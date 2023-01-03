ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

usf.edu

DeSantis taps Palm Beach County Commissioner to lead highway safety

After crossing party lines to endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 election, Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner was tapped Thursday to serve as executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Kerner, a Democrat, drew national attention in September when he endorsed the Republican...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Veterans' nursing homes in Florida are still recovering from pandemic

A top state veterans official told Florida senators Wednesday that the state-run nursing homes for veterans are still recovering after the COVID pandemic shrank their staffs and reduced the number of residents. Deputy Executive Director Bob Asztalos of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs told a Senate committee that its...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

COVID spreading faster in Florida but isn't as strong, UCF epidemiologist notes

Florida’s weekly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled between November and January, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data show Florida hospitalization numbers rose to a weekly average of 2,200 admissions by the first week of January. Elena Cyrus, a epidemiologist at the...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars

Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

UF faculty blast Florida's surgeon general over COVID advice

The University of Florida says it has no power to investigate Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, a UF faculty member who is under fire for debatable COVID-19 guidance. A group of UF medical school faculty members this week challenged Lapado's controversial advice that men younger than 40 avoid getting shots with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. He cited an “abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death.”
FLORIDA STATE

