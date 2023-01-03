-- In the wake of the announcement that Vince McMahon is back on WWE's Board of Directors along with former co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, the company's stock took flight this morning soaring over 20% and currently sitting at $88.26 per share. Just a week ago, it was hovering in the $68 range. Obviously Wall Street is loving the idea that McMahon is back to help facilitate any media rights deal for WWE or even the potential of the entire company being sold.

1 DAY AGO