Arlington, TX

Arlington police identify driver arrested in fatal street racing crash

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QcKgC_0k1pyy5o00

Arlington police have now identified the driver they arrested following a fatal crash on Sunday.

Police claim Vincent Ybarra was one of the drivers involved in an illegal street race on I-30.

Reports say the other driver veered off the freeway and landed upside down in a pond near the freeway. That driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured.

Police say Ybarra was jailed on a charge of Racing On a Highway Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death.

Comments / 8

Critical Thinker
3d ago

Horrendous decision by this fella. Throw the book at him. The other "racing" driver received the ultimate verdict. Sadly the passenger is suffering because of poor decisions of both drivers.

Reply
2
 

