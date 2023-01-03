Read full article on original website
Android Authority
The refreshed MSI Titan GT77 gaming notebook has a 4K 144Hz Mini LED display
It's really bright and very colorful. MSI announced a new version of its Titan GT77 gaming notebook at CES 2023. It includes the world’s first 4K 144Hz Mini LED display for a notebook. There’s no word on a price or release date for the new Titan GT77. If...
Digital Trends
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
If putting together a new PC gaming setup is on your list for 2023, you can get a well-equipped build of the Asus ROG gaming PC bundled with a 24-inch Full HD Asus gaming monitor for just $690. The two would regularly cost almost $1,300 when purchased individually, making this one of the best gaming PC deals available and a total savings of $600. Free two-day shipping is included with your purchase.
Android Authority
The Dell UltraSharp 6K Monitor could rival LG and Apple's best
Expect IPS Black technology, a 4K HDR webcam, and plenty of ports. Dell has announced the UltraSharp 6K Monitor at CES. The monitor delivers a larger screen size and higher resolution than LG and Apple’s equivalent displays. There’s no word on pricing just yet, but it’ll go on sale...
Android Authority
Asus' new Xbox controller rocks an OLED display and tri-mode connectivity
It's the first licensed Xbox controller to include connectivity via Bluetooth, RF, and USB-C. Asus has announced an officially licensed Xbox controller that can connect via Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz RF, or USB-C. It also features a 1.3-inch OLED display, customizable buttons, and a circular D-pad. Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG)...
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
Hogwarts Legacy fans are having their pre-orders cancelled
With just over a month to go until Hogwarts Legacy’s release (on PC and new-gen consoles, that is), some fans are now having their preorders cancelled seemingly out of nowhere. As GGRecon reports, a number of gamers have taken to Twitter having received messages about cancelled preorders, and Warner...
game-news24.com
If you stand up to the console, a design flaw of the PlayStation 5 will have a big effect
Playstation 5 owners may wish to change their system, and as it was revealed that using the PS5 in the vertical position may damage your console at any cost. Sony have a design defect, so it’s possible that using that position will damage the gaming console. A report on...
ComicBook
Amazon Gives Away Popular Horror Game for Free
Amazon is giving away a popular horror video game that launched back in 2017 for nothing at all. In recent weeks, people who play video games on PC have been getting a number of titles for next to nothing. Not only did Epic Games hold a promotion to close 2022 where it gave out free games on a daily basis, but Steam's ongoing Winter Sale has slashed prices drastically for some of the most popular games of all-time. Now, Amazon is getting in on the good deals by giving out one of this past generation's most underrated titles.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Android Authority
The Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet has a huge screen and an equally huge price
The 14.5-inch display is certainly on the large side of tablet screen sizes. The Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet has been announced at CES 2023. The 14.5-inch tablet will come with Android 13 out of the box, with three OS updates promised. It will have a starting price of $1,199 and...
Android Authority
AMD announces Ryzen 7040 series processors with on-chip AI
AMD has announced the Ryzen 7040 series processor for laptops. The Ryzen 7040 series features on-chip AI. The first devices utilizing Ryzen 7040 series processors will be available in March. Without officially even kicking off yet, CES 2023 is off to the races, with product reveals dropping left and right....
Polygon
Sony’s new PS5 controller looks like a big leap for accessibility on PlayStation
Sony revealed a brand-new controller for its PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, a device called Project Leonardo that aims at bring improved accessibility to players on PlayStation. The device, which can be paired with an existing DualSense controller or used on its own, is currently in development, and does not have a release date or price.
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
Android Authority
Dual-screen laptop with a color e-ink display? Meet the ThinkPad Plus Twist
The Twist plays double duty: on one side you get a normal OLED display, on the other you get a color e-ink. The Lenovo ThinkPad Plus Twist has been announced at CES 2023. The laptop features a standard OLED display as well as a 12-inch color e-ink display. The design...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprises Players with Stealthy Return of Removed Game
Xbox Game Pass stealthily added a new game to the subscription service this week, though the game is technically an old one, too. It was previously removed from Xbox Game Pass as part of Xbox's routine cycle where new games are added and old ones are taken away, though it's not often that we see a game that was once removed come back to the service. Regardless, that's exactly what's happened with Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition now that it's back in the Xbox Game Pass rotation.
Android Authority
Snapdragon Satellite for Android is Qualcomm's answer to Apple's Emergency SOS
The tech supports two-way satellite-based messaging for premium Android phones. Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon Satellite feature. This is a satellite-based service for emergencies and two-way communication. Qualcomm has taken to the CES 2023 show floor to announce Snapdragon Satellite — a satellite-based messaging solution for premium Android smartphones.
Android Authority
Lenovo ThinkPhone hands-on: The business phone you might actually buy
Is it the Motorola flagship of our dreams? Technically, no, but also yes. When you think of a business laptop, you probably think of a bland but durable, well-equipped device that feels right at home in a cubicle or a boardroom. There’s not much sex appeal there, but it gets the job done. A business phone might give you the same impression — tough and reliable but not super exciting. You might get issued one when you start at a new company, but wouldn’t buy one for yourself. Well, Lenovo might have just changed that perception with a little help from Motorola. We got to check out the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola at CES 2023, and it might be the business phone that goes mainstream.
Android Authority
How to use the F keys on a Mac
The keys you see but hardly ever think about. When casting your eye over the Mac keyboard, you will notice a line of F keys at the top. Similar to its Windows counterpart, the Mac’s F1-F12 keys give more features and control to the user. Today, we will look at how to use the F keys on a Mac, what each one of them does, and even how to reprogram them to do what you want them to do.
