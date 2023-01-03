Arlington police identify driver arrested in fatal street racing crash

Arlington police have now identified the driver they arrested following a fatal crash on Sunday.

Police claim Vincent Ybarra was one of the drivers involved in an illegal street race on I-30.

Reports say the other driver veered off the freeway and landed upside down in a pond near the freeway. That driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured.

Police say Ybarra was jailed on a charge of Racing On a Highway Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death.

