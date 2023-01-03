Read full article on original website
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
Top Speed
As The EV Push Continues, BMW Engineer Believes Lithium-Ion Batteries Are Already At Death's Door
Most electric vehicles (EV) nowadays are powered by lithium-ion batteries in varying forms. However, as the push for EVs continues across the automotive landscape, the industry still has yet to reach the peak of electric drivetrains and battery technology, unlike the internal combustion engine (ICE) which is near its absolute pinnacle at this point in terms of performance and environmental friendliness. To achieve our ultimate goals in terms of fast charging speeds and extraordinarily-long range, one of BMW's top engineers thinks that lithium-ion batteries will eventually be phased out. And perhaps sooner than later.
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
CNBC
These states will dominate EV battery manufacturing in 2030
Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
New rusty batteries could provide up to 100 hours of storage
The new technology could revolutionize the industry.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Top Speed
What Happens To All Of The Old EV Batteries?
As the future turns electric, consumers are wondering where their car batteries come from, and what happens to them when they are replaced. It's smart to worry about the environmental impact these things have on our planet. We will take a closer look at the EV battery process from start to finish. From recycling the old to building the new, your questions are sure to be answered here!
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota president says 'silent majority' questioning electric vehicle-only push: 'We shouldn't limit ourselves'
Toyota president Akio Toyoda is speaking out against the industry's push to go electric exclusively, saying some are afraid to say what he is saying about electric vehicles.
Top Speed
Could Tesla Reconsider Its Stance On Hydrogen?
As the whole automotive industry moves towards electric vehicles (with some exceptions), different fuel technologies are now clashing in this transitionary phase. With Tesla leading the front with battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the competition is looking at alternatives to lead the charge in other niches. Toyota, the world’s largest automaker, is a good example. A pioneer of Hybrid vehicles with its popular Prius, Toyota has traditionally shied away from BEVs and was late to the party with its quirky but solid bZ4X crossover. While Toyota knows how to make a good battery EV, it is also betting on a couple of other technologies; one of which is Hydrogen; the most abundant element in the universe.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
electrek.co
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
electrek.co
Tesla signs a new agreement to secure lithium supply
Tesla has signed a new updated agreement to secure lithium supply from Piedmont Lithium as automakers rush to secure battery material. In order to help accelerate the transition to electric transportation, Tesla has become increasingly involved in the raw material supply chain for battery cells. Despite only now starting the...
Top Speed
Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?
As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
Free electric motorcycles: This country just unveiled the largest program
One country has begun the new year on a good, green note. Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced during his year-end national address that his government would provide electric motorcycles free of cost to replace internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The ambitious move makes Uganda the first country to do so.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Three off-grid solar generators on display at CES
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is among the largest tech events in the world, drawing over 3,000 exhibitors, 173 countries represented, and 323 of the Fortune 500 companies in attendance. This year featured many advancements in cleantech, and solar generators were no exception. Below are three solar generators that caught the...
Breakthroughs represent ‘major leap’ towards making energy out of thin air
New devices could each represent a major breakthrough in making clean energy out of thin air, according to their creators.They mimic natural processes to gather hydrogen, which is currently made using methane and uses vast amounts of fossil energy.One is the invention of a new kind of solar panel, 10 times more efficient than previous devices of its kind, that can mimic natural photosynthesis. It turns water into hydrogen and oxygen and is able to dramatically reduce the cost of doing so.“In the end, we believe that artificial photosynthesis devices will be much more efficient than natural photosynthesis, which will...
