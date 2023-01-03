Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis taps Palm Beach County Commissioner to lead highway safety
After crossing party lines to endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 election, Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner was tapped Thursday to serve as executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Kerner, a Democrat, drew national attention in September when he endorsed the Republican...
Veterans' nursing homes in Florida are still recovering from pandemic
A top state veterans official told Florida senators Wednesday that the state-run nursing homes for veterans are still recovering after the COVID pandemic shrank their staffs and reduced the number of residents. Deputy Executive Director Bob Asztalos of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs told a Senate committee that its...
DeSantis requests diversity and equity info from Florida colleges and universities
Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking to see all the programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory in the state’s public higher education system. He also wants to know if those programs are being funded with state money, and how much. The request comes days after...
COVID spreading faster in Florida but isn't as strong, UCF epidemiologist notes
Florida’s weekly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled between November and January, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data show Florida hospitalization numbers rose to a weekly average of 2,200 admissions by the first week of January. Elena Cyrus, a epidemiologist at the...
DeSantis’ six conservative picks for New College board could remake school
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed six new members to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees in a move that one appointee and conservative ally of DeSantis said is aimed at “recapturing higher education.”. The picks will allow DeSantis to make more of an imprint on the...
Florida has more carnivorous plants than any other state. A Tampa author explores them in his book
Florida has more carnivorous plants than any other state. These plants use appealing scents, leaves, and sticky fluids to trap and imprison insects. WUSF's Daylina Miller spoke with Tampa author Kenny Coogan about his recently released book “Florida's Carnivorous Plants” and business, “Critter Companions.”. He delves into...
Florida: ‘Where woke goes to die’; transgender bathroom ruling; remembering Rosewood
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was inaugurated for a second term this week. The ceremony happened just before the nation marked the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In his address, the governor laid into the federal government and Democratic-led states, portraying Florida as “a citadel...
Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars
Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
UF faculty blast Florida's surgeon general over COVID advice
The University of Florida says it has no power to investigate Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, a UF faculty member who is under fire for debatable COVID-19 guidance. A group of UF medical school faculty members this week challenged Lapado's controversial advice that men younger than 40 avoid getting shots with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. He cited an “abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death.”
