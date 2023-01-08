New Congress live updates: What's next after Kevin McCarthy's speakership win

The House Republican leadership standoff ended early Saturday morning with Kevin McCarthy winning the speaker's gavel on a historic 15th vote.

It was the longest such election since 1859.

The drama stretched into a fourth day Friday with three more failed votes to decide on a speaker after 11 others over Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday -- the last one ending in a heated one-vote loss at the hands of holdout Matt Gaetz.

McCarthy had been stymied by a small group of hardliners demanding concessions to reshape how the House is run and legislation it prioritizes.

Latest Developments

Jan 7, 2:46 PM

The House is adjourned until 5 p.m. Monday.

Members were advised by GOP Whip Tom Emmer's office that the consideration of the rules package was postponed until Monday.

The rules package will outline how the chamber will run. A summary of the package released Friday included a key concession from McCarthy to his GOP detractors on the motion to vacate , allowing just one member to force a vote of no confidence to potentially oust the speaker.

Alex Brandon/AP - PHOTO: Newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks to the 118th Congress in the House chamber, in Washington, Jan. 7, 2023.

McCarthy's offer to his Republican opponents earlier this week included putting more House Freedom Caucus members on the influential House Rules Committee, and pledging votes on pieces of legislation that the caucus members have been pushing for, including a bill on term limits for lawmakers and a bill on border security.

Jan 7, 12:42 PM

Kevin McCarthy, just before swearing-in members, listed some of the priorities for the Republican majority in this 118th Congress.

The newly-elected House speaker said the very first bill Republicans will bring to the floor would repeal the billions of dollars in funding for additional Internal Revenue Service workers under the Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans assert the funding will result in the hiring of 87,000 agents to target middle-income families, which the Treasury Department has said isn't the case

He then laid out what Republicans will be investigating, stating "one of our first hearings will be held at the Southern border."

Andrew Harnik/AP - PHOTO: Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 7, 2023.

He said to also expect committees to be formed to investigate how to win the economic competition with China, the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and the origins of COVID-19.

"We will use the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena to get the job done," he said.

Jan 7, 11:53 AM

McCarthy told reporters early Saturday that it was the influence of former President Donald Trump that helped push the final holdouts over the finish line.

"I especially want to thank President Trump. I don't think anybody should doubt his influence," McCarthy said. "He was with me from the beginning ... he was all in."

"I was just talking to him tonight, helping get those final votes," McCarthy said.

At one point during Friday's session, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to hand her phone to Republican holdout Rep. Matt Rosendale with Trump presumably on the line. You can see "DT" as the caller on her phone.

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene holds her smart phone with former President Donald Trump on the line, as Rep.-elect Matt Rosendale waves it off during a meeting of the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2023.

But Trump's enthusiastic vote of confidence in McCarthy earlier in the week appeared to be a non-factor as, despite his warning that failing to elect McCarthy would be a disaster, not a single holdout changed their vote until days later -- and after McCarthy made several key concessions.

-ABC News' Rachel Scott, Lauren Peller, Allie Pecorin, Lalee Ibssa and Katherine Faulders

Jan 7, 11:06 AM

The most contentious battle for House speaker in more than 160 years has officially come to an end.

Days after being called a "squatter" by some members of his own party -- McCarthy now has his name across the House speaker's office.

Matt Rourke/AP - PHOTO: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gestures towards the newly installed nameplate at his office after he was sworn in as speaker of the 118th Congress in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

"I will work with anyone and everyone who shares our passion to deliver a better future for our nation,” McCarthy pledged as he received the gavel early Saturday morning. “As a Congress, we can only operate if we cooperate. My door will be open. I'd like you to come by."

-ABC News' Rachel Scott

Jan 7, 1:43 AM

"I may not know all of you, some of you are new," McCarthy said as he wrapped up his remarks. "But I hope one thing is clear after this week: I never give up."

"I make this promise, I'll never give up on you the American people," he added.

McCarthy then took his oath of office and is now the 55th speaker of the House of Representatives.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images - PHOTO: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy hits the gavel after he was elected Jan. 7, 2023 in Washington.

Jan 7, 1:29 AM

"That was easy, huh?" McCarthy joked as he received the speaker's gavel from Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. "I never thought we'd get up here."

As he listed his priorities for the 118th Congress, McCarthy said it was time for the Republican majority to be a check and provide a balance to President Joe Biden's policies.

"And now the hard work begins," he said. "What we do here today, next week, next month, next year will set the tone for everything that follows."

Alex Brandon/AP - PHOTO: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy picks up the gavel as he begins to speak in the House chamber in Washington, Jan. 7, 2023.

Jan 7, 11:55 AM

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, McCarthy was handed the speaker's gavel from Democratic caucus leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries embraces newly elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy after he was elected on the 15th ballot at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 7, 2023.

But before Jeffries turned it over to McCarthy, he ran through a list of Democratic accomplishments over the past two years and gave a final nod to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Pelosi will go down in history as the greatest speaker of all time," Jeffries said.

Andrew Harnik/AP - PHOTO: House Speaker-elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy listens as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 7, 2023.

Jeffries said this is a moment of "transition" for Congress, from a "year of accomplishment to a year of ambiguity."

"But we do extend our hand of partnership to you," he said.

Jan 7, 1:01 AM

The White House has put out a statement from President Joe Biden, in which he and first lady Jill Biden congratulated McCarthy.

"The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what we need to do now," Biden said.

"As I said after the midterms, I am prepared to work with Republicans when I can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well," he continued. "Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided it is time for that process to begin."

Biden said it's "imperative" the nation continues to make economic progress, protect Social Security and Medicare benefits and defend national security.

"As the last two years show, we can do profound things for the country when we do them together," Biden said.

Jan 7, 12:53 AM

McCarthy's first words stepping off the House floor after clinching the speakership: "Glad it's over."

McCarthy also said "no one gets promised anything" when asked if he promised Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a subcommittee gavel.

Gaetz blocked McCarthy from winning in the 14th round, much to the frustration of the caucus, but changed his vote to "present" in the 15th and final ballot.

-ABC News' Will Steakin and Lauren Peller

Jan 7, 12:46 AM

McCarthy has finally won the speakership after receiving 216 votes.

Republicans erupted into applause and cheers as the victory became apparent around 12:30 a.m.

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images - PHOTO: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy celebrates after being elected Speaker of the House in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2023 in Washington.

McCarthy consistently had the most votes of any Republican but was stymied all week by a small but influential group of GOP rebels who opposed his bid.

The California Republican offered a slate of concessions to pave his pathway, including lowering the threshold of support needed to trigger a vote to remove a speaker to just one lawmaker.

Six of the final GOP holdouts voted "present" in the last round, clearing the way for McCarthy to get to a majority.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters - PHOTO: Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy celebrates as he is elected to be the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 15th round of voting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 7, 2023.

Lasting 15 rounds and four days, the vote counting took a historic amount of time and was the longest process to name a speaker since before the Civil War.

The process prevented the House from conducting any business, including considering bills, forming committees and even swearing in lawmakers, which put staff pay, meetings with intelligence officials and more at risk. With a speaker now elected, House business can move forward.