Smackdown or WWE HQ; Notes on Board Members Who Are Gone
-- Even though he is officially back in WWE, there is no sign of Vince McMahon at either WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT or backstage in Memphis at tonight's Friday Night Smackdown. The latter non-development is expected as Vince's statement to the public noted that there would not be any expected changes to WWE's leadership team other than the announced changes to the Board of Directors.
rajah.com
Notes From Today's WWE All Hands on Deck Employee Conference Call
-- WWE held what was reported to be an "all hands on deck" meeting earlier this afternoon to address Vince McMahon's return to the company as a member of the Board of Directors. The meeting invite was extended only to actual employees of the company so no contracted talents were there. The highlights are below:
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (1/6/2023): FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN.
The first WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2023 has arrived. Tonight's two-hour WWE on FOX program kicks off at 8/7c from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee and features another jam-packed lineup of action from the WWE Universe. On tap for the show this evening is SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte...
rajah.com
WWE Stock Surging After Vince McMahon Announcement; WWE Holding All Hands on Deck Meeting Today
-- In the wake of the announcement that Vince McMahon is back on WWE's Board of Directors along with former co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, the company's stock took flight this morning soaring over 20% and currently sitting at $88.26 per share. Just a week ago, it was hovering in the $68 range. Obviously Wall Street is loving the idea that McMahon is back to help facilitate any media rights deal for WWE or even the potential of the entire company being sold.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest UUDD Battle Of The Brands, Top 10 Royal Rumble 2022 Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, fresh content has been posted on the official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Thinks Vince McMahon's Return Indicates WWE Sale Is Likely
Could the return of the longtime WWE Chairman be a sign of a potential sale coming soon?. On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff spoke about how he feels Vince McMahon's return to WWE indicates that there is a good chance a company sale is in the works.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Pitching An Idea To The WWE To Do Something At WrestleMania 39
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE will be bringing in some legends for their 30th Anniversary episode of WWE RAW as well as how it is possible that he will be one of the legends brought in.s.
rajah.com
Cody Deaner Talks About His Work With WWE As An Extra On TV, Vince McMahon Personally Thanking Him
Cody Deaner recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about working as an extra for WWE and getting thanked personally by Vince McMahon, as well as how he never got the call he was hoping for from WWE after that.
rajah.com
John Laurinaitis' First Post-WWE Appearance Canceled Amid Fan Backlash
-- After being fired from WWE last year after a sexual misconduct investigation that involved Vince McMahon, former executive John Laurinaitis was announced for his first public appearance as part of Big Time Collectibles in Los Angeles that takes place during WrestleMania weekend. However, immediately following the announcement, Big Time Collectibles received "only negative feedback" and so they have decided to cancel Laurinaitis' appearance:
rajah.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event Title Match Announced (Spoiler)
You can officially pencil in the championship main event for the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. It was announced during the first WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of the New Year this week at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. that Roman Reigns will be putting his title on-the-line at the first WWE special premium live event of 2023.
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Show In Memphis, TN. (1/6/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. Tonight's two-hour WWE on FOX program kicks off at 8/7c from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. On tap for the show this evening is SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Ricochet vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble qualifier, as well as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defending against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks About Vince McMahon's Return To WWE, Rumors Of Company Sale
What does Jim Cornette think of Vince McMahon returning to WWE?. The legendary pro wrestling personality spoke about this, as well as rumors of a potential WWE sale during a special episode of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode. On his...
rajah.com
Various News: Latest Ronda Rousey Vlog, Xavier Woods Comments On Kenny Omega's Wrestle Kingdom Attire
-- Former Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has shared new footage on her official YouTube channel. Earlier today, the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' posted the following video, featuring fellow Smackdown Superstar Shayna Baszler:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, current WWE NXT Tag Team...
rajah.com
Ronda Rousey Teases Run At WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships
When it comes to the SmackDown Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey seems to feel she's "been there and done that." Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, which will feature the return of Charlotte Flair one week after she made her surprise return and defeated Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women's title, "Rowdy" Ronda is teasing her new direction on the blue brand.
rajah.com
William Regal Reportedly Set To Be Working Tonight's WWE SmackDown Episode
According to PWInsider.com, newly returned WWE Star William Regal will be working with the WWE’s main roster on tonight's WWE SmackDown from inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as that is a part of his new duties with the promotion, but he won't appear on WWE television until 2024 due to what is stated on the conditions of his AEW release.
rajah.com
Booker T Says John Laurinaitis Has Been Instrumental In His Wrestling Career
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how a lot of guys may not like John Laurinaitis, but John's always had his back and he has always been good to him. Booker also spoke about how John Laurinaitis changed his pro wrestling career and how Laurinaitis has been instrumental in his wrestling career.
rajah.com
WWE Confirms Charlotte Flair For This Week's Friday Night SmackDown
You can officially pencil in "The Queen" for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of this week's two-hour WWE on FOX show, the company has announced the addition of the new SmackDown Women's Champion to the scheduled lineup. The announcement released by WWE states that fans will...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Mercedes Moné’s NJPW Debut Was A Big Deal
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) showing up at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and how that was a big deal as well as how he has so much respect for someone like Mercedes who is willing to leave WWE and go out and hustle on their own.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Two Matches For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the two matches that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show were made official. It was announced that Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will go up against House of Black's Brody King and Malakai Black in Tag Team action and Tay Melo and Anna Jay of the Jericho Appreciation Society will battle Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight.
rajah.com
Tony Khan: "Everyone At Work Is Being So Nice To Me These Past 24 Hours, I Wonder Why?"
Tony Khan likes to fan the flames of some good pro wrestling buzz. Amid reports of Vince McMahon returning to WWE and a potential company sale, the AEW and ROH President surfaced on social media on Friday with an interesting tweet ahead of a big night of double-programming for All Elite Wrestling.
