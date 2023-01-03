Read full article on original website
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Woman attacks hubby at airport after finding ‘indecent’ images on his phone: cops
A couple’s vacation to South Carolina was over before it began — when the woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her hubby at the airport when she found lewd images on his phone. Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported. Police responding to an “active domestic” incident at 2:50 p.m. found the couple in the midst of an altercation. “The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by the outlet states. She said they had arrived...
Man jailed for killing sister, 15, in ‘extremely unusual and sad’ Welsh case
Matthew Selby, who is autistic, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility
Teacher caught on video slapping 1-year-old at a Brickell preschool, Miami police say
A teacher was arrested after she was caught on security footage slapping one of the babies while changing his diaper at a preschool in Brickell, according to Miami police.
2 dead, 2 in custody following Collinsville bar fight
Police say they were called to a rear parking lot of Sloan’s Pub House on West Main early Sunday- where witnesses told them shots were fired from inside a Dodge Charger that fatally-wounded the victims.
Son destroys home, beats his mom after she tells him he can’t sell dope at her house
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he got mad that his mom wouldn’t let him sell dope at her house, which resulted in him destroying the house, kicking her down the steps, and punching her. According to Fayette County Deputies, on December 8,...
A man’s delivery went to the wrong person in Florida. When he picked it up, he saw cops
A package mix-up during the holiday season landed a Florida man on the “naughty list” Wednesday, according to the Marco Island Police Department.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
MSP identify man who was found floating in Saginaw river after being shot, bludgeoned 50 years ago
Michigan State Police investigators have identified a murder victim found floating in the Saginaw River nearly 50 years ago, thanks to the use of genetic genealogy.
Alleged drunk driver may be forced to pay child support for three young kids he left orphaned
An alleged drunk driver who has been accused of causing the deaths of two parents could be forced to pay child support to their three orphaned children due to a recent law. Dustin and Brittany Dillard died on 25 December after their vehicle was struck by a car driven by 42-year-old Patricke Conley, who was later arrested for losing control of his vehicle.
Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body
A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
Man Horrified After Finding 50 Year-Old Bottle Message In Grave Yard
This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. There is a popular saying that suggest we should always mind our business yet some people can't stay away from things they ought to avoid. It is essentially syndrome because even though they are seriously cautioned that they should not touch a dangerous thing or they will die, they will still go ahead and touch it. They behave like scavengers that pick dirt from the environment.
Moment child rapist Martyn Armstrong arrested after 17-year investigation
The moment a child rapist was arrested after a 17-year investigation has been caught on body cam footage.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, was jailed for life after pleading guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault related to two victims, and to making, distributing and possessing indecent images of children in relation to them both and a third victim.The 50-year-old was unmasked by a new tool which unpixelated images of the defendant in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Sign up for our newsletters.
Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-month-old in New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. - An Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old girl has been canceled in Cumberland County, New Jersey. State police said Emerie Rivera was abducted by her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera, Wednesday in Vineland.Officers said he attacked the child's mother before taking off with the baby. He allegedly threatened to kill Emerie and her mother. Police tweeted an update Thursday morning saying the child had been found safe.
Charges dropped against woman accused of carjacking St. Louis alderman
3rd Ward Alderman Brandon Bosley later said he was questioned extensively by police last week who told him there were inconsistencies in his story.
Dangerous sinkhole scares residents in Metro East
A homeowner's nightmare is causing headaches in one metro-east neighborhood. With no help, Swansea, Illinois, residents are desperate for action to solve a sinkhole problem.
ATF, St. Louis Police warn of 3D printed switch that makes a gun fully automatic
There’s a disturbing trend in the St. Louis region…..guns being converted into fully automatic weapons with an after market attachment called, a switch. The devices are often made on 3-D printers.
BBC
Five teenagers arrested after cross-border police chase
Five teenagers have been arrested after a car failed to stop for gardaí (Irish police) in County Donegal and crossed the border into Northern Ireland. The car crossed the Lifford Bridge at about 00:10 local time on Wednesday and continued in the direction of Strabane. Police Service of Northern...
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
