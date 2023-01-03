Read full article on original website
Solana (SOL) Sees Spike As Community Hypes New Memecoin BONK
Solana (SOL)’s price had been dropping for weeks due to its connection to the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, but it has now begun to rise again, signaling a potential return of bullish action. According to statistics provided by CoinGecko, the price of Solana has increased by more than 16%...
Fanatics Sells its Stake in NFT Company Candy Digital
A CNBC story, citing an internal email acquired by the network, states that Fanatics, a sports clothing and memorabilia business, is selling its 60% investment in sports-focused NFT startup Candy Digital to a consortium headed by Galaxy Digital. On January 4, 2023, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin sent an email to...
Mark Cuban Predicts What Will Cause Next Crypto Crash
Following the tremors that were caused by the collapse of FTX, millionaire Mark Cuban believes that the next crash might be caused by so-called wash trading schemes. It is against the law in the United States for a trader or bot to repeatedly purchase and sell the same cryptocurrency in order to manipulate market prices.
