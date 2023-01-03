Read full article on original website
Shoplifting Attempt Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man
SARTELL ( WJON News) -- A shoplifting call turned into a police chase in Sartell. Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. Sartell Police were called to Walmart for a report of a shoplifting in progress. As officers arrived, Walmart loss prevention said the man had left the store with unpaid merchandise and got into a vehicle, and left the parking lot.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota man admits killing 500-pound bear out of season in his backyard
A central Minnesota man who shot and killed a trophy-sized bear out of season behind his home has been sentenced to probation and stripped of his hunting privileges for three years in the state and throughout much of the country. Michael J. Thielen, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County...
St. Cloud Truck Driver Hurt in Southwestern Minnesota Crash
ADRIAN (WJON News) -- A semi driver from St. Cloud was hurt in a crash in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Scot Bebo was going east on Interstate 90 in Nobles County near Adrian when he lost control of the rig and collided with the center median.
[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway
Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
St. Cloud Police Looking to ID Owner/Driver of This Car
The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for help in identifying the owner/driver of this vehicle pictured above. The Tri-County Crimestoppers facebook page says:. This vehicle was with a red Dodge Journey in the area of Northway Drive around Nov 11th. Police would like to talk to the owner/driver regarding information they may have about vehicle break ins in the area.
Yes, It Is Illegal To Shovel/Snowblow Into The Street In Minnesota
Wouldn't it be nice to just shovel the snow from your driveway into the street, making it the snowplow's problem? While it sounds nice and would get your grass cleared more quickly, it is definitely illegal (and dangerous) to do this in Minnesota. The law is not a two-way street,...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Shooting Bear in His Backyard
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to probation and temporarily stripped him of his hunting privileges. Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler sentenced Michael Theilen, 42, on Wednesday after Thielen pleaded guilty to taking...
Illegal in Minnesota, But Most of Us Did This as Kids
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
KIMT
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Minnesota using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
State Patrol: Several Jackknifed Semis Around St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several jackknifed semis and vehicle spin-outs from St. Cloud to St. Michael. Sergeant Jesse Grabow encourages you to drive with caution. For the latest road conditions check out the website 511mn.org.
thenewsleaders.com
Local trucker nominated for big state award
After driving more than 4.7-million miles all over the United States without so much as one accident, Gerald “Red” Popp knows a thing or two about staying safe on the road. From the cab of his truck he’s seen it all: terrible accidents, speed demons, motorists obviously impaired...
1 killed in Wright County crash; driving conditions remain slick for much of the state
MINNESOTA, USA — Officials say a man died Tuesday evening after a truck struck a vehicle in a ditch along Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, just south of St. Cloud. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the road conditions were snowy and icy after a dangerous winter storm created difficult driving conditions for much of the state.
Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota
Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
Snow Plow Blues? Find Out Which Streets Get Plowed In Saint Cloud FIRST
WHAT ARE THE CITIES PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW REMOVAL?. Snow is really the only thing on my mind right now. I work and I shovel and plow snow out of my driveway. It seems like this has been one snowy year. Many people across central Minnesota are wondering, when will MY road get plowed? There actually is a science to it; well, at least a prioritized list of what will be plowed first, at least here in the city of Saint Cloud.
Minnesota Man And Woman Mowed Down And Killed By SUV In Las Vegas
If you've ever been to Las Vegas and frequented the Fremont Street area, you know how congested it can get. Crossing the street there can be downright dangerous. According to KFGO Radio, a 44 year old Minnesota man and a 51 year old woman from New Mexico were attempting to cross the street near the Fremont Street Experience Casino Mall when they were struck by an SUV at about 7:40 PM the Wednesday before New Years.
Easy Trick to Help Minnesotans Remove Ice From Their Windshield in Seconds
A wintry mix of rain and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and more nasty weather is expected throughout the day on Tuesday. Driving is going to continue to be difficult. Please check the road conditions on our app before heading out and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination safely.
northernnewsnow.com
MN law closes a loophole for used cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Car experts say Americans who are budgeting for a vehicle in the new year are leaning heavily on the used-car market because inflation is squeezing families more than ever. A new law that goes into effect this week in Minnesota will help those buyers know...
Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
